8 best headboards to rest your head on and jazz up your bedroom

With its rich upholstery fabric and subtle curvature at the top, the Selene is a sleek and chic number that brings a classic, timeless look to the bedroom. Hand upholstered here in the UK, it boasts top quality craftsmanship with a fine finish, along with reliably sturdy struts that easily glide into the fittings of the bed base. The padded headboard provides a comfy and supportive spot to rest your head and shoulders, and it comes in a comprehensive range of colours and fabric finishes to suit your style. Go bold with darker hues including rainforest, peacock and maritime blue, or keep it calm with dove, mellow or dusky pink.
While there are plenty of beautiful bed frames with integrated headboards to choose from, a separate bedhead allows you to update a dull divan or ottoman style bed in an instant. More often than not, the headboard is the only part of the bed that’s visible, especially when draped in luxurious layers. So, you can add an attractive focal point and get to enjoy all that lovely hidden storage too, a real win-win.
Whether you’re going for a minimal Scandi look with pale wood, a laid-back bohemian feel with natural rattan, or a made for maximalists affair in rich buttoned velvet, there’s a headboard to suit your interiors style.
Measure up properly before you buy and make sure the headboard fittings will work with your bed. Look for adjustable leg struts so you can change the overall height depending on the depth of your mattress. It’s worth noting that if you have a particularly deep mattress or a taller than average divan, standard struts might not reach the floor, and your headboard won’t feel as sturdy as it should.
Some headboards include a pillowstop – an additional upholstered section that sits behind the mattress to provide a tight fitting, while others are completely freestanding heavyweight pieces that simply sit flush between the bed and the wall. If you’ve got your eyes on one of these versatile numbers, make sure your skirting board doesn’t jut out too far or else you’ll experience some unwanted wobbles.
How we tested
We put our pick of the best headboards to the test, looking for comfort and style, durability, craftsmanship, and a tight fit. We paid close attention to the quality of the struts and the fittings, as well as the overall finish. We were also keen to ensure upholstery fabrics were suitably hardwearing, but at the same time, comfortable enough for our nightly read.
The best headboards of 2023:
- Best headboard overall – Silentnight Selene headboard,from £129, Silentnight.co.uk
- Best budget headboard – Wade Logan maday upholstered headboard, from £63.99, Wayfair.co.uk
- Best strutted headboard – Dunelm garland plush velvet headboard, from £109, Dunelm.com
- Best luxury headboard – Neptune Clemmie headboard, from £475, Neptune.com
- Best Insta-worthy headboard – Habitat merak headboard , from £220, Habitat.co.uk