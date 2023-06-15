Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s hot outside and, if you’re struggling to keep your cool, an electric fan can provide all the relief you need. Arguably the best in the biz, Dyson’s range of cooler and purifier hybrids make heatwaves a whole lot easier.

The catch? They’ll set you back hundreds of pounds – but the good news is you can save up to 25 per cent right now at Ebay.

Selling like-new products at cheaper prices, Ebay’s refurbished hub is home to everything from Dyson airwraps and cordless vacuums to Apple watches, Samsung phones and Simba mattresses. Just in time for the weather heating up, the marketplace is now offering an extra 15 per cent off Dyson’s cooling gadgets – meaning you can pick up a desk fan, hot and cool purifier or tower fan at unrivalled prices (the discount is added automatically at checkout).

Whether you’re after a large model for the kitchen or smaller fan for your desk, here’s how to save on Dyson at Ebay.

Dyson purifier hot+cool formaldehyde purifying fan, refurbished: Was £699.99, now £529.99, Ebay.co.uk

(John Lewis)

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best fans for 2023, our tester praised Dyson’s purifier and cooler as giving the “best bang for your buck” all year round. “The latest Dyson model doesn’t just cool but will also heat a room and eliminate pollutants, including pollen, dust and now also formaldehyde,” they said. Praising the super effective heater, excellent air purifier and impressive cooling, thanks to the oscillating 360 degree design, “it also works with voice services and an easy-to-use app, and has a night mode, so we had no trouble sleeping when it was on,” our tester added.

Thanks to the coupon automatically applied at checkout, you can save £170 on the RRP. Or, if you prefer a brand new model, Boots have slashed £100 off the original price (was £699, now £599, Boots.com).

Buy now

Dyson pure cool purifying tower fan: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Ebay.co.uk

(Dyson)

This stellar saving sees £100 knocked off the price of Dyson’s pure cool tower fan. Removing 99 per cent of allergens and pollutants, it purifies air year-round, while keeping you cool in the summer, thanks to the powerful airflow. Oscillating up to 70 degrees, it’s good for larger rooms and comes complete with a handy remote control. If you’d prefer a fresh-out-the-box model, Boots is offering this Dyson model for cheaper (was £399.99, now £349.99, Boots.com).

Buy now

Dyson pure cool purifying desktop fan: Was £399.99, now £262.49, Ebay.co.uk

(Dyson)

A great option for working from home, Dyson’s purifying desktop fan is discounted by more than £130, thanks to Ebay’s refurbished offer. Touted as capturing 99.95 per cent of particles throughout the year, it’s said to come into its own during the summer when it circulates purified cool air around the room, thanks to 350 oscillations. Designed to sit on a desk or bedside, the sleek design won’t take up too much space and can be controlled with the Dyson link app.

Buy now

Dyson pure cool me personal purifier: Was £269.99, now £202.49, Ebay.co.uk

(Ebay)

Costing just over £200, owing to Ebay’s deal, this is the cheapest Dyson fan you can buy. Delivering personal and focused cooling with a purified airflow with precise control and 70 degree range, it will cool you while working from home or sleeping at night. Better still, it works to clean the air of pollutants and remove gasses, with a claimed 99.5 per cent extraction rate.

Buy now

