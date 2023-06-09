Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As we enjoy the sunshine this summer (please, weather gods), thoughts turn to sprucing up the garden. And when you buy garden sofas and new BBQs, don’t forget about outdoor lighting. The right garden lights can turn your daytime garden space into the perfect al fresco evening spot – and it doesn’t have to cost much, either.

Whether you’re looking for some atmospheric outdoor festoon lighting, or something to add a splash of colour come nightfall, garden lighting can extend the usability of your garden well into the evening.

When choosing the best outdoor lighting for your garden, think about where you want to light – it may be a pathway, or perhaps you want to light up some shrubs in a subtle way? Whatever vibe you want to create, from playful to stylish, there are garden lights for you.

How do you choose the best garden lighting? Well, if you’ve got an outdoor plug socket you can go for mains-powered lights. These are generally bright, built to last but can be on the pricer end of the scale and sometimes a bit of a faff to install.

Then we have battery-operated options. Most of these operate on a timer, so they come on at the same time every day and then stay on for eight or so hours. This means shelling out for batteries, but they can be a great budget option if you don’t have an outdoor socket and/or your garden doesn’t get much sun to fuel solar-powered lights.

That leads us to solar-powered garden lights. These clever lights have a solar panel integrated into them, and use the sun’s rays to charge themselves over the daytime, and then light themselves up when they sense natural light is fading. Although in the past solar lights have been a bit mediocre in terms of brilliance, many are now as good as hard-wired lights. Solar lights come in all designs, and the prices vary wildly – often depending on the quality and durability.

How we tested

We spent a month testing a range of garden lights – solar powered, battery operated and mains powered – to find the best outdoor lights. The products ranged from playful lights to party lights, and more practical options too. We were looking for durability. They needed to withstand the wind and rain because, alas, the UK summers demand that.

We didn’t want to be running out every time it rained to gather in our fairy lights. Brightness was also important – did the lights provide the right level of brightness for its kind? We don’t expect fairy lights to be seen from outer space, but were they bright enough to make a difference? And, of course, value for money is of paramount importance, so we factored that in too.

Some of the garden lighting we put to the test (Zoë Phillimore)

The best outdoor lights for 2023 are: