Now that the clocks have sprung forward and summer is within sniffing distance, you may be starting to think about how you can get your outside space ready to enjoy the increased hours of daylight. Once you’ve pruned any plants or greenery, ticked off any outstanding horticulture tasks, it’s time to think about creating the perfect place from which to relax and enjoy spending time in nature and that starts with a good chair.

In 2023, pod-like, swinging egg chairs were so popular that both Aldi and B&M sold out multiple times. If you didn’t manage to get your hands on one then, let us point you in the directrion of B&Q, where a chic, gun metal grey swinging egg chair with a sumptously soft cushioned interior is just £150.

As an egg chair is suspended from the ground, it takes up less space than a bulky sun lounger, making it a useful addition to a patio or small balcony. Weather-resistant, there’s no maintenance involved in caring for it and the smooth, curved shape is aesthetically pleasing. B&Q’s Maeria egg chair is also easy to manoeuvre and assemble, so you can have it set up in seconds and start swinging. Here’s everything you need to know about how it and how to get your hands on one for summer 2024.

Maeria dark grey hanging egg chair: £150, Diy.com

In a chic grey color, the Maeria hanging egg chair will blend seamlessly into most garden color schemes. Rattan was a big trend for garden furniture in 2023 and this chair’s egg-shaped seat and pole is wrapped with rattan to make it easy on the eye. It’s durable, too as rattan can be left outside in all weathers without any for painting or varnishing.

But let’s not skip over how it feels to sit in. A full length cushion is included, which is designed to support the spine from the neck to the lower back. Whether you’re inside it to read or to meditate or even to take a nap, the cushion is designed to improve your posture so that you spring out of the chair feeling even more relaxed than when you crept inside (and that means without stiffness).

Held up by a steel frame measuring in at 177cm tall and 110cm wide, the chair itself is suspended with a 18cm long fixing chain which should allow the chair to sway slightly as you relax inside. As it only weighs 23.5kg, which is lighter than other egg chairs, you can pick it up and move it around solo, if you decice you haven’t got it in the sunniest or shadiest spot, depending on your preferences.

Should you need any more convincing, the price is what sets it apart from other models that we reviewed in our round-up of the best egg chairs of 2023. A couple of swinging chairs were priced at £600 or more, meaning you could buy four of the B&Q options for the same price, or have a budget left over for a new BBQ and a pizza oven to really upgrade your space for 2024.

Another positive is that it comes with a two-year guarantee, so you can relax knowing that you’re not just ready to curl up outdoors in style this summer but for years to come. As long as you act fast, as egg chairs are known to sell out!

