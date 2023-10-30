Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon has long been the place to visit when your everyday essentials are low in stock but, if you dig a little deeper, there are plenty more treasures to be found, particularly when it comes to homeware.

While the ecommerce giant is renowned for being a one-stop shop for just about anything and everything you could ever need, whether that’s a stellar tech deal, beauty buys or even toilet paper, Amazon is also home to some of the very best interiors brands out there.

In recent years, the retailer has introduced a growing number of labels to its line-up, making it easier than ever to give your rooms a refresh. Whether you’re in the market for large-scale furniture, stylish décor or practical accessories, Amazon has it all, with brands such as Le Creuset, The White Company, Ikea and Simba all available to shop right now.

At Amazon, not only can you see real customer reviews and feedback, you’re able to buy multiple items from different stores in one fell swoop. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can take advantage of free next-day delivery, meaning you’ll be able to deck out your home in an instant. That’s not to mention the deals and limited-time offers that are regularly up for grabs – particularly during Prime Day and Black Friday sale events.

From timeless cookware to mattresses, art prints, candles and cushions, the options are endless. So, to help save you some time and make the decision process a little easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best home brands to shop at Amazon right now.

Ikea

(Ikea)

If the idea of wandering around Ikea for hours fills you with dread, head over to Amazon, where you can peruse plenty of the store’s items from the comfort of your sofa. From the brand’s iconic blue bags (£15.99, Amazon.co.uk) to artificial plants (£16.99, Amazon.co.uk), side tables (£19.49, Amazon.co.uk) and even a four-piece bedroom furniture set (£1,488.06, Amazon.co.uk), there’s not much you can’t buy from the famous home of flatpack via Amazon. Plus, you get to avoid the hefty £40 delivery fee that Ikea charges.

Shop Ikea at Amazon.co.uk now

Jonathan Adler

(Jonathan Adler)

Designer Jonathan Adler is well-known for his bright, quirky and maximalist home décor pieces and, while the former potter’s wares are usually stocked at high-end department stores such as Selfridges, you can pick them up at Amazon, too. While the brand’s furniture isn’t available to shop, you can get your hands on its colourful ceramics and candles, including a porcelain tray (£45.74, Amazon.co.uk) that would bring a touch of glam to any tablescape.

Shop Jonathan Adler at Amazon.co.uk now

Le Creuset

(Le Creuset)

If you want to elevate your kitchen, look no further than iconic cookware brand Le Creuset, which has also made its way to Amazon. From rainbow mugs (£12.26, Amazon.co.uk) to cast iron dishes (£278.28, Amazon.co.uk) and stove-top kettles (£80, Amazon.co.uk), you’ll find it difficult to avoid adding several items from this brand to your shopping basket. Don’t miss Le Creuset’s distinctive butter dishes (£40, Amazon.co.uk), and make sure to keep an eye out for good deals, as the brand almost always drops the price of its bestsellers during sales events.

Shop Le Creuset at Amazon.co.uk now

Sass and Belle

(Sass and Belle)

Amazon features a selection of products from London-based homeware brand Sass & Belle, including decorative vases (£7.88, Amazon.co.uk), coasters (£12.98, Amazon.co.uk), Christmas decorations (£8.99, Amazon.co.uk) and oil burners (£11.79, Amazon.co.uk). Add this woven basket (£11.99, Amazon.co.uk) to your living room, where you can use it to store everything from blankets to children’s toys.

Shop Sass & Belle at Amazon.co.uk now

Simba

(Simba)

When it comes to kitting out your bedroom, Simba comes highly recommended here at IndyBest. Its hybrid luxe (£2,399, Amazon.co.uk) and hybrid pro (£1,384.99, Amazon.co.uk) mattresses featured in our round-up of the best mattresses for 2023, while its firm hybrid pillow (£109, Amazon.co.uk) was voted the best adjustable height model in our pick of the best pillows. There’s plenty to shop from the brand at Amazon, including duvets, mattress toppers, bed linen and weighted blankets.

Shop Simba at Amazon.co.uk now

The White Company

(The White Company)

A brand that’s synonymous with elegant home décor, you can shop some of The White Company’s most popular products on Amazon, including bestselling home fragrances. Designed to give your home a luxurious feel, you can pick up the Seychelles candle (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk), Cassis room spray (£26.99, Amazon.co.uk) and pomegranate diffuser (£40.99, Amazon.co.uk), to name a few.

Shop The White Company at Amazon.co.uk now

