Whether you’ve picked up on the hype around the famous middle aisle or shopped at Aldi and perused the selection yourself, you may already have the supermarket’s Specialbuy offerings on your radar.

But, for the uninitiated, the supermarket’s popular middle aisle section houses a huge (and sometimes quite random) selection of bits and bobs which go by the name of Specialbuys. Often delivering when it comes to pocket-friendly prices too, it’s safe to say they’ve become something of a phenomena over the last few years.

Need a new air fryer that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? The middle aisle has been known to house one or two. Looking to replenish your beauty and skincare stocks and still be left with change from £10? There may be something for you here.

Perhaps you’re after a barbeque or swish new garden furniture for the first cookout of summer. Aldi could have you covered here, too. From affordable gear for camping to DIY kits or health and fitness essentials for less, the list goes on.

With new special buy drops landing both in store and online every week, you can choose to pre-order your picks up to a week before they’ll land in store, which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday. A word on stock – some of the specialbuy buzz is owed to many of the products selling out fast, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Read more:

The best Aldi specialbuys are:

Summer Waves elite rattan frame pool 14ft: £299.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Measuring in at a whopping 14ft, this paddling pool is seriously capacious – perfect for larger families and summer gatherings al fresco. Touted for being durable and easy to set upm while sporting puncture-resistant materials and a maintenance kit to keep it in good condition, the design makes a change from brighter hues with its stylish rattan exterior and oval-shaped frame.

Buy now

Aldi pet collection khaki sunshade dog bed: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi )

With temperatures set to soar, ensure your pooch is well prepared. Providing sweltering pups a comfortable spot with all-important UV 50 protection, this sunshade is also available as part of Aldi’s Pet Collection in a grey colourway. This week, pup parents can also buy a portable dog shower and cooling mat (£9.99, Aldi.co.uk) for when the weather starts to hot up.

Buy now

Ambiano chocolate fountain: £22.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you love chocolate, it doesn’t get much better than a chocolate fountain for dipping all manner of sweet treats. Boasting an elaborate multiple tiered design to reveal at your next birthday party, al fresco gathering or as a dinner party dessert to wow your guests, everyone can get stuck in with marshmallows, fruit and more using the 10 bamboo sticks which come included.

Buy now

Aldi rattan garden storage box: £129.99, Aldi.co.uk

(aldi)

Keep your outdoor space cleared of garden clutter with this stylish storage from Aldi’s Gardeline range. Donning an understated grey wicker rattan design and relatively small footprint, every garden is sure to suit this modern furniture piece. Built with practical and weatherproof features for when the British summer takes a turn, there’s an inside cover and waterproof zipper to ensure protection from summer showers.

Buy now

Gardenline rattan dining set: £299.99, now £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

With five seats and parasol hole for creating some all-important shade above your lunchtime set-up, Aldi’s minimal rattan dining set will be a summer essential when it comes to dining al fresco with family and friends. With a glass table top and UV resistance, guests will be able to get comfortable while sat around the table on chairs with armrests and seat cushions. Even better, you can save £100 while the set is reduced.

Buy now

Aldi Belavi rope snug swing: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Suspended above the ground while sporting a stylish rope-effect design, this swing seat from Aldi’s garden furniture range could make an enviable addition to your outdoor space. Measuring 125cm x 137.5cm x 78cm, the swing can hold a maximum weight of 220kg and comes complete with two small cushions and a back and seat cushion for a more comfortable al fresco relaxation session.

Buy now

Previous additions are still available to buy too:

Aldi Gardenline smoker grill BBQ: Was £24.99, now £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Billed as compact, portable and easy to assemble, complete with a thermometer and room for cooking four to five portions of food, this smoker grill from Aldi is competitively priced at less than £30. We haven’t tested this BBQ model at IndyBest, though it could be perfect if you don’t really need a larger cooker – whether you’re planning on transporting it for a weekend camping trip or holding a modest al fresco cookout (weather permitting).

Buy now

Aldi Belavi cream cocoon chair with cover: Was £169.99, now £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re partial to the egg-shaped furniture trend (hello, Aldi’s hanging egg chair) but would prefer to stay firmly rooted to the ground, consider this stylish alternative to the sell-out hanging option. Sporting water-resistant wicker weaving, with retro appeal aplenty, it’s available in a cream colour and a contemporary grey tone. The back, seat and armrest cushions are all included, while it also comes complete with a cover to help protect it from the elements.

Buy now

Beldray steam mop: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Designed to sanitise surfaces with a continuous blast of steam, Beldray’s steam mop is said to clean for 15 minutes following a 25-second heat-up time. It’s so effective, it landed in our round-up of the best steam mops, with our tester praising this model for being a “versatile choice for flooring” for a variety of floor types, including carpet. Leaving our tester’s surfaces spotless and smelling clean, this mop enables you to “angle the handle to get under sofas and other annoying furniture.”

Buy now

Aldi Gardenline charcoal kettle BBQ: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you feel that a full-size barbecue with all the bells and whistles might be a bit overkill for the summer cookouts you have in mind, Aldi’s charcoal kettle barbecue could be a wise choice. It has a relatively small footprint while housing a large grill and storage rack for a handful of cooking essentials. Winning a couple more points for practicality, the two wheels look as though they will help when it comes to scooting the barbecue around the patio to find the perfect spot.

Buy now

Aldi Gardenline parasol heater: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you thought parasol heaters were mainly for outdoor seating areas at the pub, Aldi is selling one that’s touted as being suitable for slotting into any parasol design. Hailing from the supermarket’s garden range, the corded lighting comes complete with four heater heads to radiate heat at various angles – perfect for prolonging evenings outdoors and keeping larger groups toasty and warm.

Buy now

Gardenline smoker BBQ: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re looking to bring your A-game and impress guests at your first summer cookout, consider Aldi’s smoker barbecue. There are two cooking grills and a smoking section, so there will be plenty of room for feeding hungry crowds. To help you master the perfect burger patty, you can cook with more precision owing to the integrated thermometer in the lid. Utensils, sauces and burger buns can be stashed on the shelf below, while the whole appliance can be scooted around your outdoor space, with the help of two wheels.

Buy now

Auto XS roof bag 415l: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

When there’s only so much space in the back of the car on family trips, having a roof bag to keep your camping essentials and belongings could be a gamechanger. Offering around an extra 415l of space the bag can be mounted to the roof your any vehicle. It’s billed by the brand for being durable which is owing to being double-stitched, as well as water resistant and aerodynamically designed so as to help save on fuel costs. Helpfully, the straps you’ll need to attatch it to your car come along as included.

Buy now

Aldi Specialbuys FAQs

What days does Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time does Aldi Specialbuys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

If, in the rare instance, some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi Specialbuys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

