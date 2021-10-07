11 ways to style a Scandi setting this winter

If you live by the mantra less is more and covet Scandi style, chances are you’re surrounded by natural shades, your furniture echoes craftmanship and nature, there’s a clever mix of beauty with utility in your decor choices and you can’t stand clutter.

This is the Scandi way – and it’s a timeless combination.

But if you’re looking to start afresh, open up your space with a light pale palette and add more natural elements such as sheepskin, wood and earthy tones – or you’re still curating your Scandi scheme, there’s always a way to add a new twist or update. Here’s how to shop this timeless trend right now…

1. Handle Ceramic Vase, £28, Next.co.uk

Pottery is right on point, and artisan pieces such as these distinctive vessels will contrast beautifully with a monochrome scheme.

2. Gaia Candle by Sainté in Blush, £36, Iamfy.co

With her shapely silhouette and soft, rounded edges, this gorgeous Gaia candle is almost too good to burn. But if you can’t resist striking a match, she’ll cast a beautiful shadow.

3. Clarence Desk, £795 (other items from a selection), Grahamandgreen.co.uk

Even if you’ve nailed working from home and have your space sorted, this utilitarian desk, crafted in mango wood with industrial-inspired pipework, will sit in perfect harmony with modern rustic decos. Plus, there’s the added bonus of four roomy drawers to clear the clutter.

4. Cosy Sheepskin Chair, £1,600 (other items from a selection), Thewhitecompany.com

Soft and luxurious, elegant and timeless, this curved accent chair upholstered in curly sheepskin evokes thoughts of fireside cocktails and lounging around in your favourite cable-knit sweater.

5. Urban Paradise Sideboard – Black £120, Bmstores.co.uk

Simple and neutral with enough natural elements to suit the Scandi aesthetic, this sideboard boasts attractive cane doors and the storage capacity to help you keep work surfaces sparse… apart from your sculpted vase on top, of course.

6. Set of 6 Cox & Cox Speckled Dinner Plates, £128, Next.co.uk

Finished in a blush pink glaze, this ceramic tableware is inspired by the Japanese tradition of Wabi-Sabi – finding beauty in imperfection, such as bowls used for tea ceremonies and appreciating their uneven surfaces – fused with Scandi simplicity. The palette provides the perfect backdrop for gravadlax with mustard and dill sauce, too!

7. Round Sheepskin Seat Pads, from £32, Grahamandgreen.co.uk

Ideal for spindle dining chairs or an occasional stool, we love these sumptuous sheepskin seat pads in ivory, rose, vole and steel. Luxe and ‘lagom’ (that’s Swedish for ‘just right’).

8. WoodWick Smoked Walnut & Maple Candles with Pluswick: Medium Hourglass, £25 Debenhams.com

With a wooden wick, dancing flame and sound of a crackling fire, these WoodWick candles fire the senses with base notes of smoked vanilla, patchouli and sandalwood topped with burnt sugar, toasted walnut and roasted cinnamon. A warm welcome for anyone coming in from the cold.

9. Miki Cane Rocking Chair, £149, Dunelm.com

If you really want to rock the Scandi look, this contemporary rocking chair inspired by mid-century design is sure to be a big hit. Super stylish, its clean lines are complemented by the cane seating, giving it an airy, timeless look.

10. Malmo Ruffle White Double Bedding Set, £115 (other items from a selection), Silvermushroom.com

This ruffle-edged bedding set in 200-thread-count tumbled washed cotton has that lovely restful, relaxed feel about it, and works like a dream when styled with crochet cushions and chunky knits. Stoneware accessories in soft greys and bleached wood furniture will play up the vintage charm.

