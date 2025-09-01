Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s no feeling quite like drifting off to sleep on a brand-new mattress for the first time. Picture yourself snuggled under a fresh duvet, crisp bedding set and melting into soft pillows – pure bliss.

But alongside the excitement of your new set-up comes a common dilemma: what should you do with your old mattress once the new one is delivered? Getting rid of an old mattress might seem like a lot of hassle, but when the time comes, it’s important that you do it responsibly.

Mattresses are bulky, heavy, and can take years to break down in landfill – so simply dumping one isn’t just inconvenient, it’s also bad for the environment. Speaking to The Independent, Tristine Hargreaves, executive director at Bed Advice UK and The National Bed Federation, says: “Approximately 4.75 million mattresses end up in landfill or are incinerated annually in the UK, but by disposing of your mattress responsibly, we can all play our part in reducing that.”

Thankfully, there are several sensible options for disposing of an unwanted mattress, from paid collection services to recycling it at your local tip or even donating it to charity.

Before you choose how to dispose of your mattress, consider its condition. If it’s clean, supportive, and free from rips or stains, it might still be usable by someone else. If it’s well past its best, then recycling or proper disposal is your best bet.

Below, we explore the main options for getting rid of your old mattress in a way that’s legal, eco-friendly, and often quite convenient.

Pay a company to collect your mattress

One of the easiest ways to get rid of your mattress is to pay a company to take it away. Several UK brands and retailers offer this as part of their delivery or disposal packages.

“If you are buying a new bed, check if the retailer has a take-back scheme, where they can collect your old mattress, usually for a small fee,” Hargreaves explains. “Retailers tend to have agreements with mattress recyclers, but it’s worth asking them to be sure.”

Retailers such as Dreams, Bensons for Beds, Argos, Ikea, Simba, Nectar, Otty, Mattress Man and John Lewis will often remove your old mattress when delivering a new one for a fee, with prices typically ranging from £20 to £50. Other places, including Silentnight, Mattress Online, Next and Feather and Black, also offer collection and recycling services when you purchase a new mattress.

Arrange a bulky waste collection through your local council

open image in gallery Make sure to check what your local council does with old mattresses beforehand ( iStock )

Most local councils in the UK offer bulky waste collections for items like mattresses, sofas, and white goods. However, Hargreaves recommends checking what your council does with these items beforehand. “Local authority policies vary,” she says. “Some councils may have a mattress recycling centre, but some still incinerate mattresses – you can check what your council does by visiting this dedicated website and entering your council name.”

The cost and conditions can also vary depending on your area. Typically, councils charge between £10 and £50 per item or collection, but some offer reduced rates for residents on certain benefits.

To find out what your local council charges and how to book a collection, visit the gov.uk bulky waste collection page and enter your postcode. The site will redirect you to your council’s website with specific details. Be aware that council services may have waiting times and limitations on how many items you can dispose of at once.

Take your mattress to the local tip

Another option is to take your old mattress directly to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC), also known as the tip. However, Hargreaves advises that this is not the best option unless your local authority has a mattress recycling centre. Otherwise, it may be incinerated or still end up in landfill, so be sure to check beforehand.

It’s also worth noting that while most tips accept mattresses for free, some councils have started charging for certain types of waste. You'll also need a vehicle big enough to transport the mattress safely. If you don’t have one, consider borrowing a friend’s van or using a man-and-van service.

Make sure to also check your local HWRC’s rules online – some require proof of residency or a booking in advance.

Donate your mattress to charity

If your mattress is in good, clean condition, you may be able to give it a second life by donating it to charity. Many organisations in the UK accept used mattresses, provided they meet fire safety regulations and are not stained or damaged. Here are some UK charities that may accept mattress donations:

Some of these charities offer free collection services, although availability can depend on your location and the condition of the item. Make sure the mattress still has its fire label attached, as this is a legal requirement for resale or donation in the UK.

Can mattresses be recycled?

open image in gallery Mattresses can be recycled at professional, accredited facilities ( iStock )

“Absolutely”, says Hargreaves. “Springs can be recycled with other scrap metal, and spring units can be refurbished. Foam may be recycled for carpet underlay or sent to a waste-to-energy plant, along with textile material such as mattress covers.”

While mattresses can be recycled, this isn’t done through your regular household recycling bin. When using any recycling service, it is essential to ensure they have a proper waste carrier license and that they guarantee recycling rather than disposal.

How not to dispose of your mattress

Disposing of your mattress responsibly might take a little effort, but with so many options available, including paid collection and donation, it’s easier than ever to make the right choice.

Don’t be tempted to dump your mattress in an alleyway or on open land, fly-tipping is illegal and carries hefty fines – up to £50,000 or even prison in serious cases. Similarly, burning a mattress is unsafe and can release harmful chemicals into the air, posing risks to your health and the environment.

You should also avoid leaving it outside for someone to “take” unless it’s clearly labelled and pre-arranged – otherwise, it could still be classed as fly-tipping. Finally, always use a licensed waste carrier or official disposal route to stay on the right side of the law and protect your local community.

