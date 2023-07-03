This linen bedding set is a must-have for summer

Rise & Fall relaxed and refined linen duvet set bundle, double
- Sizes available: UK double, king and super king
- Colourways available: Five
This duvet bundle includes a duvet cover and two standard-size pillow cases, with the double size measuring 200cm x 200cm and 52cm x 77cm, respectively. We opted for the off-white and black striped design, to really give our bedroom a summery feel.
Made with 100 per cent European flax, the bedding set has been garment-washed for “superior softness” and we must say we had a very comfortable night’s sleep. We slept in shorts, too, to fully get a feel of the linen sheets (as we’re used to cotton) and while we thought it wouldn’t be as comfortable, we slept very soundly indeed (although it did take a couple of sleeps to get used to the different material).
One thing we will note is that the duvet cover was a little wider and longer than our actual duvet, so there is a slight bagginess to our bedding. While this doesn’t affect the aesthetics too much, it does mean we need to shake the duvet a little more than usual – so bear this in mind when shopping for your own set. The pillow cases were also a little larger than our pillows (which was surprising, as we have Simba pillows, where you can adjust the size by reducing the number of nanocubes inside) but this wasn’t as noticeable as the duvet cover.