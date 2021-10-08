The balmy temperatures this summer were a godsend for our washing, albeit resulted in sleepless nights.

We had the luxury of being able to hang them out to dry and in a couple of hours, we were thankfully left with a pile of clean laundry.

However, as temperatures fall and autumn kicks in, we’ll have to move indoors when it comes to our washing. And if like us, you don’t have space for a tumble dryer, you’ll need to resort back to the good old fashion air drier.

But the good news is, budget-friendly retailer Aldi is bringing back its sellout heated clothes airer (£28.99, Aldi.co.uk) as part of its Specialbuys range, to help keep your washing pile small by ensuring a rainy day won’t ruin a clean load.

Costing just £28.99, it’s arguably one of the cheapest on the market and was a sell-out hit last year. Now, you have another chance to get your hands on one both online and in-store from 10 October. Set your alarms, however, as they’re only available while stocks last.

Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the Specialbuy that makes easy work of your large loads.

Aldi heated clothes airer: £28.99, Aldi.co.uk

The large drying surface and 20 heated bars with a wattage of 230 means you can dry those bulky items such as bath towels and bedsheets, then simply fold it down and neatly pack it away once you’re finished with.

Lightweight and easy to assemble, it’s ideal if you don’t have the budget or capacity for a tumble dryer.

Eliminating those frantic dashes out to the garden to get your washing in before the heaven’s open, it’s a simple and practical way of drying

Busy families and larger households will particularly benefit from the reducing drying time, too, allowing you to get through your huge load faster.

