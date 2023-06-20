9 best outdoor storage boxes to keep your garden tidy

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gardening tools, garden sofa cushions, paddling pools… The stuff that needs storing away in the garden is seemingly endless. Hurrah then for handy outdoor storage, which comes in all shapes and sizes to suit all outdoor spaces.

When it comes to choosing your garden storage, size is going to be a major factor, as it needs to fit in a space in your garden but also fit everything you need in it. Get that measuring tape out, folks – it’s time to get serious. If you’ve got lots of bits and bobs, you might find a storage unit with shelves is going to work better so everything doesn’t end up in a sigh-inducing pile in the bottom of a box.

Having spent time getting your garden neat and tidy, you’re going to want garden storage that looks smart. As you might expect, garden storage comes in all kinds of designs and colours. Whether you’re looking for something that provides a focal point, or something that blends in, think about what’s going to work for your outdoor vibe.

Another deciding factor to find the best garden storage for you is what you’re going to store in it. If you’re going for wheelie bins, look for storage that has lids that connect to the lid of your wheelie bin – it’s going to save you time, effort and frustration.

If you’re storing away items you want to remain in good nick, like sun loungers, consider a weatherproof storage container so the rain doesn’t get your sofa cushions soggy. And if you’re storing valuable items – garden tools, bikes etc – then always look for garden storage that bolts down and comes with a lock.

How we tested

We filled our outdoor space with almost every conceivable garden storage you can think of to find the best for this roundup. We looked at log stores, wheelie bin boxes, recycling boxes and everything in between.

During testing, we looked for aesthetics, as well as how practical the storage was. As you’d hope, we were looking at durability too – we wanted our garden storage to be robust and to look great even after weathering the British winters.

Lastly, price was a factor in testing. The cost of garden storage varies enormously, but value for money was always at the front of our minds.

These are some of the storage boxes that secured a spot in our roundup (Zoe Phillimore)

The best outdoor storage boxes for 2023 are: