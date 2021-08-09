This summer, more of us than ever have started investing in design-led patio pieces that give their indoor counterparts a run for their money. But the British weather is an unreliable beast and, while we’d love to pack our outdoor corner sofa with an abundance of soft, feather-filled pads, there’s always the risk of damaging showers.

Thankfully, outdoor cushions have upped their game of late, both in terms of design and weather-proof materials. Often made from durable polyester, they’re strong enough to withstand the elements and can dry in a jiffy if they are caught out in the rain, saving you the mad dash to get them indoors when the heavens open.

Another advantage of outdoor cushions is they tend to be louder and brighter in print and colour, the idea being that you can take greater risks with your outdoor furnishings than you normally would indoors. So mix and match to your heart’s content and don’t be afraid to go bold.

How we tested

We put a range of outdoor cushions to the test on our patio furniture, looking for great design and durability come rain or shine.

The best outdoor cushions for 2021 are:

The Rug Seller Halsey geometric cushion Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 This is a deeply textured cushion that neither looks nor feels like a typical outdoor, water-resistant piece but it proved surprisingly weather-proof on our patio chairs. It’s crafted from a wool-like durable polyester with an arresting flat-weave geometric design on the front, while the back is a plain cream waterproof cotton. Thanks to its materials, the Halsey is extra-luxurious as an outdoor cushion. It’s also well-crafted and boasts a plump and cosy inner pad. A lovely addition to any alfresco space. Buy now £ 39 , Therugseller.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Perkins & Morley green meadow flower outdoor cushion Best: For a country cottage feel Rating: 10/10 With its summer-fresh, white-on-green florals inspired by the art of block printing, this cushion is full of country cottage charm. It’s surprisingly soft for an outdoor piece, both in terms of the fabric and the bouncy fibre insert, yet it proves reliably weatherproof and dries quickly after an unexpected shower. The cushion is printed on both sides, features a small but strong inconspicuous zip and comes in three sizes. We love this brand for its whimsical garden-ready wares and think the cushions would pair perfectly with deckchairs in complementary colours and prints. Buy now £ 49.99 , Perkinsandmorley.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wilko urban leopard print cushion 43cm x 43cm Best: Value Rating: 9/10 Offering outstanding value for money, Wilko’s outdoor cushions are seriously impressive. Made from water-repellent cotton with a polyester fibre filling, this one is highly durable, stays plump and dries quickly. Unlike most outdoor cushions, it’s not smooth to the touch and has a textured woven feel to it, more like an indoor cushion. Add to that a neat piping detail around the edges and its quality is palpable. At just £8, you really won’t break the bank buying these in multiples. Go wild! Buy now £ 8 , Wilko.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Armadillo Sun luxury cushion in tulip orange Best: Water-resistant cushion Rating: 9/10 Adding a cheery colour pop to our natural rattan furniture, Armadillo Sun’s outdoor cushion really stands out. The waterproof pad boasts an arresting geometric repeat pattern in orange and white with a pleasing texture that’s slightly embossed. Boasting water-resistant properties, the handmade cushion proves reliably weatherproof, while its attention to detail is second to none: think delicate double stitching and overlocked edging. This one comes in four sizes including two rectangular lumbar cushions. Mix and match patterns and colours for a laid-back summer vibe. Buy now £ 50 , Armadillosun.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oxley’s blue and white zig-zag lumber cushion Best: For versatility Rating: 8/10 For extra lower back support on your sun lounger, it’s worth investing in a decent lumber cushion. This chic and modern number from Oxley’s is as pretty as it is practical. Softer in feel than most outdoor cushions, you wouldn’t necessarily know it’s for the garden but its shower-proof properties proved impressive. The rectangular cushion has a pleasing woven texture to it and its sharp geometric pattern in blue and white make it a stand-out, vibrant pad. It’s worth noting that this one also doubles as a nifty pillow when your lounger’s in full recline. Buy now £ 45 , Oxleys.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Evenlode William Morris outdoor cushion Best: Indoor/outdoor cushion Rating: 8/10 Blurring the boundaries between living room and patio space is this pretty outdoor cushion in a classic William Morris print. It might not look like the most summery piece with its bold botanical illustrations on a dark background but we found it works beautifully when paired with a brightly painted garden chair. This one is smooth to the touch and dries quickly after it’s been caught out in a shower. We couldn’t fault its quality, either. The cushion comes in two sizes with the option to purchase the covers separately. Buy now £ 39.99 , Welovecushions.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Alexander Rose scatter cushion Best: Affordable luxury Rating: 9/10 Easily the softest outdoor cushion in our roundup, Alexander Rose’s offering looks and feels much more expensive than it is. We were impressed by its luxurious texture and, given its softness, surprised that it did stand up as an outdoor piece with its weather-resistant coating. In the shade “dusk”, a sunset-like orange with subtle stripes, the spun polyester cushion brings cosy warmth to any patio set-up, encouraging us all to stay out in the garden for longer. Buy now £ 11.16 , Hayesgardenworld.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm palms blush outdoor cushion Best: For durability Rating: 8/10 This is a neat, plump lumber cushion made from a water-resistant polyester that’s designed to withstand showers, not to mention the odd food or drink spill. Small but mighty, the rectangular cushion boasts a cheery tropical print front and back, giving us dreams of sunnier climes. It’s also well-made and features a nifty hidden zip. One of the most durable products we put to the test, the rain showers just roll off this cushion. Who says we can’t have palm trees and tropical birds this summer? Buy now £ 18 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Andrew Martin Kingdom tropic outdoor cushion Best: Design Rating: 9/10 Luxe interiors brand Andrew Martin has recently released The Great Outdoors collection, reworking some of its best-loved prints into outdoor cushions. One of six designs, the kingdom tropic cushion features beautifully illustrated exotic fauna and comes in six colourways made for mixing and matching. The cushion boasts a reliably shower-resistant finish and has anti-mould, mildew and microbial claims, too. Eco-conscious, the cushions are printed using 50 per cent less water than traditional methods. This one comes in a single large size, 55cm x 55cm, and it looks and feels suitably luxurious. Buy now £ 70 , Andrewmartin.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

