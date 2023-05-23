Aldi’s £30 patio heater will keep the chill at bay during cool summer nights

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s nearly summer – we know, this year really is flying by – and with the warmer weather and longer days to fill, it becomes especially important that our outdoor spaces are in tip-top shape.

Luckily, budget-friendly supermarket Aldi has once again come to the rescue by launching its extensive range of garden Specialbuys.

Whether you’re after a family-sized paddling pool, fire pit or pet-parent essentials such as a sunshade for your four-legged sunbathing buddy, the retailer really has come up trumps, offering all this and more at affordable prices.

To take the chill out of your evenings, Aldi’s brought back its popular patio heater (£29.99, Aldi.co.uk). With a price tag that’s just shy of £30, it’s a far more pocket-friendly option than some of the others on the market and has received great feedback from some very happy customers.

The budget offering looks to be ideal for taking the chill out of the air while socialising al fresco. It’s been so popular, it’s sold out online already, but you may still be able to pick it up in stores.

Gardenline patio heater: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in stores

(Aldi)

Outdoor heaters are hot commodities year on year, as we grapple with the unpredictable British weather, and Aldi’s portable option provides a pocket-friendly choice for those who don’t want to pay over the odds. It has three separate heat settings, so you can adjust it depending on how far away you’re sitting from it, or how warm you want to be. Better still, the height and angle of it can be altered to make sure you’re getting as much of the heat as possible.

Simple and sleek when it comes to the design, it’s likely to tie in well with any existing garden furniture you might have. While we’ve not tested this heater at IndyBest, it’s a sell-out favourite at Aldi with its budget price point having huge appeal. If you’re looking for a solution to staying warm during your springtime soirées, this could be just the ticket.

Available in stores

