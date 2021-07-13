If you’re looking for affordable garden furniture, Aldi is a one-stop shop.

Over the past few months the budget supermarket has launched a hanging egg chair, a tiki bar, a firepit and grill (£229.99, Aldi.co.uk) and even a gazebo with a built-in bar (£179.99, Aldi.co.uk), most of which have been sell-out successes.

Its latest Specialbuys additions are two garden furniture sets – one is a bamboo-effect range for smaller spaces and the other is a contemporary garden set that comes with a two-person sofa, two chairs and a coffee table.

As with anything from Aldi, they’re an absolute steal, costing just £169.99 and £299.99 respectively, with designs that are similar to pricier options from the likes of Made and John Lewis & Partners.

We have everything you need to know about them, so you can enjoy outdoor dining, barbecues and chilled summer evenings in style.

Gardenline bamboo effect balcony set: £169.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This three-piece set is perfect if you’re limited on outdoor space, or only have a balcony to work with to get your fresh-air fix.

Available to buy now for dispatch on 18 July, it comes with a side table that has a tempered glass top, two chairs and two chair cushions. The furniture is coated in a rust-, weather- and UV-resistant powder, so you can leave them outside, even when the summer showers inevitably arrive. The chairs are stackable too.

For less than £170, this is an impressively chic set from Aldi and we’ll be adding it to our shopping basket ASAP.

Gardenline contemporary garden coffee set: £299.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

For larger spaces, this four-piece set that is exclusively available online is perfect for evening drinks and dinner parties and will fit all the family.

Ideal for your decking or conservatory, it comes with a coffee table, two-seater sofa, two armchairs, four seat cushions, four back cushions and a screw pack to help you assemble it with ease. Your morning coffee or post-work glass of wine has never looked so stylish.

If you’re still working from home, it could also double up as an outdoor workspace – simply add a parasol to keep the shade off your computer screen. Find the perfect one in our guide to the best garden parasols.

