Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Loved for its trend-led fashion with vintage flair, Urban Outfitters’ homeware is equally worth raving about. From bedding and art prints to mushroom lamps and patterned rugs, there’s no shortage of interior inspiration to be found.

Now, the reliable favourite has unveiled a range of home appliances to elevate your kitchen setup on a budget – and it’s safe to say we’re obsessed.

In the Create line-up, you’ll find everything from a compact 1.5l air fryer and nifty portable blender to a sandwich (or waffle) maker and a mini pizza oven to impress dinner guests.

With each of the appliances available in either pastel pink, sleek matte white or black finishes, the brand has put a stylish spin on kitchen essentials. Better still, most of the buys are less than £100 – making the Create range ideal for students sprucing up their space, or renters keeping down costs.

Whether you’re heading to university this September or want to revamp your interiors for the winter months, here are the Urban Outfitters Create appliances headed straight for our baskets.

Urban Outfitters Create 1.5l oil-free air fryer: £79, Urbanoutfitters.com

(Urban Outfitters)

Streamlining your mealtimes, while elevating the look of your kitchen countertop, Create’s compact air fryer boasts a roomy 1.5l capacity (perfect for serving two) and one-touch function for cooking. Rustling up everything from chicken and vegetables to crispy chips and pancakes, the appliance offers an oil-free alternative to cooking food in traditional ovens or fryers. Plus, with bills set to rise again this winter and air fryers using less energy than your standard ovens, now’s the time to invest.

Pre-order now

Urban Outfitters Create off-white milk frother heater: £65, Urbanoutfitters.com

(Urban Outfitters)

Recreate the barista experience at home with Create’s off-white milk frother heater. The frothy kitchen accessory warms up your milk while making a fluffy microfoam for cappuccinos and other hot beverages. Better yet, it doubles up as a hot chocolate warmer for those with a sweet tooth.

Pre-order now

Urban Outfitters Create X Moi Studio pink blender with portable cup: £49, Urbanoutfitters.com

(Urban Outfitters)

Make your own smoothies or juices at home with the range’s pink-hued blender. The slim design is complete with a portable cup for sipping on-the-go and it’s crafted from food- and dishwasher-safe BPA-free materials. Thanks to its 230W power, it even works with veg and nuts, while its compact size can be stowed away easily or slotted seamlessly into your existing kitchen setup.

Pre-order now

Urban Outfitters Create X Stone Studio off white 2-in-1 sandwich grill and waffle maker: £65, Urbanoutfitters.com

(Urban Outfitters)

Designed with a two-in-one function, Create’s grill rustles up sandwiches and waffles, thanks to interchangeable iron inserts. The vintage-inspired look is characterised by wood-effect handles and a sleek matte-white finish. Small enough to be packed away when not in use or squeezed onto the countertop, it’s a stellar choice for students.

Pre-order now

Urban Outfitters Create electric stone pizza oven: £99, Urbanoutfitters.com

(Urban Outfitters)

Bake the perfect pizza every time with this mini electric stone oven. Inspired by traditional stone ovens, it’s designed for both indoor and outdoor use. With controllable cooking temperatures and fire levels reaching up to 350C, it creates 31cm pizzas – just add your favourite toppings. Sure to impress any party or dinner guests, the appliance looks to be small but mighty.

Pre-order now

Urban Outfitters Create pink thera retro matt coffee maker: £235, Urbanoutfitters.com

(Urban Outfitters)

Enjoy barista-quality brews at home with Create’s coffee machine. The retro-inspired design is complete with a milk-steaming wand and is compatible with both ground coffee and ESE pods, helping you create everything from espressos to lattes. Compact and stylish, it’s a statement essential for coffee aficionados. Alternatively, there’s a smaller multi-capsule coffee machine that will only set you back £105 (Urbanoutfitters.com).

Pre-order now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on indoor and outdoor furniture, try the links below:

For more interiors inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best online homeware shops