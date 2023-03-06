The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.

Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.

But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being first in line, you can shop many of these deals online through the supermarket’s website too. By shopping online, you get to check out which products are up for grabs before they land in stores – which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday – and order them up to a week in advance.

This week, we’re gearing up for grilling season, with a charcoal barbecue (£34.99, Aldi.co.uk) now on sale with 20 per cent off. Meanwhile, thrifty beauty buffs will be making a beeline for the Lacura girl gone bad mascara (£5.99, Aldi.co.uk) among other skincare and make-up available online.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQS

What days do Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time do Aldi Specialbuys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

If, in the rare instance, some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi Specialbuys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

To help you decide which products to add to your shopping basket, we’ve rounded up our picks from Aldi’s latest arrivals.

Gardenline charcoal kettle BBQ: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

With spring just around the corner, we’ll all be munching on slightly charred burgers and grilled veg at the first sight of sun. So, should you be looking to invest in some new outdoor cookware, Aldi’s charcoal kettle barbecue will set you back less than £40. With a storage shelf, an ash-collection tray and cooking tongs all included, the stainless-steel cooker has been billed as both durable and easy to use. Until 9 March, you can save 20 per cent off the price when you use the discount code “GARDEN20”.

Buy now

Lacura girl gone bad mascara: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

A treasure trove when it comes to skincare, beauty and pefume for less, Aldi’s Lacura line spans everything from brightening serums to this purse-friendly mascara. If you’re looking to add extra oomph to your lashes, this volumising mascara is said to curl, define and add length to your flutter, and will cost a fraction of the price of more premium brands. It’s also well worth mentioning that the formula is cruelty-free and dermatologically tested.

Buy now

Hotel Collection glowing fire reed diffuser: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Housed in a matte ceramic bottle, which looks far more premium than the price tag suggests, this reed diffuser will fill your home with its glowing fire fragrance. Hailing from the supermarket’s Hotel Collection line, which has previously introduced us to riffs on fragrances from Jo Malone and The White Company, you can treat yourself to some olfactory indulgence or take inspiration for a much deserved Mother’s Day present, ahead of 19 March.

Buy now

Kirkton House full length gold arch mirror: £89.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Along with outdoor furniture and garden essentials that are available to buy online, Aldi’s also selling a handful of chic homeware bits this week. With its gold colour and elegantly rounded frame, we’re lusting over this arched full-length mirror, which has heaps of retro appeal while remaining modern and minimalist. Bound to become a statement feature in your home, a large mirror can also create the illusion of a larger living space – what’s not to love?

Buy now

Easy Home white air purifier with LED: Was £64.99, now £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Remove pollutants, dust particles, smoke and any unpleasant odours with Aldi’s air purifier. It features a three-in-one filter and can be switched to sleep mode, while the fan speed can also be tweaked to suit your needs. This model even comes complete with an LED display, to keep you in the loop about the level of pollution in your room. Right now, the appliance is on sale with more than 20 per cent off.

Buy now

Silentnight perfect pillow: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

There’s nothing worse than a pillow that doesn’t feel quite right. So, should you be looking for something more supportive, the Silentnight perfect pillow could help you sleep more soundly. Hypoallergenic and said to be soft to the touch, it houses a foam core cover for providing comfort and support throughout the night.

Buy now

Last week’s additions are still available to buy too:

Kirkdon House white electric room diffuser: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Striking a strong resemblance to a similar electronic diffuser from The White Company which will set you back £70, Aldi’s affordable alternative will only cost you £20. Housed in a ceramic cover which you can plump for in either black or white, the diffuser works by expelling scented mist into your home from a water tank inside. To create your desired fragrance, you will need to add your chosen scent using a few drops of scented oils.

Buy now

Lacura healthy glow tose toner: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Lacura)

This glow toner from Aldi has been compared to the Pixi glow tonic, a cult-favourite from the cruelty-free skincare brand – with both formulas containing glycolic acid and aloe vera. When reviewing the two toning formulas, our tester noticed how the lightly “fresh scent” was “near identical to Pixi’s”. Our writer then went on to explain that they “saw a subtle radiance, with it working well alongside our cleanser and moisturiser to help prep and prime skin ahead of make-up too.” Both of these formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, but if you plump for the supermarket version you will save £15.

Buy now

Visage white & silver facial steamer: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Visage)

Supercharge your skincare routine with this beauty tech device from Aldi, which is designed to help clear away dirt and any dead skin that can build up in your pores. Powered by UV technology and running for 15 minutes per use, the cleansing device works by creating and expelling comfortably hot steam which will draw up dirt and thoroughly cleanse the skin. There is also a rose gold rendition available for the same price (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Buy now

Visage facial cleansing brush: £17.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This facial cleansing brush is on hand to help cleanse the skin and slough away dead skin cells, perfect if you love that fresher than fresh-faced feeling. With both an oscillating and vibrating action it works with two varying intensities, while the cleansing brush features three different brush heads, including one for use on sensitive skin. Once fully charged with the included USB cable, which should take around 80 minutes, the cleansing brushes will have you covered for over an hour of use.

Buy now

Crane 12kg slam ball: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Slam balls are weights filled with sand which you can lift, throw and slam to the ground to help with improving strength. Paired with an exercise guide on how to use it during your next workout, the bounce-free ball weighs in at 12kg and features a PVC surface which, owing to its textured feel, is said to improve with grip and control. Luckily, this is an online exclusive from the supermarket which means you won’t need to commit to a workout just by having to haul it home.

Buy now

