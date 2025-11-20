The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
9 best office chairs, hand-picked by an interiors expert
These chairs are more stylish and comfortable than they are corporate
- 1Dunelm elements Cooper boucle office chairRead review£992Wayfair mid-back executive swivel office chairRead review£103
- 3Lakeland Furniture spark office chairRead review£1904The Range Lola office chairRead review£130
- 5Dusk Harriet boucle chairRead review£1556Furniture Village Coco swivel office chairRead review£399
- 7Laura James Darcy office swivel chairRead review£1008Habitat Sorel faux leather office chairRead review£85
- 9Danetti Cleo velvet swivel chairRead review£199
Finding a decent-looking office chair is surprisingly hard, especially if you work from home and stare at it all day. Most of the large ergonomic office chairs are brilliant for posture but look like they belong in a boardroom, not next to your linen sofa or walnut desk.
So for this round-up, I focused on design-led options – chairs that actually add to your space – but still offer proper support. I’ve been testing home office furniture in real homes and small studios for years, speaking to furniture designers and ergonomics specialists, and the same thing keeps coming up: people want comfort that doesn’t scream “corporate”.
For this feature I prioritised chairs with adjustable elements, supportive backs and movement in the base, but with slimmer silhouettes, plush upholstery, and finishes that make sense in a lived-in space, whether that’s a dedicated office or a corner of the living room.
How we tested
I set each chair up and then used each of them for full working days, where I assessed them on everything from adjustability from their footprint and manoeuvrability, to their overall value for money. You can find out more about my criteria at the end of this article.
The best office chairs for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Dunelm elements cooper boucle office chair: £99, Dunelm.com
- Best budget buy – Wayfair mid-back executive swivel office chair: £102.99, Wayfair.co.uk
- Best luxury – Furniture Village Coco swivel office chair: £399, Furniturevillage.co.uk
- Best high-backed design – Lakeland Furniture spark office chair: £189.99, Lakeland-furniture.co.uk
1Dunelm elements Cooper boucle office chair
- Best: Office chair overall
- Upholstery: Polyester
- Dimensions: H 86cm x W 61cm x D 61cm
- Colourways: Burgundy, emerald, mushroom
- Height-adjustable: Yes
- Why we love it
- Retro design
- Small footprint
- Solid make
There’s a definite retro utilitarian vibe to this office chair – think factory floor meets living-room corner – and it works better than you might expect. It arrived in manageable bits and the assembly was straightforward and quick, so you’re not faffing around for hours.
The boucle fabric gives it texture and warmth, while the metal frame ensures it sits with solid purpose. What surprised me was how the seat and backrest deliver a proper sink-in comfort, with plushness and support exactly where you need it.
Even though it doesn’t scream “luxury lounge”, it holds up over a full working day. If your home-office space needs character as much as functional support, this one delivers both.
2Wayfair mid-back executive swivel office chair
- Best: Budget office chair
- Upholstery: PU leather and foam
- Dimensions: H 93cm x W 61.5cm x D 60cm
- Colourways: Retro brown, black, light grey, pink, white
- Height-adjustable: Yes
- Why we love it
- Stylish
- Sturdy
- Compact
- Take note
- Seat may be too firm for some
This mid-backed chair turned out to be more compact than expected, which makes it a good fit for smaller home offices. It feels neat and balanced rather than bulky, yet still gives you that classic executive shape.
The cushioning is noticeably firmer than the photos suggest, but that actually works in its favour – it keeps your posture in check and offers proper support through longer stints at the desk.
Those who prefer a softer sit might want to add a cushion for a bit of give, but overall it’s a solid, supportive seat with a smooth swivel and a simple, well-finished frame. A practical choice if you want structure without the heavy footprint.
3Lakeland Furniture spark office chair
- Best: High-backed office chair
- Upholstery: Faux leather
- Dimensions: H 110cm x W 65cm x D 65cm
- Colourways: Tan brown
- Height-adjustable: Yes
- Why we love it
- Ergonomic but stylish
- Slim profile
- Solid build
Lakeland’s spark office chair brings a relaxed, vintage-industrial vibe to a home workspace – with faux leather upholstery in warm brown tones and a high back that gives it presence without going full executive. The build feels robust from day one: the chrome base, the wheel casters, the gas-lift all worked smoothly.
Assembly was straightforward and quick, no fiddly bits or head-scratching moments. Once sat, you notice how the seat and backrest offer a soft ‘give’ that stops you stiffening up by hour three, yet the curved lumbar support remains firm enough that you’re not slumping.
This is a solid pick if you want style and ongoing comfort in your office chair, rather than just one or the other.
4The Range Lola office chair
- Best: Glamorous office chair
- Upholstery: Velvet
- Dimensions: H 92.2cm x W 58cm x D 57cm
- Colourways: White
- Height-adjustable: Yes
- Why we love it
- Ideal for stylish home office
- Smooth adjustments
- Enveloping armchair-like structure
- Take note
- White velvet could get grubby over time
There’s an elegant veering on glam vibe going on with this office chair – the gold frame and velvet upholstery give it real presence. Assembly was pretty straightforward and once in place it really elevated my desk set-up.
Comfort-wise it ticks the basics: the seat is softly padded and the arms help you stay supported during work sprints. But heads-up: the light velvet finish means it’s not the best fit if you’ve got kids, pets or a high-traffic household as it’ll show marks more readily.
All told, it’s a chic choice for a single-person home workspace where design matters almost as much as functionality.
5Dusk Harriet boucle chair
- Best: Low-sitting office chair
- Upholstery: Polyester
- Dimensions: H 84.5cm x W 66cm x D 69cm
- Colourways: Black, cream, taupe
- Height-adjustable: Yes
- Why we love it
- Cosy enveloping design
- On-trend boucle fabric
- Generous seat
- Take note
- Castors were difficult to slot in
The Harriet from Dusk has a decidedly low-sitting profile that makes it feel more lounge than workstation appropriate, but in the best possible way. From the moment I slid into it, I appreciated its enveloping design – friendly, welcoming and supportive, like you’re getting a warm hug while you begrudgingly tackle a spreadsheet.
The boucle upholstery adds texture and softness, the swivel base keeps mobility smooth, and the depth of the seat invites you to really settle in.
If you’re working from home and want your chair to feel like part of your living room rather than a piece of office equipment, this one hits the sweet spot.
6Furniture Village Coco swivel office chair
- Best: Luxury office chair
- Upholstery: Polyester velvet
- Dimensions: H 96cm x W 56cm x D 56cm
- Colourways: Black, pink, charcoal, green, grey
- Height-adjustable: Yes
- Why we love it
- Plush upholstery
- Generous seat
- Smooth adjustments
- Take note
- Pricey compared to others
I tested the pink version of this chair, and it immediately stood out for its build quality. It’s not the cheapest option, but everything about it feels well made — from the smooth swivel and sturdy base, to the plush velvet upholstery that catches the light just so.
The gas lift moves cleanly, with no jerks or creaks, and the padding hits that nice balance between firm and yielding.
Assembly was refreshingly quick, and once in place, it looks properly polished — more boutique hotel than home office. It’s a design that earns its keep, bringing a touch of grown-up glamour to the working day.
7Laura James Darcy office swivel chair
- Best: Versatile office chair
- Upholstery: Velvet
- Dimensions: H 84cm x W 57cm x D 60cm
- Colourways: Grey, beige (choose black or gold legs)
- Height-adjustable: No
- Why we love it
- Elegant design
- Multi-tasking chair
- Choice of leg finish
- Take note
- Not height adjustable, so check desk height
I tested the Darcy swivel chair in the velvet grey with brass legs and found it stands out for its versatility, rather than full ergonomic features. It doesn’t have roll on castors – which means less mobility if you’re zooming between desks – but the 360-degree swivel is exactly what makes it useful, taking it from a dining chair to a nifty office seat.
The velvet upholstery and brass legs strike a chic design balance, and the build feels reliably solid. While this one’s more of a style hire than a task-chair marathon option, it provides comfortable support for moderate desk use.
If your WFH space is shared with your dinner-table setup, this chair could hit that dual-purpose sweet-spot.
8Habitat Sorel faux leather office chair
- Best: Designer dupe office chair
- Upholstery: PU leather
- Dimensions: H 76.5cm x W 54cm x D 64cm
- Colourways: Black & brown
- Height-adjustable: Yes
- Why we love it
- Mid-century inspired
- Compact design
- Supportive
- Take note
- Castors don’t feel as sturdy as others
This faux leather swivel chair punches well above its £85 price tag, offering a convincing designer dupe of a Danish mid-century classic without feeling like a cheap imitation. The black and walnut colourway gives it a retro edge, while the quilted seat adds substance and polish.
Sure, the smaller details, such as stitching and metal joins, give away its more affordable build on close inspection, but for the money, it’s impressive.
Assembly was easy and the action is smooth, with a stable swivel and responsive height adjustment. The seat padding is firmer than it looks but still comfortable for a working day. A smart, budget-friendly option that brings style and function together with ease.
9Danetti Cleo velvet swivel chair
- Best: Multi-tasking office chair
- Upholstery: Velvet
- Dimensions: H 84cm x W 56cm x D 57cm
- Colourways: Grey, dark teal
- Height-adjustable: No
- Why we love it
- Versatile swivel design
- Contemporary shaping
- Luxuriously soft
- Take note
- Not height-adjustable, so be aware of desk height
- Some fiddly self-assembly
This versatile swivel chair is another dining-room crossover that earns its keep in a home-office setup. The velvet upholstery and curved back give it a polished, design-led feel, while the 180-degree swivel base brings in the flexibility you need for desk work.
Assembly was a touch fiddly – the strong spring on the rotating plate took some careful alignment – but once it was together, it felt reliably sturdy and well balanced.
The seat itself is generously cushioned without being overly soft, offering steady comfort for shorter stints at the laptop. A refined, space-saving option that bridges work and home life perfectly.
What is the best office chair?
When it comes to office seating that looks as good as it feels, the Dunelm elements Cooper boucle chair takes the top spot. It strikes that elusive balance between form and function – compact, tactile and surprisingly plush. The retro styling feels intentional rather than kitsch for the sake of it, and it’s supportive enough for long workdays without the bulk of a conventional ergonomic model.
For a higher-backed option with a touch more structure, the Lakeland Furniture spark office chair really delivers. It’s solidly made, smooth in motion and brings a subtle vintage feel to your workspace without veering into full corporate territory.
If you’re after something sleeker, the Furniture Village Coco swivel office chair earns a mention for its quality craftsmanship and luxurious finish. It’s a more indulgent buy, but the smooth action and refined detailing make it feel worth the spend. It definitely elevates your home office setup rather than simply blending in.
How the chairs were tested
While assessing the chairs in this review, I kept the following criteria in mind.
- Comfort: Each chair was used for full working days (laptop, calls, admin) to see how supportive it felt after hour four, not just in the first 10 minutes.
- Adjustability: I checked seat height, tilt, lumbar support and armrest options to make sure they suit different bodies and desk heights.
- Design and materials: I looked for slim silhouettes, textured upholstery, tonal frames and finishes that sit well in a home office, study nook or living room corner.
- Footprint and manoeuvrability: Not everyone has a separate office, so I noted how easily chairs tuck under a desk, glide on hard floors and move between rooms.
- Build and sustainability: Where brands offered FSC-certified wood, recycled plastics or repairable parts, I prioritised them.
- Value: I compared price to comfort, adjustability and design credentials to see which models genuinely earn their place.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
At IndyBest, we’re dedicated to bringing you honest, thorough and genuinely helpful product reviews. We won’t recommend anything unless we’ve put it through hands-on, real-world testing.
Ali Howard is a writer and interiors editor with a wealth of product testing experience, having reviewed everything from the best washable rugs to best floor lamps. She has a keen eye for high quality pieces and ergonomic, practical design, so you can rest assured that the chairs in this review are worth your money.
Looking for more options? Read our review of the best ergonomic office chairs