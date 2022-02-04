The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
John Lewis & Partners silk pillowcase review: Breathable bedding and beauty benefits
We tried the British retailer’s take on the must-have trend
John Lewis & Partners is a British high street stalwart, famous for specialist buys across different departments. Among these are sleep products, and the retailer recently launched 45-minute virtual sleep appointments so customers can explore everything from mattress advice to sleep tech intel. These sessions also cover the lowdown on bedding, including silk pillowcase offerings.
Silk pillowcases are renowned for their naturally hypoallergenic material and breathability, as well as being temperature regulating. The silk draws out moisture and as a result, is comfortably cooling during warmer weather, and cosy on chillier nights.
Mulberry silk is said to deliver significant beauty benefits too. The smoothing texture minimises any material pulling the skin and causing pillow creases. Because of this, flowing silk is recommended as an anti-ageing buy for helping with smoothing the appearance of fine lines.
For the same reason, silk supposedly eradicates bedhead, as strands aren’t fluffed up after tossing and turning overnight. Additionally, it isn’t as absorbent as cotton, meaning skincare should sink into your face and not the bedding. Night-time is when your skin drinks up the most moisture, so maximising the effectiveness of products is a savvy move.
From fabric quality to silk momme level, the colour choices available and design, we decided to try out this pillowcase and find out whether it delivers on these claimed benefits.
How we tested
We tested the mulberry silk pillowcase over several weeks, checking out whether we slept better for its breathable fabric. Our tester wanted to investigate any potential hair and skin benefits, alongside the pillowcase quality after regular washing. We also looked at comfort levels, and the case’s overall aesthetic in our bedroom.
John Lewis & Partners the ultimate collection silk standard pillowcase, latte
Buy now £45, Johnlewis.com
- Momme: 19
- Rating: 9/10
Design
You can choose from a wide selection of colours when shopping this silk pillowcase, depending on décor and preference. These include white, pale blue, pearl grey, mint, duck egg, gold, and cassis. We plumped for latte, to make the most of a neutral shade. Each is available in standard pillowcase size, which has a length of 75cm and width of 50cm. We found this to fit our pillow without any pulling, so the material had room to flow and as a result, felt comfy to sink into.
The finish is a simple envelope shape, which lay flat on our pillow when in place. The minimalist design features neat discreet stitching, for a sleek overall look that pairs well with the shiny silk. Although £45 is a considerable investment, this is comparable to other similar pillowcases on the market, and we did notice its luxurious look for elevating our otherwise simple bedding.
The pillowcase has a momme level (or silk weave density) of 19, which we noted brings fluidity to the case while still feeling strong enough for long-lasting use. Popping our head on the pillow, we instantly enjoyed the softness that came with sinking into it.
Performance
Our tester often awakens with fluffed up strands from the static created by tossing and turning overnight. However, with regular use of this silk pillowcase, we saw a less frizzy ‘do, and this saved styling time in the morning too. While also making it easier to get a brush through our hair.
Pillow creases on our face seemed minimised also, and after the use of serums and overnight masks, we saw a greater plumping effect thanks to optimum hydration. We did notice makeup residue or excess skincare droplets show up slightly on the ashy golden pillowcase, but not as much as would on a lighter shade such as cream or white.
While being temperature regulating in general, this pillowcase is remarkably cooling. Our tester can wake up too warm, and really appreciates the refreshing surface for helping with a return to the land of nod.
We followed the case’s instructions to machine wash at 40 degrees, before hanging it out to air dry. You could iron this pillowcase on low heat, but after a quick drying time, we didn’t feel it necessary. We saw creases even out when the case was back on the bed anyway. We were impressed to note that the initial shininess was retained even after regular washing too.
The verdict: John Lewis & Partners silk pillowcase
We couldn’t fault John Lewis & Partners pillowcase. As far as comfort levels go, its fresh-feeling fabric was ideal for sinking into, which is particularly helpful if you overheat at night. The material fluidity ensured a smooth base to help lessen frizzy bedhead, and we noticed our face looked less crumpled after sleep too. We also rated the deluxe vibe this quality fabric added to our bedroom décor and were impressed to see the shiny finish didn’t diminish with regular washing.
