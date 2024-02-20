Jump to content

Can Stanley Tucci’s cookware range stand the heat of the kitchen? We put the new pans to the test

After launching in the US last September, it’s finally landed in the UK. We find out if the pans are worth their £200 price tag

Emma Henderson
Tuesday 20 February 2024 12:32
<p>Like everything, this pan has been put through its paces by cooking various things, including a large batch of dal.</p>

Like everything, this pan has been put through its paces by cooking various things, including a large batch of dal.

(The Independent/ iStock)

Celebrities are clambering to pivot from their original craft to add secondary strings to their bows, whether it’s pop stars with perfume lines, or reality TV stars with make-up collections. Though some are far more successful than others (read, Rhianna’s much-loved beauty line, Fenty) and some are little more than dubious attempts at earning some extra dosh that won’t last long. It can feel tiring, and often disingenuous.

But one I’ve been keen to get my oven mitts on, is everyone’s favourite Italian food lover, Stanley Tucci’s cookware. Created in collaboration with Belgian brand, Greenpan, the cookware line launched last September in the US, but it hasn’t been available in the UK – until now, and I’m hopeful it’s one I’ll love.

Though a long-standing actor, it was during lockdown in April 2020 when Tucci really won the internet after posting a video of himself making a negroni for his wife, Felicity Blunt. Its ability to go viral really speaks to the time – it was the break from our reality that everyone needed.

His cool approach to his favourite tipple, complete with background jazz music, saw fans quickly nickname his drink the ‘quarantucci’. And so, from a single quick video, Tucci began his pivot to solidify his food career, which actually began back in 2012 with his first cookbook, Tucci Cookbook: Family, Friends and Food. Now he’s become an authoritative voice in food with his 2021 BBC TV show, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, paying homage to his Italian roots from his mother’s side, and another book, Taste: My Life Through Food, in the same year.

Tucci had teased the launch of his cookware line on his Instagram days ahead of its release by posing with one of the stainless steel pans, and saying little else, keeping fans hanging on. Now available to buy in the UK, the range of pans launched exclusively at the prestigious department store, Fortnum & Mason, which points to the range’s quality.

How I tested Stanley Tucci pan

Emma putting the pan through its paces by whipping up some delicious recipes

( Emma Henderson)

Like everything we feature at IndyBest, this pan has been put through its paces by cooking various things, including a large batch of dal. I’ve also used it for classics, like frying eggs as well as scrambled, to really see how its non-stick fares with everyday essentials, which all took place on my induction hob. While testing, I was looking for how well it distributes heat, if anything sticks, how easy it is to use practically (including its size and weight), as well as how easy it is to clean, and lastly, considering its cost.

Stanley Tucci x Greenpan Venetian teal 33cm pan

Tucci-pan-indybest
  • Size: 33cm diameter, not including handles
  • Capacity: 6l
  • Cooking source: Gas, electric and induction
  • Oven and grill safe : Pan up 315C lid up to 218C
  • Colours : Carra White (£199.95), Milano Black (£229.95), Stainless Steel (£229.95)
  • Full range: 11 pieces include – 26cm saute pan, 16cm and 20cm saucepans, 16cm, 20cm and 30cm frying pans, 33cm pan with lid, pasta pot with glass lid, stainless steel pasta insert – £699.95/ £799.95 in Milano Black and Stainless Steel.
  • Why we love it
    • Great for batch cooking or big families
    • Sturdy and durable
    • Looks great
    • Chemical-free
    • Made using recycled materials
    • Even heat-distribution
    • Great non-stick ability
    • Dishwasher safe
  • Take note
    • Takes up a lot of space
    • Heavy

First impressions

This aesthetically pleasing chic pan has been designed to be the jewel in the 11-piece range’s crown. First thing to note – it’s a biggie. At 33cm diameter (not including handles) with a 6-litre capacity, it’s a hefty piece of equipment. So large, it takes up a huge amount of space on my cooker, and its base is much larger than the biggest ring on my induction hob, making using other pans at the same time quite the squeeze.

But, for its generous capacity, it makes batch cooking and cooking for families or dinner parties a total breeze. Forget struggling to cook enough food to feed the five thousand (ok, not quite, but you get the idea, it’s big). Tucci apparently wanted people to be able to cook "without constraints", which I totally agree I could. I made a huge cauliflower and spinach dal for two, with plenty of leftovers, and I wasn’t struggling to keep the contents in the pan, or annoyingly sloshing it over the sides.

As expected with its large size, it’s also pretty heavy too and feels more akin to a chunky Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish, rather than a frying pan. Though, it has its positive side, as the brand says this means the pan "won’t warp or wobble". It’s certainly sturdy and doesn’t move around while cooking.

It also looks good, just as you’d expect. It’s one of those pans you’re happy to leave out on the hob, adding to your interior’s aesthetic, rather than something you’re keen to shove into a cupboard.

The teal colour covers the entirety of the outside of the pan, including the bottom, omitting a black or stainless steel base. This feels more inline with modern cookware design, like the Instagram-favoured Always pans, which took the internet by storm and encouraged even the unlikeliest of people to get cooking. The inside of the pan is grey, which I prefer to the usual black of most pans.

Design and performance

Belgian cookware brand Greenpan prides itself on its ceramic non-stick cookware, using its signature ‘Thermolon’ coating which is also free of any chemicals. It’s also made from 70 per cent recycled aluminium, a big tick in my book.

It’s made from three-ply stainless steel, which sounds familiar and what other similar high end cookware brands use, too. Going one step further though, the brand says it’s infused with layers of diamonds, which increases its durability and heat transfer, which I felt was even and well spread, even though the base of the pan is enormous. It happily passed the egg frying test breezily, cooking evenly and quickly, without sticking.

The teal-coloured base is made by weaving bands of stainless steel together, which Greenpan says is "truly cutting-edge". It’s then infused into a 5mm thick forged base to offer efficient induction. I found it heated up quickly and didn’t need to be on a high heat to get things started.

Tucci says its design has been inspired by Italian cooking, where the ethos is to buy the "best ingredients possible", which he’s translated to his equipment range – buying the best you can, in effect to honour the food’s quality too. It’s a nice sentiment to connect the food to the act of cooking, and feels like the cookware brand is really aimed at the keen home cook. Of course, they’re all made in Italy too, where else?

He’s obviously keen for the pan to be as functional as it is beautiful, which I’d say he’s achieved. One way he’s done this is by ensuring the handles don’t get hot, including the one on the pan lid. Often a rare find, and usually only with the higher end cookware brands, which Tucci’s sits neatly within, considering the £200 price tag. The teal version has gold-coloured handles, made from cast iron which certainly add to the weight of the pan, but also play a big part in both its aesthetic and balancing the pan’s size nicely. There’s also a small handle to help carry it, if you’re doing hob to table serving.

It’s a slick design that feels seamless, without any little annoying add ons, or complications. Its simple branding “Tucci” is found on both handles and the bottom too. The lid is also completely flat, unlike the usual curved lids most pans have.

The pan is easy to clean, too, nothing stuck on it and, though it is dishwasher safe, the brand recommends hand washing, which is what I’ve done and do with other similar pans. I also use silicone utensils to avoid scratching. Interestingly, Greenpan also says not to use spray oils, as these have a propellant which can damage non-stick, so make sure to stick to butter or oil.

  1. £199 from Fortnumandmason.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Stanley Tucci x Greenpan Venetian Teal 33cm pan

More often than not, it doesn’t pay to judge a book by its cover, nor to take a celebrity endorsement at face value. Though that’s not the case here. Unsurprisingly, Tucci has created a well crafted and slick piece of kit that no doubt started by partnering with a cookware brand that knows what it’s doing, and combining it with his clear passion for food and cooking.

Though the teal colourway may date a little, the stainless steel absolutely won’t and for most, might be the more attractive buy. However, it is a little more expensive than the teal or white options. The range feels and looks sophisticated, like you’d expect from such a suave character, but pleasingly, it also rises to the challenge of offering up reliable cooking with a premium experience. Just be sure to make room for it.

