While many of us are used to taking care of our complexions with brightening serums, hydrating moisturisers and exfoliating toners, the truth is that there’s more we could be doing to keep our skin looking and feeling its best.

Just like our bodies, the skin on our face can also benefit from the power of massage and it’s a practice that’s said to have myriad benefits, from improving tone and reducing puffiness to promoting blood circulation, collagen production and more.

The good news is there are plenty of tools out there to help get the job done and, believe it or not, they’ll even make the skincare products you love work harder.

Facial massagers come in a range of shapes and sizes, from the flat stone gua sha to rollers and even vibrating wands. But, in our round-up of the best facial massage tools, there was one that stood out among the crowd of muscle manipulators – FaceGym’s weighted face ball.

Whether you have a specific skin concern or you simply want to indulge in a little self-care, here’s everything you need to know about the clever gadget, including why our tester chose it as the best facial massage tool of them all.

FaceGym weighted face ball: £33, Lookfantastic.com

FaceGym

A weighted ball sounds like something you’re more likely to come across during a fitness class than find in your beauty cabinet but, that’s exactly the point. FaceGym has designed this clever tool to give your complexion a real workout before you start your skincare routine with the hopes that it will prep your skin and create the perfect canvas for subsequent products.

Made from PVC, the ball works by targeting facial muscles, rolling over the skin to deliver a massaging effect. You simply place the ball in the centre of key muscles and use a scooping action to lift and stretch the area of tension. But, does it really work?

Well, our tester thinks so. In fact, they voted it the best facial massage tool out of all those they tried. “This tactile face tool is like a mini gym ball that feels fun to hold and roll over skin, relieving stress at the same time,” they wrote. “We enjoyed rolling the ball over specific areas for a tension-releasing face massage that can also tighten and tone muscles with long-term use.”

Our tester also praised the fact that the ball comes with a QR code, which unlocks an exclusive video tutorial taking you through a face, neck and shoulder technique, making it a great option for massage novices and connoisseurs alike.

