Keep your dog warm with this £29 padded coat

As the temperature remains cold and you reach for your padded parka, spare a thought for your dog. While some breeds are able to stay warm by running around chasing squirrels and sticks, the smaller ones with a more leisurely pace often need a little extra protection from the elements.

Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be expensive to kit out your pet with a jacket that’s warm, waterproof and washable. The Tog24 padded dog coat was rated the top reversible option in our review of the best dog coats, and it’s currently available for £29 at Amazon. The reversible style makes it even better value for money, as you get two looks for the price of one. It’s a mix of navy, red and white on one side, and pink, white and navy on the other.

Made with insulated padding, similar to the insides of a puffer jacket for humans, it’s designed to keep the chill out and the heat in, so your dog can stay out for longer during the winter months. This will help them burn off their energy and get the exercise they need to stay healthy.

Keep reading for everything we know about the Tog24 padded dog coat deal.

TOG24 padded dog coat: From £29, Amazon.co.uk

This stylish jacket features a full-length zip, making it easy to get the coat on your dog. There’s no need to squeeze their paws through any holes – simply slip the jacket over their back and do up the zip. However, a word of warning from our tester: make sure you have “measured your mutt before you order”, as there’s not much stretch in the fabric.

It has a snug fit to trap air close to the dog’s fur, but that does mean you need to do a little work to get the correct size. Use a tape measure to work out how many centimetres there are from the back of your dog’s neck to the base of their tail and use the size guide on Amazon’s website to choose the best option.

According to our tester, once on, this was “one of the cosiest” coats, in terms of warmth, thanks to the thick insulation. A cut-out detail in the neck allows you to easily attach a collar and a lead, so there’s no friction or chafing. What we liked most about this coat was the unique reflective detail around the seams, which means our tester’s four-legged friend was seen easily by road users and pedestrians during early morning and sunset walks.

Made by a family-run UK business that has been operating since 1958, Tog24 coats (for adults, kids and dogs) are all inspired by the Yorkshire countryside. “A great option for your canine companion”, is how our tester summed up this padded dog coat, and, at £29, it’s also one of the most affordable.

Dog jackets FAQs

Are there any other dog coats available on Amazon?

Amazon offers a huge variety of dog coats, including ones designed for swimming and to carry hydration during long walks. For swimming, our tester’s favourite was the Ruff and Tumble fast-drying dog towel coat (£39.95, Amazon.co.uk). Our reviewer liked how it “takes moisture away from fur” and keeps dogs “warm at the same time”. The cosiest, softest coat tested was the TOG24 bow-wow sherpa dog coat (£21, Amazon.co.uk). Made from a fleece-like material, it doubles up as a blanket when your pet is chilling in the pub, post-walk.

What is the best way to clean a dog coat?

Most dog coats are machine washable, especially if they are made from 100 per cent polyester. However, some waxed coats require cleaning by hand, with warm, soapy water. It’s advisable to do this while mud is wet, to avoid the risk of damaging the coat by scrubbing too hard.

Want more recommendations? Read our review of the best dog collars