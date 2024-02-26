This IndyBest-approved electric heater is currently 20% off

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spring may be on the horizon but it’s not quite time to pack away your beloved blanket hoodie, electric blanket or electric heater just yet. Don’t be fooled by the snippets of sunshine that have broken through the clouds because the cold weather is here to stay, for a little while longer at least. If you’re looking to stay cosy amid the blustery wind and rain but don’t want to heat your entire house, forget cranking the central heating up to full blast and invest in an electric heater instead.

A great way to blast some targeted warmth into your home, electric heaters are ideal for warming up small areas of your home, and can also help you cut down on your bills and avoid wasting energy. While some of these appliances can set you back hundreds of pounds, we’ve found a fantastic deal on an already well-priced heater that we’ve tried and tested ourselves.

The Duux threesixty 2 portable smart ceramic heater, which took the top spot in our review of the best electric heaters for 2024, normally costs £99.99 but there’s currently an impressive 20 per cent saving at Amazon right now. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the discounted appliance.

Duux threesixty 2 portable smart ceramic heater: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

This Duux heater was chosen as the best buy in our review of the best electric heaters for many reasons, including its stylish cylinder shape that “blends in seamlessly with the décor of each room”.

Our tester was also impressed by the fact that it can be controlled using an app, meaning you can power it on and off from the comfort of the sofa. “We were impressed by how it dispersed heat into the entire room and by how we didn’t need to be anywhere near it to power it on,” they said.

Available in a choice of white or grey, the heater is portable, meaning it can be moved around the home with ease and offers up to 1800W of heating power, which our tester said was enough to warm up a room of 30sqm.

