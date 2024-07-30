Support truly

Life can be stressful and sometimes we could all do with taking a deep breath and slowing down. And, those moments of calm become all the easier when your home is filled with soothing scents designed to relax the mind.

If you’re not a fan of room sprays or candles, we’d urge you to consider investing in an oil diffuser, which is an easy way to enrich any environment with your favourite scents, while also prioritising your wellness at the same time.

The perfect partner for meditation, people have harnessed the power of aromatherapy for centuries to help manage stress, anxiety and other issues that can affect daily life. Using essential oils for therapeutic benefit can be done in many ways, from massages to baths, but inhaling is perhaps one of the most convenient methods.

A diffuser allows you to do this safely and can also make for a great piece of decor in your home. They’re also ideal for setting the mood before a dinner party or filling your bedroom with soothing scents that lull you to sleep.

You’ll be surprised how versatile these little machines can be and now you can utterly transform the atmosphere of any room, for less. As luck would have it, our favourite oil diffuser for beginners from ESPA has been reduced by a generous 30 per cent. Here’s everything you need to know about the starter kit.

ESPA aromatic essential oil diffuser: Was £85, now £59.50, Lookfantastic.com

( Look Fantastic )

Our tester deemed the ESPA aromatic essential oil diffuser the best starter kit for those looking to introduce an oil diffuser into their home for the first time. This is thanks to its straightforward instructions, with our tester saying: “It’s simple to use – just add a few drops of the scent to the water and off you go.”

Giving it an impressive four and a half stars, our tester said the diffuser delivers “a calming home-fragrance experience”. The diffuser is designed to be paired with the ESPA’s sensorial collection of signature blends and scents, in which you’ll find a fragrance to suit every mood and every scenario. Whether you’re searching for peace and calm or to be uplifted and stimulated, this set has got you covered.

With a gentle stream of mist emerging from the top of the minimalist white mound, you’ll be proud to display this diffuser in any room of your house, making a great gift for a loved one, or for yourself. Don’t miss out on this 30 per cent discount.

