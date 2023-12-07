8 best headboards to rest your head on and jazz up your bedroom

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While there are plenty of beautiful bed frames with integrated headboards to choose from, a separate bedhead allows you to update a dull divan or ottoman style bed in an instant. More often than not, the headboard is the only part of the bed that’s visible, especially when draped in luxurious layers. So, you can add an attractive focal point and get to enjoy all that lovely hidden storage too, a real win-win.

Whether you’re going for a minimal Scandi look with pale wood, a laid-back bohemian feel with natural rattan, or a made for maximalists affair in rich buttoned velvet, there’s a headboard to suit your interiors style.

Measure up properly before you buy and make sure the headboard fittings will work with your bed. Look for adjustable leg struts so you can change the overall height depending on the depth of your mattress. It’s worth noting that if you have a particularly deep mattress or a taller than average divan, standard struts might not reach the floor, and your headboard won’t feel as sturdy as it should.

Some headboards include a pillowstop – an additional upholstered section that sits behind the mattress to provide a tight fitting, while others are completely freestanding heavyweight pieces that simply sit flush between the bed and the wall. If you’ve got your eyes on one of these versatile numbers, make sure your skirting board doesn’t jut out too far or else you’ll experience some unwanted wobbles.

How we tested

An example of the tried and tested headboards we put to the test (Ali Howard)

We put our pick of the best headboards to the test, looking for comfort and style, durability, craftsmanship, and a tight fit. We paid close attention to the quality of the struts and the fittings, as well as the overall finish. We were also keen to ensure upholstery fabrics were suitably hardwearing, but at the same time, comfortable enough for our nightly read.

The best headboards of 2023: