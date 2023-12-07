Jump to content

8 best headboards to rest your head on and jazz up your bedroom

Rest you head in style with these tried and tested headboards

Ali Howard
Thursday 07 December 2023 18:41
<p>We put our best headboards to the test, looking for comfort and style, durability, craftsmanship, and a tight fit</p>

We put our best headboards to the test, looking for comfort and style, durability, craftsmanship, and a tight fit

(Indybest)

Our Top Picks

  • Silentnight
    Silentnight Selene headboard
    Best overall

    With its rich upholstery fabric and subtle curvature at the top, the Selene is a sleek and chic number that brings a classic, timeless look to the bedroom. Hand upholstered here in the UK, it boasts top quality craftsmanship with a fine finish, along with reliably sturdy struts that easily glide into the fittings of the bed base. The padded headboard provides a comfy and supportive spot to rest your head and shoulders, and it comes in a comprehensive range of colours and fabric finishes to suit your style. Go bold with darker hues including rainforest, peacock and maritime blue, or keep it calm with dove, mellow or dusky pink.

    Wayfair-headboard-indybest
    Wade Logan maday upholstered headboard
    Best budget buy

    This rectangular padded headboard from Wayfair may be simple in shape, but it is all about the patterning that evokes contemporary artwork. With its rich visual texture, it works best with plain, crisp white sheets to give you that high-end hotel look. It's made with MDF, a polyester filling, and twill upholstery fabric – of which there's a small range of colourways to choose from: mink, lime, midnight, silver, sky or steel. For an enticingly affordable product, this one boasts a deeper profile than some, giving you more plush for your money, and we can't argue with that. 

  • Dunelm-headboard-indybest
    Dunelm garland plush velvet headboard
    Best strutted headboard for sturdiness

    If you like the minimalist look but you want in on a bit of luxury too, Dunlem's offering marries both with ease. The garland bedhead boasts a fuss-free, rectangular form with a deep polyester padding. It's upholstered in a quality plush velvet that proves both soft and durable, which is vital given its everyday (and night) use. What makes this one a standout is its solid mahogany struts that are a far cry from the flimsy offerings you get with many individually sold headboards. Choose between rich jewel tones, soft pastels or calming neutrals.

    Woolroom-headboard-indybest
    Woolroom hidcote strutted headboard
    Best wool headboard

    This is a beautifully handcrafted headboard, upholstered in 100 per cent wool, which of course is naturally hypoallergenic and breathabl. It proves toasty warm in the winter months and nice and cooling in the summer – a no brainer for the bedroom, then. While the hidcote gives a nod to the traditional with its curvy shape, it stays on the side of clean-lined and contemporary. Notably, this one is fashioned from an FSC-certified mixed timber substrate, so you can sleep well knowing it's sustainably made. It also comes in a small range of rich, nature-inspired hues from hemlock to juniper and pine.

  • Dreams-headboard-indybest
    Dreams dream team malham headboard
    Best buttoned headboard

    This is a statement headboard that means business. It features plush padded panelling with a deep border, along with its sparing buttoning detail. Whether you go with the velveteen or boutique weave upholstery, it proves perfectly luxurious – we love the olive colourway in velveteen, in particular. Unlike most strutted headboards, this one boasts a full height profile, making it extra sturdy. The whole thing simply slots onto the divan base at the head of the bed. The malham also boasts a good height from the mattress to the top of the headboard, which gives it real presence and an added sense of opulence – and who doesn't deserve a bit of that?

    Habitat-headboard-indybest
    Habitat merak headboard
    Best insta-worthy headboard

    Habitat's sculptural statement headboard is crafted in Indonesia from steam bent natural rattan and it proves surprisingly sturdy. In jet black, it brings dark drama to the bedroom, whilst giving a knowing nod to boho-chic, the interiors trend that keeps on giving. Its semi-circular fan-like form provides an attractive focal point, and it may seem delicately woven, but it's backed up with some pretty impressive engineering underneath. This all-in-one piece doesn't rely on conventional struts so you may have to get creative in fixing it to your divan base – or indeed, your wall.

  • Where Saints Go-headboard-indybest
    Where Saints Go Sahara headboard
    Best boho headboard

    This is another full height headboard that makes a stylish statement. It is handcrafted from solid teak, pale natural rattan and cane, and as such, borrows from Scandi design as much as it is a bohemian-inspired piece. The Sahara boasts a sturdy frame that reinforces the intricate weave. It is also luxuriously tall, with gently curved corners that soften its otherwise boxy shaping. Without conventional struts that attach to the divan base, this one works best when tightly screwed into the wall. Make sure you give it a centred, symmetrical spot for the full effect.

    Neptune-headboard-indybest
    Neptune Clemmie headboard
    Best luxury headboard

    Inspired by classic Queen Anne shaping, this curvy headboard is one dramatic statement piece – even in an unassuming biscuity linen. What makes it particularly striking is its height, which brings a sense of grandeur to the bedroom. It's worth noting that the smaller sizes come in a more simplified shape with fewer undulations. There's a huge range of fabrics to choose from, including rich velvets, printed linens and Harris tweeds. And you can expect a fine finish in whichever material you choose, complete with neat piping around the edges. With its full height profile, it is designed to be fitted flush against the wall or attached to a bed base without any wobbles. Handmade to order, there is a bit of a wait time for delivery, but we think it's well worth it.

While there are plenty of beautiful bed frames with integrated headboards to choose from, a separate bedhead allows you to update a dull divan or ottoman style bed in an instant. More often than not, the headboard is the only part of the bed that’s visible, especially when draped in luxurious layers. So, you can add an attractive focal point and get to enjoy all that lovely hidden storage too, a real win-win.

Whether you’re going for a minimal Scandi look with pale wood, a laid-back bohemian feel with natural rattan, or a made for maximalists affair in rich buttoned velvet, there’s a headboard to suit your interiors style.

Measure up properly before you buy and make sure the headboard fittings will work with your bed. Look for adjustable leg struts so you can change the overall height depending on the depth of your mattress. It’s worth noting that if you have a particularly deep mattress or a taller than average divan, standard struts might not reach the floor, and your headboard won’t feel as sturdy as it should.

Some headboards include a pillowstop – an additional upholstered section that sits behind the mattress to provide a tight fitting, while others are completely freestanding heavyweight pieces that simply sit flush between the bed and the wall. If you’ve got your eyes on one of these versatile numbers, make sure your skirting board doesn’t jut out too far or else you’ll experience some unwanted wobbles.

How we tested

An example of the tried and tested headboards we put to the test

(Ali Howard)

We put our pick of the best headboards to the test, looking for comfort and style, durability, craftsmanship, and a tight fit. We paid close attention to the quality of the struts and the fittings, as well as the overall finish. We were also keen to ensure upholstery fabrics were suitably hardwearing, but at the same time, comfortable enough for our nightly read.

The best headboards of 2023:

  • Best headboard overall – Silentnight Selene headboard,from £129, Silentnight.co.uk
  • Best budget headboard – Wade Logan maday upholstered headboard, from £63.99, Wayfair.co.uk
  • Best strutted headboard – Dunelm garland plush velvet headboard, from £109, Dunelm.com
  • Best luxury headboard – Neptune Clemmie headboard, from £475, Neptune.com
  • Best Insta-worthy headboard – Habitat merak headboard , from £220, Habitat.co.uk

Silentnight Selene headboard

  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes: Single, double, king, super king
  • Headboard style: Strutted
  • Colourways: 18
  • Why we love it
    • Luxurious feel
    • Timeless design
    • Sturdy

With its rich upholstery fabric and subtle curvature at the top, the Selene is a sleek and chic number that brings a classic, timeless look to the bedroom. Hand upholstered here in the UK, it boasts top quality craftsmanship with a fine finish, along with reliably sturdy struts that easily glide into the fittings of the bed base. The padded headboard provides a comfy and supportive spot to rest your head and shoulders, and it comes in a comprehensive range of colours and fabric finishes to suit your style. Go bold with darker hues including rainforest, peacock and maritime blue, or keep it calm with dove, mellow or dusky pink.

Wade Logan maday upholstered headboard

  • Best: Budget buy
  • Sizes: Small single, single, small double, double, king, super king
  • Headboard style: Strutted
  • Colourways: Five
  • Why we love it
    • Looks much more expensive than it is
    • Feels plush

This rectangular padded headboard from Wayfair may be simple in shape, but it is all about the patterning that evokes contemporary artwork. With its rich visual texture, it works best with plain, crisp white sheets to give you that high-end hotel look. It’s made with MDF, a polyester filling, and twill upholstery fabric – of which there’s a small range of colourways to choose from: mink, lime, midnight, silver, sky or steel. For an enticingly affordable product, this one boasts a deeper profile than some, giving you more plush for your money, and we can’t argue with that. 

Dunelm garland plush velvet headboard

  • Best: Strutted headboard for sturdiness
  • Sizes: Single, small double, double, king, super king
  • Headboard type: Strutted
  • Colourways: Seven
  • Why we love it
    • Simple but luxurious
    • Solid mahogany struts

If you like the minimalist look but you want in on a bit of luxury too, Dunlem’s offering marries both with ease. The garland bedhead boasts a fuss-free, rectangular form with a deep polyester padding. It’s upholstered in a quality plush velvet that proves both soft and durable, which is vital given its everyday (and night) use. What makes this one a standout is its solid mahogany struts that are a far cry from the flimsy offerings you get with many individually sold headboards. Choose between rich jewel tones, soft pastels or calming neutrals.

Woolroom hidcote strutted headboard

  • Best: Wool headboard
  • Sizes: Single, small double, double, king, super king
  • Headboard type: Strutted
  • Colourways: Six
  • Why we love it
    • Natural materials
    • Classic design
    • Sustainably made

This is a beautifully handcrafted headboard, upholstered in 100 per cent wool, which of course is naturally hypoallergenic and breathabl. It proves toasty warm in the winter months and nice and cooling in the summer – a no brainer for the bedroom, then. While the hidcote gives a nod to the traditional with its curvy shape, it stays on the side of clean-lined and contemporary. Notably, this one is fashioned from an FSC-certified mixed timber substrate, so you can sleep well knowing it’s sustainably made. It also comes in a small range of rich, nature-inspired hues from hemlock to juniper and pine.

Dreams dream team malham headboard

  • Best: Buttoned headboard
  • Sizes: Single, small double, double, king, super king
  • Mattress type: Full-height
  • Colourways: Five
  • Why we love it
    • Extra sturdy by design
    • Modern glamour
    • Luxuriously tall

This is a statement headboard that means business. It features plush padded panelling with a deep border, along with its sparing buttoning detail. Whether you go with the velveteen or boutique weave upholstery, it proves perfectly luxurious – we love the olive colourway in velveteen, in particular. Unlike most strutted headboards, this one boasts a full height profile, making it extra sturdy. The whole thing simply slots onto the divan base at the head of the bed. The malham also boasts a good height from the mattress to the top of the headboard, which gives it real presence and an added sense of opulence – and who doesn’t deserve a bit of that?

Habitat merak headboard

  • Best: Insta-worthy headboard
  • Sizes: Double, king
  • Headboard type: Full height
  • Colourways: One
  • Why we love it
    • Cool boho aesthetic
    • Natural materials
    • Chic colourway
  • Take note
    • No fittings included

Habitat’s sculptural statement headboard is crafted in Indonesia from steam bent natural rattan and it proves surprisingly sturdy. In jet black, it brings dark drama to the bedroom, whilst giving a knowing nod to boho-chic, the interiors trend that keeps on giving. Its semi-circular fan-like form provides an attractive focal point, and it may seem delicately woven, but it’s backed up with some pretty impressive engineering underneath. This all-in-one piece doesn’t rely on conventional struts so you may have to get creative in fixing it to your divan base – or indeed, your wall.

Where Saints Go Sahara headboard

  • Best: Boho headboard
  • Sizes: Single, double, queen
  • Headboard types: Full height
  • Colourways: One
  • Why we love it
    • Beautifully handcrafted
    • Natural materials
    • Sturdy frame

This is another full height headboard that makes a stylish statement. It is handcrafted from solid teak, pale natural rattan and cane, and as such, borrows from Scandi design as much as it is a bohemian-inspired piece. The Sahara boasts a sturdy frame that reinforces the intricate weave. It is also luxuriously tall, with gently curved corners that soften its otherwise boxy shaping. Without conventional struts that attach to the divan base, this one works best when tightly screwed into the wall. Make sure you give it a centred, symmetrical spot for the full effect.

Neptune Clemmie headboard

  • Best: Luxury headboard
  • Sizes: Single, double, king, super king
  • Headboard type: Full height
  • Colourways: 75
  • Why we love it
    • Classic boutique hotel style
    • Huge range of upholstery fabrics
    • Exquisite finish
  • Take note
    • Long lead time for delivery

Inspired by classic Queen Anne shaping, this curvy headboard is one dramatic statement piece – even in an unassuming biscuity linen. What makes it particularly striking is its height, which brings a sense of grandeur to the bedroom. It’s worth noting that the smaller sizes come in a more simplified shape with fewer undulations. There’s a huge range of fabrics to choose from, including rich velvets, printed linens and Harris tweeds. And you can expect a fine finish in whichever material you choose, complete with neat piping around the edges. With its full height profile, it is designed to be fitted flush against the wall or attached to a bed base without any wobbles. Handmade to order, there is a bit of a wait time for delivery, but we think it’s well worth it.

The verdict: headboards

Silentnight’s Selene headboard got our top vote for its mix of premium fabric, quality of craftsmanship, affordability and its classic shaping that won’t look out of place in any interior scheme. We also loved Woolroom’s Hidcote strutted headboard for its natural materials and its eco-friendly credentials. Where Saints Go’s Sahara headboard is a beautiful addition to the bedroom too, we loved its Scandi-boho aesthetic.

For more bedroom decour recommendations, read our article on the 7 best double beds to give your bedroom a boost

