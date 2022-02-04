Buy now £45, Johnlewis.com

Momme: 19

19 Rating: 9/10

Design

You can choose from a wide selection of colours when shopping this silk pillowcase, depending on décor and preference. These include white, pale blue, pearl grey, mint, duck egg, gold, and cassis. We plumped for latte, to make the most of a neutral shade. Each is available in standard pillowcase size, which has a length of 75cm and width of 50cm. We found this to fit our pillow without any pulling, so the material had room to flow and as a result, felt comfy to sink into.

The finish is a simple envelope shape, which lay flat on our pillow when in place. The minimalist design features neat discreet stitching, for a sleek overall look that pairs well with the shiny silk. Although £45 is a considerable investment, this is comparable to other similar pillowcases on the market, and we did notice its luxurious look for elevating our otherwise simple bedding.

The pillowcase has a momme level (or silk weave density) of 19, which we noted brings fluidity to the case while still feeling strong enough for long-lasting use. Popping our head on the pillow, we instantly enjoyed the softness that came with sinking into it.

Performance

Our tester often awakens with fluffed up strands from the static created by tossing and turning overnight. However, with regular use of this silk pillowcase, we saw a less frizzy ‘do, and this saved styling time in the morning too. While also making it easier to get a brush through our hair.

Pillow creases on our face seemed minimised also, and after the use of serums and overnight masks, we saw a greater plumping effect thanks to optimum hydration. We did notice makeup residue or excess skincare droplets show up slightly on the ashy golden pillowcase, but not as much as would on a lighter shade such as cream or white.

While being temperature regulating in general, this pillowcase is remarkably cooling. Our tester can wake up too warm, and really appreciates the refreshing surface for helping with a return to the land of nod.

We followed the case’s instructions to machine wash at 40 degrees, before hanging it out to air dry. You could iron this pillowcase on low heat, but after a quick drying time, we didn’t feel it necessary. We saw creases even out when the case was back on the bed anyway. We were impressed to note that the initial shininess was retained even after regular washing too.

The verdict: John Lewis & Partners silk pillowcase

We couldn’t fault John Lewis & Partners pillowcase. As far as comfort levels go, its fresh-feeling fabric was ideal for sinking into, which is particularly helpful if you overheat at night. The material fluidity ensured a smooth base to help lessen frizzy bedhead, and we noticed our face looked less crumpled after sleep too. We also rated the deluxe vibe this quality fabric added to our bedroom décor and were impressed to see the shiny finish didn’t diminish with regular washing.