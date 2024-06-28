The Inkey List omega water cream moisturizer
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Hydrating
- Affordable
Although it looked like a cream, as soon as I pushed a pea-sized amount (as the packaging instructed was enough) onto my hand I noticed that it didn’t really feel like a cream. It had a watery base before I’d even started rubbing it in, but after dotting the small amount of product around my face and then massaging it into my face, I noticed it cool and started to feel like water.
The interesting part about this texture change is it feels as though you’re spreading hydration around your face as you’re working the product in. I found it really refreshing, especially as I was applying this in the morning before my SPF and make-up in warm weather.
Containing niacinamide to brighten, glycerin and betaine to hydrate and omega fatty acids to protect the skin barrier and retain moisture, I wasn’t surprised that my skin felt fresher, smoother, softer and also appeared healthier and brighter than it had before I’d applied the product.
It dried down fairly quickly, without feeling greasy, allowing me to carry on with the rest of my morning routine. Throughout the day, I didn’t notice my skin feeling dry and I was impressed by how unobtrusive it was on my skin.
The omega water cream is also really reasonably priced at slightly more than £10 and because so little goes such a long way it really does last and last and last, meaning you’re really getting your money’s worth.