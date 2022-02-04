Aldi’s new portable patio heater is perfect for spring socialising

The mornings seem to be getting lighter and the evenings are slowly but surely getting longer. Dare we say it, spring seems to be very much in the air, and we couldn’t be more excited.

With just a handful of weeks to go until the clocks change on 27 March, it’s time to consider how you can fully maximise and extend the amount of time you spend outdoors.

Luckily, budget-supermarket Aldi has come to the rescue, once again. Firstly it brought back its affordable log burner, a sure-fire way to level up your next garden party. And now we’re glad to report it’s launched a new portable outdoor heater (£59.99, Aldi.co.uk).

What might seem like a simple garden accessory, can in fact transform your alfresco experience. Keeping you toasty on crisp blue days and warmer for longer during the summer evenings, this really is a nifty outdoor essential worth investing in.

Aldi’s outdoor heater comes with a carry handle too, so it can be easily transported – particularly great so that you can find the perfect spot for it, but it means you can even take it with you on any upcoming camping trips. Should this sound like a bit of you, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s outdoor heater.

Read more:

Gardenline portable outdoor heater: £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re looking for a garden heater so you can enjoy spending time outdoors, whatever the weather, then this portable number is a great pick. Owing to their popularity last year, we’d recommend snapping this up sooner rather than later.

The 1200w carbon heating lamp is said to provide instant heat, which sounds ideal to us. It comes with a built-in handle that means you can carry it around to find the perfect spot and it can be transported further afield. It also features a 1.8m cable, making it extremely convenient, as is the fact it’s splash-proof. A great addition for any alfresco socialising events that are on the cards.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on garden furniture, try the links below:

Want more news from Aldi? It’s just launched a £69.99 log burner, chances are you need it

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.