Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Striking the perfect balance between design-led, affordable, and high-quality furniture, online homeware brand Made.com is a treasure trove for all your homeware needs.

It’s good news if you’re after a new bed frame, sofa, dining room table or set of chairs, as one of Made.com’s most popular promotions has returned – you can refresh your interiors with no delivery fees until Monday 29 August.

In terms of what’s trending in the world of homeware, mid-century-inspired designs are still huge news, as are wooden textures, Scandi colour palettes, and curved designs.

As for your garden, the main priority should be about making it a space that’s an extension of your home – think soft furnishings and comfortable seating.

But to really offer you a helping hand when it comes to refreshing your home and garden, we’ve rounded up some pieces to invest in while Made.com is offering free delivery on everything.

Made Reema arched double bed, oak and cane: £875, Made.com

(Made.com)

Considering the world’s love for rattan is showing no sign of waning, and curved designs are hugely popular, this design ticks all the boxes for making sure your bedroom is on trend. This design featured in our review of the best bed frames, so you can trust it would make the ideal addition to your bedroom.

The curved cane headboard is a “statement”, while the rest of the frame is made from oak, which was found to give a “calming influence”, according to our tester. The sprung slats are “made from rubber wood and support the mattress well, while a fifth centred leg gives the bed added, hidden support”. Our tester went on to praise it for being a “boho beauty”.

Buy now

Made haru single sofa bed: £280, Made.com

(Made.com)

This chic, dual-purpose offering featured in our best sofa beds round-up. It was noted by our tester as being a great option for small spaces. The plush velvet, along with the tapered and angled wooden legs, “offers cocktail chair glamour with a mid-century twist”. It’s been “thoughtfully designed”, and it “unfolds into a comfy bed in a matter of seconds, with hidden legs that are discreetly zipped up within the frame” our tester wrote.

Buy now

Made Drax rug: £200, Made.com

(Made)

A big trend for 2022 is all about bringing the comfort and design of your interiors to your outdoor space, and this rug took the top spot in our round-up of best outdoor rugs. Praised for being “gorgeously plush”, it “didn’t pick up any dirt” and still “looked as good as new after weathering some fairly brutal spring showers,” our tester wrote. With its Berber-style design, we think this would make a statement addition to your outdoor space.

Buy now

Made Pavia wide chest of drawers: £595, Made.com

(Made.com)

“For a laid-back bohemian look in the bedroom, Made’s Pavia chest hits all the right notes,” noted the review in our round-up of best chest of drawers. Crafted from “engineered wood that’s painted to resemble white-washed oak”, it features “woven rattan drawer fronts”, which offer a “pretty contrast”. Offering six evenly sized drawers, there’s “ample storage space”. Naturally, it’s “well-made and design-led”.

Buy now

Made Lyra garden hanging chair, charcoal grey: £595, Made.com

(Made)

This style of chair is hugely popular for chilling in the garden, and this one featured in our best hanging egg chairs round-up. The contemporary design features an “intricately woven poly-rattan material, which gives it a charmingly aged and naturally imperfect look”, and the “plump seat cushion sits snugly into the chair”. Prepare for some seriously relaxing days in the garden.

Buy now

Made Roscoe ottoman storage bench: £305, Made.com

(Made.com)

Are you short on space? Enter this “mid-century beauty”, which landed a spot in our review of the best storage benches. The “retro-styled curves and dark stained oak base” successfully mimic “a rich walnut”, noted our writer. Owing to its size, it’s been “designed to sit pretty at the end of a double bed and works wonderfully as a functional ottoman”, but it’s “hard-wearing enough to take heavy use in the hallway, too”.

Buy now

Made pavis wide TV stand natural rattan and oak effect: £250, Made.com

(Made.com)

You can’t go far wrong with this stylish piece of furniture, as it took the top spot in our guide to the best TV stands. It was praised for its “sleek and modern design with a hint of boho chic”. Despite the fact it arrives flat packed, our tester found it “simple to put together” and noticed it “looked and felt much more expensive than it is”.

Buy now

For more homeware inspiration, read our review of the best sofas for every budget