Somehow, 2024 is just around the corner – and if you’ve got some fitness goals you’re looking to smash, Amazon has just slashed its price on the Fitbit versa 4.

Whether you’re a fitness lover who wants to keep the motivation going through the winter months or are starting to work out for the first time, the Fitbit versa 4 is one of the best smartwatches we’ve tested.

Better yet, it’s currently on sale at its lowest-ever price. Compatible with Android and iOS, the watch boasts a built-in GPS, all-day activity tracking, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, more than 40 exercise modes and automatic exercise tracking.

Equipping you for hikes, marathons, swimming sessions and more, the watch boasts six days of battery life after a single charge. It can also be used for phone calls, texting and an alarm clock.

Sold? Here’s how to snap up the Fitbit versa 4 from Amazon in time for your New Year’s resolutions.

Fitbit versa 4: Was £199.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Landing a spot in our review of the best running watches of 2023, the Fitbit versa 4 is ideal for anyone looking for 24/7 health monitoring on top of specific workout tracking.

The biggest advantage of the Fitbit versa 4 over an Apple Watch is the Fitbit’s enormous battery life. With typical use, you’ll get about six days out of a single charge, meaning you can track your health metrics round the clock, without running out of juice.

Fitbit is owned by Google, but the devices are still compatible with iPhones and Android devices. You also get Google Wallet and Google Maps directions on your wrist, plus calls and texts, though, you’ll need to have your phone nearby for the full smartwatch functionality.

The Fitbit app is one of the best fitness platforms around and uses an “active minutes” scoring system to gauge your fitness levels over time. Active minutes take into account the intensity of a workout as well as its duration, to give you a more accurate overview of your daily exertion. Fitbit Premium also unlocks extra insights, such as a readiness score that advises you on when to rest and when it’s time to work out.

