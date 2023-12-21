Lumie’s sunrise alarm clock will help you wake up on the right side of the bed

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Studies show most of us struggle to wake up in the mornings, especially in the winter. If you dread loud robotic alarms jolting you out of your dreams, a light-up sunrise alarm clock could be a great alternative that will help you wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. For the uninitiated, these clever devices mimic the sunrise so your body wakes up naturally and starts producing serotonin rather than the sleep hormone, melatonin.

This is particularly beneficial if you suffer from seasonal affective disorder, which is a common response to the lack of sunlight we receive throughout the winter. With the short days here to stay for a while, easy switches can be made to brighten up your mornings.

Thankfully, we’ve just spotted that this IndyBest-approved Lumie body clock luxe alarm clock is currently reduced by 20 per cent. It’s one of the most advanced models, so keep reading for everything you need to know, including why it might just help you wake up on the right side of the bed.

Read more: Best SAD lamps to banish the winter blues

Lumie bodyclock luxe 750DAB: Was £229, now £183.19, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This model was easily the most versatile and multi-purpose of all the models we tested in our review of the best sunrise alarm clocks. There are plenty of impressive features, including a USB port to charge your phone, 33 sounds of nature and a DAB+ radio. It promises to wake you up by mimicking the colours and brightness of a gradual sunrise, with a duration spanning anywhere from 15 to 90 minutes. It can also carry out the effect in reverse, using a sunset effect to help lull you to sleep.

In the review, our tester found that they “definitely felt less groggy every morning – even our children commented we seemed more awake than usual”. If you’re someone who dreads the sound of the alarm each day, “it’s worth the splurge”. Now you can enjoy all this for less, as Amazon is offering the Lumie body clock luxe with 20 per cent off. Altogether, it makes for a much more peaceful way to start the day.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on home appliances, tech and more, try the links below:

Looking for more recommendations? Read our review of the best sunrise alarm clocks