A Duchess, philanthropist, former actress and most recently a children’s author, Meghan Markle now has another vocation to add to her CV – a garden furniture influencer.

Since arriving on the royal scene back in 2016, there’s no denying that Meghan Markle has become a style icon, proving her sartorial flair wearing everything from Veja trainers and an Emilia Wickstead bespoke emerald green ensemble to Le Specs air heart sunglasses.

Last weekend, Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry appeared in the Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert, a virtual event raising money and awareness for worldwide vaccine distribution.

Though the gig featured performances from the likes of Jennifer Lopez and hosting from Selena Gomez, one thing in particular seemed to steal the show – the bench Meghan Markle sat on during her speech.

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly honed in on its resemblance to the title bench on the cover of her upcoming children’s book, The Bench – with some speculating that this may be the one that led to her writing her debut.

Set for release on 8 June 2021, the book is said to be inspired by a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on Father’s Day following the birth of Archie.

This isn’t the first time Meghan and Harry have been pictured atop their now-coveted backyard bench in Montecito, California, with the pair making numerous TV appearances sat on it over the past year.

As is usually the case with the royals, if they’re seen with something, the world wants it. While the Sussexes exact bench is yet to be identified, many shoppers have been hunting for a similar piece for their own gardens. Here, we’ve sourced some alternatives to style up your outdoors.

Winchester teak double oval garden bench 2 seater: £249, Gardenbenches.com

(Garden Benches)

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best garden benches, this Winchester two-seater garden bench boasts a “curvaceous oval back and gently undulating armrests,” giving the “classic bench an elegant, modern twist”. Our reviewer praised it as a good choice for smaller gardens, too, as “it’s solid, small and compact”. Made from sustainably sourced teak wood, it’ll last for years with the right care, with our reviewer recommending “a coat of teak oil every 12 months [to] keep the wood in peak condition”.

Garden Furniture Darwin bench: £249.99, Gardenfurniturecentre.co.uk

(Garden Furniture Centre)

This two-seater is another great option for those wanting a piece of the Sussexes’s style in their garden. The FSC-certified durable pine frame has extra-thick legs and the whole piece is kiln dried – giving it a 10-year plus life span. Garden Furniture Centre recommends a yearly treatment of a sealer or protector to further increase its longevity. Why not get it in the grey wash and be one step closer to Meghan’s version?

Argos Home Newbury wooden 2 seater garden bench: £60, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If you’re on a budget, this Argos Home bench is a classic option for your garden. Made from FSC-certified and pressure-treated timber, you can’t go wrong with its timeless design. Though it has a brighter grain than Markle’s version, it’s an affordable dupe that boasts the same cottage-core aesthetic.

Dakota Fields arlogh teak traditional bench: £207.99, Wayfair.co.uk

(Wayfair)

This simple Dakota Fields piece is made from teak hardwood and is kiln dried and fine sanded to give it its smooth appearance. Known for its weather resistance, teak is thought to more suitable for garden furniture than any other material – as it’s long lasting and easy to maintain.

