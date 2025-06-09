Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Sleep soundly knowing little one will be safe, comfortable and close by
Those first few weeks after your baby is born are, as any new parent will tell you, a mix of pure nerves, excitement and exhaustion. The best bedside cribs can help make night time duties easier, with clever design features that make it easier to access the crib and adjustable heights to match your bed.
They also offer a wealth of features that traditional Moses baskets or bassinets often don’t, like incline options to aid with reflux, rocking mechanisms, handy shelves and pockets for wipes and toys, and the option to fold the crib away into a bag for both easy storage and travel purposes.
With so many bedside cribs to choose from, we’re here to make the process as easy as possible. We’ve tried and tested a range of the best cribs on the market, at many different price point, so that you can feel confident your money is being well spent.
Our new-parent testers looked for key features such as quality, sturdiness, functionality, breathability, aesthetics, how easy the crib was to assemble, as well as the firmness and comfort of the mattress.
We also contemplated the care and maintenance of the crib. It goes without saying that life with a new baby can be messy, so being able to wipe clean or pop fabrics in the washing machine is a must. And is it value for money? Since most cribs cost anywhere between £130 to £300, it’s important to know what you’re getting for your purchase.
The most recent version of Snüz’s much-loved bedside crib is a bestseller all over the world for good reason. Not only does it have a wealth of technical features which make those long nights easier (for a great price point, we hasten to add), its dedicated “ComfortAir” technology focuses on regulating baby’s temperature and maximising airflow to ensure the best possible night’s sleep for your little one.
Though it took a little longer to set up than some of the other cribs we tried, assembly is straightforward and we completed the build in about 45 minutes thanks to the clear and concise instructions that came with it. There are a whopping seven colourways to choose from – we picked “natural” which, with its Scandi-style curves and pared-back palette, make this feel like a crib that was both functional and stylish. And as it’s made from sustainably sourced beechwood, the craftsmanship is clear to see once the whole thing has been pieced together.
The quality of the mattress also went down well – it’s firm yet sumptuous, and the permeable mesh liner within the interior of the crib is breathable and can be removed and thrown in the washing machine for easy cleaning. As well as having an optional tilt function for congested or colicky babies (simply slide the incline “leg” underneath one side of the base), the bassinet sits on a rather handsome-looking rocking stand to help soothe little ones to sleep when needed.
Snüz has also cleverly enabled the bassinet to be removed, so you can use it as a portable Moses basket by day.
As the least expensive crib on our list, the Bubba & Me from highly regarded brand Ickle Bubba offers really great value for money. For the price point, there’s zero compromise on quality or features – it has everything you could want from a good bedside crib including seven height adjustments, breathable mesh panelling, a spacious storage basket for essentials, and washable fabrics. It’s also one of the more travel-friendly options, thanks to the handy carry-bag that comes with it.
Assembling this crib proved to be straightforward, and the bassinet is deep, wide, and spacious so baby has plenty of room to grow. There’s perhaps not as much padding around the bassinet itself as some of the other brands we tested, but the mattress is comfortable, firm and offers a cosy space for your little one to snooze. The drop-down panel is intuitively lowered with zips, so you won’t find yourself fumbling around in the dark too much to reach your baby come 3am. This crib slotted well next to our tester’s bed too, with a sturdy base and strong straps that clipped together easily for ultimate peace of mind.
Having partnered with The Lullaby Trust numerous times, Halo knows a thing or two about getting our little ones to sleep soundly. The BassiNest has long been a hit with parents in the US and since it’s been available in the UK, it’s been an equally popular choice with new mums, including a few celeb faces.
Firstly, it’s perfect for anyone who’s short on space. It’s compact and has a central four-prong base which slides snugly underneath the parent bed, allowing baby to be close by. It’s sturdy but it is heavy, so you might find it leaves a footprint in the carpet after six months of being there. The bassinet itself has mesh panelling all the way round, so it’s ultra-breathable and easy to see baby from the comfort of your bed. It also has a handy pocket on the side for bits and pieces. One potential downside is that while the mattress cover is machine washable, the rest of the crib is wipe-clean only.
What sets this crib apart is the 360 swivel. It couldn’t be more perfect for mothers who are recovering from a c-section. Its movement and positioning on the bed allow baby to be as close to you as possible while maintaining your own sleep bubbles. Unlike most other co-sleeping cribs, it doesn’t have an opening panel, but the patented lowering bedside wall allows you to reach in and tend to your little one easily. In essence, it’s much like a Moses basket-bedside crib hybrid.
The premiere also boasts a wealth of fancy features, including an amber nightlight, floor light, two soothing vibration levels and four sound effects (all with auto shutoff, don’t worry!) to lull baby to sleep. The white noise, we thought, was a particularly great addition and eliminates the need for any additional sleep aids.
It may have taken us a little longer than some of the other cribs to put together, but it was love at first sight when we tested the lua from ever-trusted brand Mamas & Papas – now available in a brand-new colourway.
The first thing we noted was the craftsmanship. The quality is excellent; it feels sturdy and beautifully designed. The wood finish and fawn-coloured fabric (also available in grey) feels contemporary, and the mesh panels offer breathability, while the smart storage shelf which doubles as a changing station was probably one of our favourite features. It’s touches like this which make all the difference.
Unlike most of the other designs we tested, the lua doesn’t have a typical drop-down panel. What it does have is an adjustable side with enough give to allow you to lean in and pick up baby with ease (it also has an auto-return option for safety). So rather than fastening to the side of your bed, this design is more of a standalone crib. The pros, of course, include baby being able to nap anywhere in your home as the bassinet is also removeable, but this style may not be for everyone.
The fabrics are both removeable and washable. It has six height adjustments, including a tilt option, and it’s collapsible. It’s bulkier and weightier than some of the other more travel-friendly cribs we tested, but it does come with a handy bag to keep it clean and dust-free in storage.
As huge fans of Maxi-Cosi’s original iora, we were excited to give the new iora air a spin. But with such a long-standing reputation for being an outstanding crib, could this model compete with the brand’s signature design? Well, we’re pleased to say it holds its own in every way. As well as being super straightforward to set up (one of the easiest in testing, in fact), this enhanced version of the brand’s iconic co-sleeper boasts several new upgrades, including an optional rocking motion, an extra-thick mattress, and new and improved fabrics made from recycled materials that maximise air circulation.
Much like the original, every element feels well-made, and when pieced together, the crib feels strong and durable. The bassinet is deep and spacious, and the mesh that lines it all the way round feels light and soft to touch – plus, parents will be pleased to know it can be zipped off for machine washing. The mattress is the perfect thickness, in our opinion, and feels both firm yet soft underneath baby.
Like the original, the iora air has five height adjustments which can be moved up and down at the click of a button. The straps offer a secure fit and can be neatly stowed away, while the hidden built-in wheels make it easy to move the crib from one room to another.
While initially our tester was worried that the so-called XL would be much larger than Tutti Bambini’s original cozee – and therefore too big for their bedroom – this design has similar dimensions to the brand’s signature crib. What makes it different is its ability to transform into a cot (and then a toddler bed and a sofa when you purchase the expansion pack) – extending the life of the product by at least 18 months.
Set-up was so simple, our tester didn’t even need to use the instructions. Each component was clearly labelled and can be pieced together without difficulty. We love the sturdiness, thanks to the strong base and the arched shape of the legs. It feels durable, even when moving it around the room. The drop-side function – which is present on both crib and cot modes – was initially more difficult to operate, but we’re pretty sure that’s because the zips were new and a little stiff. Once loosened, they moved up and down with ease.
It also fits in seamlessly as a piece of bedroom furniture and comes in two colourways. The wooden structure is wipeable, along with the fabric panels, while the mattress is firm and comes with a machine-washable protector, so there are no concerns about keeping this crib clean. There are six height options to choose from, including a tilt option, so it’s compatible with beds of every size. Plus, it’s also surprisingly easy to pack away once disassembled and slots neatly into the carry-bag that comes with it.
For design-discerning parents, this dreamy co-sleeper from Gaia Baby was without doubt the most beautiful we tested. In a world where many manufacturers are aiming to create baby furniture that’s both functional and aesthetically pleasing, Gaia has certainly risen to the challenge with the hera. It comes in two colourways, but we tested the natural ash and walnut version with its buttery-soft cotton jersey fabric and solid-wood base. And since it’s crafted from real ash wood, it took slightly longer to piece together than some of the others in testing – but believe us when we say it’s worth it.
Unlike most other bedside cribs, this design offers a unique drop-down panel on both sides, while the patent-pending perforated base creates an air cushion underneath baby that helps boost air flow. It also has an integrated reflux setting which means it can be raised slightly at one end, something our tester fully appreciated when dealing with a congested little one. The crib works with a wide range of bed types – including divans, which can often be tricky – and has five distinct height settings to ensure baby is always at the perfect level. Handily, the crib lifts off the base too, making this one of the more portable options out there.
The plush mattress that comes with it feels of excellent quality. It’s thick, padded, and water-resistant, but firm enough to allow your newborn to sleep safely. The hera is certainly one of the pricier cribs out there, but it’s a timeless piece of kit that’ll look great in any room.
Bedside cribs – or co-sleeping cribs as they’re sometimes known – are designed to attach to your existing bed to allow you to effectively lie side by side with your baby. This gives you the closeness and convenience of sleeping next to your little one while minimising the risks associated with sharing a bed. Most will have a side panel that can be unzipped or unclipped and lowered, while others simply have a side with “give” that allows you to reach your newborn with ease. They should all convert to a standalone crib, which can be useful for both daytime naps and when baby is a few months old and starts sleeping longer at night.
Firstly, they allow you to reach your baby without having to get out of bed so you can feed and comfort them quickly and easily – a godsend for those recovering from a c-section birth when your mobility can be limited. Look for designs that have a side panel that can be lowered for ultimate closeness and the easiest possible reach, but make sure that it can be raised or reattached to keep them safe.
Bedside cribs also boast a wealth of additional features that traditional Moses baskets don’t, including incline options to aid with reflux, soothing rocking mechanisms, handy shelves and pockets for toys and wipes, and many can be folded away into a bag for easy storage. And while babies can often outgrow their Moses baskets at around three or four months, bedside cribs tend to be wider and suitable for babies up to six months old or more, so you’ll get more use out of them.
They’re also super safe. In line with baby sleep guidelines, they allow your little one to have their own space, minimising the risk of suffocation, overheating, and SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) that can be associated with co-sleeping.
For ultimate closeness and easiest possible reach, look for crib designs that have a side panel that can be lowered or removed when attached to your bed, but make sure that it can be raised or reattached again to keep them safe. Breathability of the fabric is also important – look for those that have mesh side panels you can see baby’s face through, and which will keep baby cool in the night, and the mattress should be firm, flat, and breathable.
Importantly, you’ll also need to make sure it fits with your bed – most designs will come with safety straps or a harness that allow you to attach it securely to your bed, but some bed frames can be trickier to work with. Also look for a crib that has a protective barrier around the sides so baby can’t roll from their bed into your own, and one that can be adjusted height-wise; it’s vital that your baby’s mattress sits flush or just a touch lower than yours.
You might also want to consider extra features that could be helpful, including an accompanying travel bag for easy storage, incline options (great for when baby has a cold or reflux), and shelves to keep bottles, wipes, and nappies nearby. Fancier models even come with in-built rockers, music, and night lights that prevent you from fumbling around in the dark!
Yes, they’re super safe. In line with baby sleep guidelines, they allow your little one to have their own space, minimising the risk of suffocation, overheating and SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) that can be associated with co-sleeping.
Finding the right bedside crib very much depends on what you want from it – are you keen to switch from a co-sleeper to a standalone crib at the click of a button? Do you want a cot with an open side to sit alongside your bed, or would you prefer a design with a retracting panel?
For us, the SnüzPod 4 continues to be a great all-rounder, but we can’t deny the brilliance of some of the other well-thought-out designs out there, including the Maxi-Cosi iora air. For both aesthetics and versatility, the Gaia Baby hera also deserves a special mention.
