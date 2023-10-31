Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vacuum cleaning is one of those chores that, while essential, can feel never-ending, especially if you have pets or small children.

If you’re growing weary of dragging a heavy handheld vacuum around your home multiple times a day, fear not, as there is a solution. Robot vacuums have improved a lot in recent years, and do a great job of maintaining a baseline level of tidiness, meaning you can enjoy hair- and crumb-free floors for longer.

They do, however, come at a cost, with some models setting you back more than £1,000. But if you’re looking to spend a little less, there are plenty of great options out there, and our shopping experts have spotted an impressive robot vacuum deal you won’t want to miss.

The eufy robovac 15C max model, which was voted as the best budget buy in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners, is currently reduced by 34 per cent at Amazon right now, saving you more than £80.

Want to know more about what this handy home appliance can do? Read on for the full lowdown on this cleaning whizz.

Eufy robovac 15C max: Was £244, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Eufy)

This robot vacuum cleaner has a super-slim design, measuring just 2.85in in height. But don’t let its size fool you – it still packs a punch when it comes to powerful suction.

Featuring the brand’s “boostIQ” technology, the robovac automatically increases suction power when needed and, in our review of the best robot vacuums, our tester said it “handles dirt and dust on hardwood floors and medium-pile rugs with ease”. They added: “The sensors can tell when the robot moves from carpet to hard floors, and adjusts the suction strength to suit the situation.”

While this model lacks the ability to map and remember your home’s floorplan, it can be controlled via the eufy app, Alexa or Google Assistant, meaning it’s zero effort to command it to get to work. The run-time provides 100 minutes of cleaning per charge and comes with a worry-free 12-month warranty.

With the robovac set to make cleaning chores much simpler, this saving should ensure the price feels a bit easier on your wallet, too.

