As more and more home appliance brands are waking up to the fact that what we really want in a vacuum cleaner is for it to do the work for us, there’s more choice of robot vacuums than ever.

And with choice comes lower prices. Coming as good news for anyone who’s ever wanted to sit back and let a robot do the vacuum cleaning for them, the Eufy BoostIQ robovac 15C can now be snapped up on Amazon for £139.

Cheaper than most cordless vacuums, and you don’t even need to push it or press a button to turn it on, this robot vacuum has been tried and tested by our experts, and rated best budget buy in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners.

Now it’s more than £100 cheaper than it was when we first tested it, as Amazon are getting us ready for Prime Day by dropping several deals early.

Plus, it can all be controlled through a clever app, meaning you don’t even need to be inside your house for it to get to work at keeping your carpets and hardwood floors free from crumbs, hair and other bits of fluff. Here’s everything we know about what makes the Eufy BoostIQ robovac a great deal.

Eufy BoostIQ robovac 15C: Was £244, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, suction is vital. In our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners, our expert tester noted that the Eufy robovac 15c has “good suction for the price, and handles dirt and dust on hardwood floors and medium-pile rugs with ease.” In other words, you can trust this robot vacuum cleaner to get as much dirt up as you would pushing an upright or a cordless around.

If you have a mix of carpet and hard floors in your home, the 15c is a sensible investment. “The sensors can tell when the robot moves from carpet to hard floors and adjusts the suction strength to suit the situation,” was further praise from our expert.

The robot’s compact, slim 7.2cm height also allows it to glide under furniture effortlessly, tackling areas that you’d otherwise have to bend down to reach.

As it’s Wi-Fi enabled, you can control it by an app on your smart phone or through Alexa or Google Assitant. This includes powering it on, setting the suction power and saying how long you want it to run for.

Battery life is longer than most cordless vacuums too, as it can operate for 100 minutes before returning to its base to charge. And at 60dB, it’s quiet as well. In real terms, it’s no louder than a standard microwave. It also comes with a 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

