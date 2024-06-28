Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Warmer weather means it’s time to pack away your heavy creams and turn towards lighter-weight skincare products. The first place to start? Switching up your moisturiser.

Thicker, richer formulas are best for your skin when the wind is harsh and the temperatures are low to replenish the moisture that your skin loses thanks to a spikier climate, but in the summer the needs of your skin are different. Instead, we’re looking for thinner formulas, that rehydrate without clogging up pores or sitting too heavily on the skin as opposed to drying out, our skin is more likely to be sweating thanks to the humidity rising.

Moisturisers don’t always need to be creams – they can come as gels or even in more liquid formulas. The Inkey List’s omega water cream moisturiser is a mix of the two and is a cream that becomes a thin, spreadable liquid, encompassing the benefits of both.

One of the brand’s newer products, its aim is to lock in moisture while rebuilding (and protecting) your skin barrier without the product feeling heavy on the skin. I wanted to put it to the test to see if it lived up to expectations.

How I tested The Inkey List omega water cream moisturiser

open image in gallery ( Olivia Pearl )

As someone with combination but dehydrated (and slightly sensitive) skin, there are certain things I look out for in my moisturisers: whether my skin feels instantly hydrated, how long that hydration lasts, how my skin looks after applying and how the product feels on my skin. To try out the omega water, I gave this a go on one of the hottest days of the year to see how it fared under my make-up during a normal day.