When it comes to outdoor entertaining, Aldi has thought of it all. Whether it’s a rattan tiki bar for hosting guests, a hanging egg chair to kick your feet up and relax, a £40 outdoor heater or a rope rocking chair and dining set, the retailer’s Specialbuys section is well worth keeping your eye on.

It’s full of limited-edition deals that often sell out, but luckily for you, we’ve got all the details on what’s coming up. New to the party is a two-in-one grill and fire pit for cooking up a feast.

Perfect for barbecues, gatherings, lazy Sundays spent in the garden or for spicing up dinner time during the week, it’s a must-have for grilling meats, fish and vegetables, but can also be a source of warmth when the sun sets on summer evenings.

Available to pre-order online now for dispatch on 1 July, and costing £229.99, it’s a lot cheaper than most fire pits you’ll find on the market. It’s a bargain that we expect won’t be around long, so snap it up while you can.

Ahead we have all the details on it, along with recommendations for other firepits we’ve tried and tested.

Gardenline 2 in 1 grill and fire pit: £229.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Add some flair to your next garden party with this multi-purpose grill and firepit that will have you polishing off your culinary skills every time the sun comes out.

It has two grill plates – with one that’s raised so you can fit as much food as your guests need – three wooden side shelves, different grill zones so you can separate your vegetables from the meats and two handles for removing the grill plate and settling down in front of the fire pit once the sun has gone down.

It also comes with a trio of accessories – the grill lifter, a spatula and tongs – so once it arrives on your doorstep, you’re ready to fire it up.

Pre-order now

Aldi’s bargain buys often prove so popular it can be hard to get your hands on them. To avoid disappointment, there’s no shortage of other options that we also highly rate and have tried ourselves.

This Jiko fire pit (£139.99, Crocus.co.uk) from our guide to the best fire pits for evenings in the garden, is made according to a traditional Kenyan design and would suit smaller gardens or urban spaces best.

(Crocus)

“This fire pit is all about heat output, with the iron hood capturing the heat given out from the bowl below,” explained our reviewer, adding, “treated in fire-retardant black paint, it did a fantastic job of keeping a large party warm long after the sun had set and the chimney channelled any smoke away from anyone sat around the fire”.

If you’re looking to seriously invest in a fire pit that’ll see plenty of use, the Stadler Made firepit (£587.12, Stadlermade.com) was awarded our best buy title for its fast assembly and ingenious design that ensures a clean flame with little smoke.

(The Independent)

It too doubles up as a cooking appliance, as it has a carbon steel cooking ring that allows you to grill fish, vegetables, or even steak.

“The fact that it is made from corten steel means that it will only look better the longer it’s outside as the material rusts over time to give the pit its uniquely authentic look. The corten also means you won’t have to worry about weathering once summer is a distant memory and the British winter kicks in,” said our reviewer.

Your alfresco meet-ups can also be turned up a notch with the Hofats beer box fire basket (£99.95, Gardenchefs.co.uk) – it’s a portable fire pit disguised as a beer crate.

(Hoefats)

“The large handles make the basket easy to move and carry even when fully loaded with bottles of cold beer – they also allow for some generous airflow to the fuel when the fire’s lit,” noted our reviewers.

“Once you’ve found your spot, all you need to do is empty the contents before using the cardboard grid that holds the bottles in place as the perfect kindling (one-time use) to start the fire under your wood.”

