This linen bedding set is a must-have for summer

Sometimes, all our bedroom needs for a little refresh is a new set of bedding. With summer finally here, a nice, new linen set could be just what you need for a cooler night’s sleep.

While you may be used to cotton sheets and bedding (we know we are), linen is the material that might just save you this summer, due to the breathable nature of the fabric, which can help you maintain a comfortable temperature.

With this in mind, we tried a new linen bedding set from essentials brand Rise & Fall. Founded by two New Zealand-born, UK-based entrepreneurs, the bedding brand’s aim is to help you get the best kip possible, with quality yet affordable bed sheets – while keeping sustainability at the core of its business.

Rise & Fall sells everything from bath sheets to cashmere jumpers – but we have been particularly impressed with its range of bed linen.

If you’re looking to upgrade your bedding for summer, keep reading this article for our full review of the bundle we tried from Rise & Fall.

How we tested

We’ve had harder testing assignments when it comes to product reviews – but as well as sleeping in our fresh bed linen, we also had to make our bed (one of our least favourite household chores).

To properly evaluate the bedding from Rise & Fall, we took into consideration how easy it was to put the sets on our mattress and cover our duvet and pillows. After that, we thought about how sound a night’s sleep we had in our new bed linen; we also alternated between sleeping in longsleeveed pyjama tops and trousers, as well as shorts and T-shirts, to fully get a feel of the linen sheets (as we’re used to cotton).