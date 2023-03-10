Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you love filling your home with indoor plants and affordable artwork or quirky home decor and delicious home fragrance, there’s something satisfying about making your living space your own.

With this being said, shopping for larger pieces of furniture can be an eye-wateringly expensive pursuit – so even when we do find a new sofa, shelving unit or dreamy four-poster bed that we really love, it may not always be in reach.

This is where affordable supermarket Aldi comes in. Whether you’re looking for indoor or garden furniture it’s budget-friendly buys are always worth a look. The lastest case in point being an elegant arch mirror (which costs less than £100) which looks almost identical to The White Company’s £375 version.

Available with either a minimal black or gold-hued frame (£89.99, Aldi.co.uk), the purse-freindly take on The White Company’s curved silhouette will save shoppers more than £280.

Perfect for sprucing up your living room or as a luxe focal point to your boudoir, here’s everything you need to know about the homeware dupe.

Kirkdon House full length black arch mirror: £89.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Mirroring the curved silhouette of The White Company’s version, Aldi’s elegant design and swooping lines lend it a luxe look that belies its sub-£100 price tag.

Made with a combination of metal and MDF and weighing around 17.55kg, the full length mirror is available with a black frame a la The White Company chic minimalism, or gold-coloured frame should you want to introduce a dose of glam to your space.

Considering the marked price difference here, it may not come as a surprise that Aldi’s mirror is slightly shorter and narrower in size than The White Company’s version – although there’s isn’t much in it, with only a 17cm difference.

A stylish investment whether you plan on leaning it against your bedroom, living room or hallway wall, this could be a simple way to create the illusion of a larger room and draw more light and depth into your home.

Buy now

The White Company chiltern fine metal full length arch mirror: £375, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company )

Modelled by the lines of traditional arched windows, The White Company’s full length mirror is larger in size and weight than the Aldi dupe, measuring in at 187cm x 79cm x 2.5cm – which would lend it well to visual impact. Available with a black frame made from burnished steel, the brand says the surface has been oiled and burnt to create the final finish. The lofty price tag starts to make more sense when you take into account the seamless design of the frame which is said to be smooth and without any noticable welding.

Buy now

