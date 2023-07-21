Hypnos pillow top mattress design

Unlike many other mattress brands, including Eve Sleep, Emma and Simba, Hypnos’s designs are not bed-in-box options. Instead, the mattress arrives in all its glory, this essentially means you don’t need to wait for it to unfurl. There was also no chemical-y smell that you often get with tightly packed mattresses. No chemicals are used in the pillow top mattress, with it being made from natural and sustainable fibres.

When it was on our bed frame, it looked very impressive. Measuring 31cm deep, it’s made up of a number of layers that work together to make this mattress a total dream to sleep on. Without getting too technical, it features a pocket-spring system, which aids weight distribution to provide edge-to-edge support and helps to encourage better spinal alignment. There’s also a layer of British wool (which is traceable to the farm and certified to the Responsible Wool Standard), springs and a plump cloud-like latex layer on top that almost feels like a lovely gentle hug.

As you’d expect from the brand, there’s serious attention to detail. Case in point: the woven cover on the mattress is made from super-soft (sustainably sourced, no less) cotton that, frankly, would be nice to lie on without a sheet. But also, there are three rows of hand side-stitching for a smart tailored look. It’s no wonder the royal family love this brand.

Hypnos pillow top mattress comfort

The design is impressive. Initially, we were concerned the pillow top would make the mattress too soft for us but, in fact, it provided gentle support and was seriously comfortable. We also thought the thick top layer might make us overheat but, having tested during a heatwave, we didn’t find ourselves getting too warm.

Compared with other mattresses we’ve tried, including hybrids and memory foam, the pocket-spring system here feels like it provides more support and better pressure relief. Similarly, if you share a bed with a wriggly person, you won’t be able to feel them moving around, which we found to be particularly beneficial.

The mattress is a total dream to sink into. We’d go as far as to say we don’t think we’ve ever slept on a mattress as comfortable as this one – a big statement, we know.

The only criticism we have is the price point – at £2,000 for a double bed, it is certainly a luxury. That being said, the mattress is bespoke and handmade, and supremely comfortable.