Aldi’s £50 air fryer is back in stock – but you’ll have to be quick

If you’ve yet to discover what all the air fryer fuss is about, now could be the time to invest. Those who already proudly adorn their kitchen counters with these nifty appliances will know all too well the benefits, and this Aldi air fryer comes with a bargain price tag compared with some other models, making it a more tempting offer for those looking to try the cooking method for the first time.

Air fryers are a great way to reduce your oil and fat intake. Using little to no oil, the kitchen superstars provide ideal alternatives to deep-fat frying or pan frying. As well as offering a healthier way to whip up meals, the hyped appliances are more cost-effective, energy-saving options (compared with a traditional oven), costing an average of 17p per day to run.

If you think all an air fryer can do is crisp up some chips, you’re sorely mistaken. A quick look online reveals people are constantly coming up with new and exciting air fryer recipes. From jacket potatoes to pancakes, air fryers can tackle it all, proving just how versatile they are.

If you want to try one for yourself, Aldi’s bringing back its hugely popular affordable air fryer to its Specialbuys middle aisle. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Aldi Ambiano air fryer, 6.2l: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

( Aldi )

This air fryer comes with a whopping 6.2l drawer, making it a great pick for larger families and busy midweek meals. Plus, the internal rack is said to be non-stick and dishwasher-friendly, so you don’t have to worry when it comes to the clean-up.

If you don’t count yourself a culinary whizz, never fear, as this machine couldn’t be simpler to use, promising to cook food to perfection with just one tap. The adjustable display should keep things simple, while eight one-touch cooking functions should help you create a wide range of dishes.

Aldi claims by using this air fryer you can reduce the fat intake of one meal by up to 80 per cent – a real help for those looking to eat a little more healthily. Plus, the machine promises to crispen food to perfection while keeping meat nice and moist inside. Think succulent chicken breast and crispy fish skin, flavourful veg and moreish chips. Our mouths are watering already.

Buy in-store from 7 July

