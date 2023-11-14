Jump to content

12 best cot bedding sets that see baby into the sweetest slumber

When babies sleep, parents sleep, and a good night’s rest starts with soft and comfortable sheets

Rebecca Moore
Tuesday 14 November 2023 12:49
We kept a close eye on the quality of the fabric, the impact of washing, and the fit on our mattress.

We kept a close eye on the quality of the fabric, the impact of washing, and the fit on our mattress.

Our Top Picks

  • best-fitted-cot-sheet-indybest.png
    Mamas & Papas jungle cotbed fitted sheets, two-pack
    Best fitted cot sheet overall

    Mamas & Papas dominates the baby world, and for good reason. If you’re wanting to theme your nursery, the range of themes on offer is vast, with a style to suit every babe. We opted for the jungle essentials range, which is both daring and adorable in equal measure.

    Best-budget-fitted-cot-sheet-indybest
    Clair de Lune 2 pack fitted cotton cot bed sheets
    Best budget buy

    It’s no surprise that this two-pack of fitted sheets from Clair de Lune is a bestseller for the nursery stalwart. We opted for classic white but there are bolder colour choices (grey, pink and blue) if you so wish. Firstly, we must commend the quality of the material using an ultra-soft 100 per cent cotton jersey. The fabric is also OEKO-TEX 100 certified meaning no nasties on baby’s delicate skin.

  • Best-fitted-cot-sheets-indybest
    Little Green Sheep organic cot & cot bed fitted sheet
    Best breathable fitted sheet

    The combination of 70 per cent organic cotton and 30 per cent linen makes for superlative softness. Perfect for warmer nights, linen is known for its absorbent and breathable qualities and we found it outweighed others in the washing department.

    Best-budget-fitted-cot-sheet-indybest
    Snuz cot & cot bed two pack fitted sheet
    Best for fabric quality

    Snuz is a brand synonymous with sleeping babies thanks to its award-winning Snuzpod and cots. While we rate its well-made furniture, how did the more delicate world of bedding fare? The good news, we found it just as impressive. Coming in at mid-entry price point, this two pack of fitted sheets boast great quality.

  • Habitat Cotton Safari Nursery Twin Pack Fitted Sheet-Cot bed
    Argos habitat cotton safari nursery twin pack fitted sheet- cot bed
    Best for softness

    Many households have come to rely on Habitat for stylishly kitting out their homes, without the crippling costs. And that starts right from day dot with its safari nursery twin pack. Firstly, we love the contrast between the two sheets, the lion print is a bold and gallant choice in a rich mustard colourway, while the second set is muted with a subtle tribal pattern.

    Best-sensory-design-fitted-cot-sheet-indybest
    Ickle Bubba cot bed sheets 2 pack
    Best for sensory designs

    As part of a two pack, this clearance price of Ickle Bubba’s cot bed sheets in ‘mono mountains’ design is set to stay, making it a purse friendly option. And we didn’t notice a big drop in quality, the 100 per cent cotton is soft to the touch and it’s fully elasticated. They didn’t feel as luxurious as some of the premium sheets, but we can’t argue with the price, plus they washed well. It’s worth bearing in mind though if your mattress is any thicker than 10cm it may be a stretch to fit.

  • Durable-fitted-cot-sheet-indybest
    Willa & The Bear indigo stripe fitted muslin cot sheet
    Best for repeated washing

    The standout feature of this fitted sheet from Willa & Bear is the muslin composition. Muslin fabric is famous for its durability, withstanding multiple washes which makes sense when it comes to baby bedding. In fact, they get softer with each wash and we can attest this.

    Best-fitted-cot-sheet-for-sensitive-skin-indybest
    ErgoPouch organic fitted sheet
    Best for sensitive skin

    Australian sleep brand ergoPouch has been providing babies and children safe sleep solutions since 2009. Scooping many awards for its sleep bags, expectations were high for its fitted sheet, particularly given the price tag. But from simply unpackaging the organic fitted sheet, the quality was obvious. Made from 95 per cent GOTS-certified organic cotton, plus five per cent elastane for a bit of stretch, it’s soft to the touch with a jersey feel, while the elasticated edging offered a snug fit.

  • Affordable-fitted-cot-sheet-indybest
    Dunelm pack of 2 100% cotton eucalyptus jersey fitted sheets
    Best stylish print

    You may often ask yourself what you did with your home before Dunelm. And it’s not only for adult spaces, as Dunelm has plenty to offer in the nursery department too, with a great example being this two pack of affordable fitted sheets.

    Best-Luxury-fitted-cot-sheet-IndyBest
    Scandiborn avery row cotbed fitted sheet
    Best luxury buy

    This fitted sheet is such an elegant choice, with delicate chamomile details and neutral colourway. British brand Avery Row only works with sustainable materials, and its range of fitted sheets have been lovingly crafted using organic cotton percale. We can’t deny the luxury hotel quality feel, which we feel goes a way to justify the cost.

  • Best-secure-fit-fitted-cot-sheet-IndyBest
    ErgoPouch baby tuck sheet
    Best for a secure fit

    While the baby world is full of parenting hacks and gadgets, we don’t often see many new launches in the baby bedding department. Say hello – or goodnight (hopefully!) – to the baby tuck sheet from ErgoPouch. Essentially a fitted sleeve, the innovative tuck sheet has been designed for babies that crave closeness with a hugging fit.

When setting up a sleep space for your baby you may envisage cute little cushions, a snuggly throw and a gaggle of plush toys to watch over your snoozing angel. While that may sound dreamlike, your baby’s bedding actually needs to be kept simple. As babies can’t regulate their temperature like adults, baby sleep charity The Lullaby Trust recommends using a firmly tucked-in sheet and blanket, which is not above shoulder height. A safe alternative is a baby sleep bag.

As the official advice is not to use pillows or duvets with babies under the age of 12 months, we have searched for the best sheets to go in your baby’s cot or crib. Most fitted sheets are available in cot bed size, the most common sleep set-up for babies aged over six months, but many have Moses basket and traditional cot sizes available too, just be sure to check the dimensions before purchasing.

As with most baby sleep essentials, cotton takes centre stage. Breathable, light and soft on baby’s precious skin, it’s the most commonly used material. Look out for organic cotton and bamboo blends for sustainability and breathability. For safety make sure you remove any soft toys, loose bedding, pillows or quilts before your baby sleeps in this space.

How we tested

A selection of the best fitted cot sheets we tested for this review

(Rebecca Moore)

Using our Coxley cot bed from Mamas & Papas (£599, Mamasandpapas.com) and Little Green Sheep Twist mattress (from £186.96, Thelittlegreensheep.co.uk) we went about our business testing a range of fitted sheets for our cot during naps and overnight sleeping, over the course of a month.

We kept a close eye on the quality of the fabric, the impact of washing and how well it fit our mattress. As the cot is a central part of any nursery, aesthetics weren’t overlooked either. Given the hefty price the cot and the mattress have already incurred parents, we also paid special attention to the value for money.

It’s important to flag that all babies sleep differently and they can’t verbalise their feedback, but creating a safe and comfortable sleeping environment for your little one gives them the best chance for sleep success.

The best fitted cot sheets for 2023 are:

  • Best fitted cot sheet overall – Mamas & Papas jungle cotbed fitted sheets, two-pack: £23.20, Mamasandpapas.com
  • Best budget buy – Clair de Lune 2 pack fitted cotton cot bed sheets: £8.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for sensitive skin – ErgoPouch organic fitted sheet: £29.95, ErgoPouch.co.uk
  • Best for deeper matresses – Mori printed cot bed fitted sheet: £24.50, Babymori.com
  • Best breathability – Little Green Sheep organic cot & cot bed fitted sheet: £24.95, Thelittlegreensheep.co.uk

Mamas & Papas jungle cotbed fitted sheets, two-pack

  • Best: Fitted cot sheet overall
  • Material : 100% cotton
  • Size: 70cm x 142cm
  • Colour : Jungle
  • Why we love it
    • Two pack
    • OEKO-TEX-certified
    • Playful prints
  • Take note
    • One size only

Mamas & Papas dominates the baby world, and for good reason. If you’re wanting to theme your nursery, the range of themes on offer is vast, with a style to suit every babe. We opted for the jungle essentials range, which is both daring and adorable in equal measure.

Given the two-pack nature of this set, we were surprised that the quality is one of the softest we tested, mimicking a jersey-like feel. Made from OEKO-TEX-certified 100 per cent cotton, the sheets are fully elasticated making it a doddle to change. We also found it washed well, keeping its shape. Many two-packs offer one printed and a more neutral second option, but with this set it’s tough to choose a favourite.

Clair de Lune 2 pack fitted cotton cot bed sheets

  • Best: Budget buy
  • Material: Cotton jersey
  • Size : 140cm x 70cm
  • Colours : White, blue, grey, pink
  • Why we love it
    • Two pack
    • Affordable
    • OEKO-TEX certified
  • Take note
    • No pattern

It’s no surprise that this two-pack of fitted sheets from Clair de Lune is a bestseller for the nursery stalwart. We opted for classic white but there are bolder colour choices (grey, pink and blue) if you so wish. Firstly, we must commend the quality of the material using an ultra-soft 100 per cent cotton jersey. The fabric is also OEKO-TEX 100 certified meaning no nasties on baby’s delicate skin.

Offering a secure fit, the elasticated edging provided an easy stretch over the mattress and we found the material had great breathability. While there’s no fancy patterns, if you want to keep baby’s sleep space a simple white, we can’t fault this budget buy. Plus, we found it washed well, too.

Little Green Sheep organic cot & cot bed fitted sheet

  • Best: Breathable fitted sheet
  • Material : Linen and cotton blend
  • Size : 60cm x 120cm – 70cm x 140cm
  • Colours: Honey rice, linen rice, dove rice
  • Why we love it
    • Breathable
    • Premium sustainable materials
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Limited sizing

The combination of 70 per cent organic cotton and 30 per cent linen makes for superlative softness. Perfect for warmer nights, linen is known for its absorbent and breathable qualities and we found it outweighed others in the washing department.

Much like a stretchy jersey texture, this sheet boasts a fully elasticated fit. The sheet fitted our cot bed mattress like a glove , given it’s from the same brand, but we were somewhat flummoxed by its claims to fit smaller cots too (60cm x 120cm), which it would swamp. The ‘honey rice’ design is rich in a deep caramel tone which would lend itself to many nursery themes. It’s also presented prettily in a box, which would make a practical yet plush gift.

Snuz cot & cot bed two pack fitted sheet

  • Best: For fabric quality
  • Material : Jersey cotton
  • Size: 70cm x 140cm
  • Colour : Rainbow
  • Why we love it
    • Two-pack
    • Washes well
  • Take note
    • Limited sizing

Snuz is a brand synonymous with sleeping babies thanks to its award-winning Snuzpod and cots. While we rate its well-made furniture, how did the more delicate world of bedding fare? The good news, we found it just as impressive. Coming in at mid-entry price point, this two pack of fitted sheets boast great quality.

Made from 100 per cent jersey cotton, we found the sheets both breathable and soft to the touch. Stretching over our cot bed mattress with the elasticated edging, it offers a good fit. However we feel it would be a little baggy on a traditional cot size, despite claiming to fit both. The rainbow design is whimsical, while the white sheet is a classic second option. We found these washed well too, affirming the quality.

Argos habitat cotton safari nursery twin pack fitted sheet- cot bed

  • Best: For softness
  • Material: 100 per cent cotton
  • Size : 140cm x 70cm
  • Colour : Safari
  • Why we love it
    • Two pack
    • Affordable
    • OEKO-TEX certified
    • Playful prints
  • Take note
    • One size only

Many households have come to rely on Habitat for stylishly kitting out their homes, without the crippling costs. And that starts right from day dot with its safari nursery twin pack. Firstly, we love the contrast between the two sheets, the lion print is a bold and gallant choice in a rich mustard colourway, while the second set is muted with a subtle tribal pattern.

Offering a good fit and made from 100 per cent cotton, it carries the OEKO-TEX label meaning the textiles have been thoroughly tested against nasty chemicals. While it wasn’t the smoothest to the touch, the 144 thread count is soft on baby’s skin and representative of the cost.

Ickle Bubba cot bed sheets 2 pack

  • Best: For sensory designs
  • Material: Cotton
  • Size : 140cm x 70cm
  • Colours: Mono mountains, bunnychino, rustic safari, cosmic aura, rainbow dreams
  • Why we love it
    • Two pack
    • Affordable
    • Monochrome designs
  • Take note
    • Limited izing

As part of a two pack, this clearance price of Ickle Bubba’s cot bed sheets in ‘mono mountains’ design is set to stay, making it a purse friendly option. And we didn’t notice a big drop in quality, the 100 per cent cotton is soft to the touch and it’s fully elasticated. They didn’t feel as luxurious as some of the premium sheets, but we can’t argue with the price, plus they washed well. It’s worth bearing in mind though if your mattress is any thicker than 10cm it may be a stretch to fit.

These sheets are also brilliant for sensory stimulation, as young babies love to look at high-contrast black-and-white patterns, which they’ll get in abundance from the mountains and funky zig zag print.

Willa & The Bear indigo stripe fitted muslin cot sheet

  • Best: For repeated washing
  • Material: Cotton muslin
  • Size : 140cm x 70cm
  • Colours : Indigo stripe, pink dove, blue dove, indigo feather, pink heart, blue heart, pink bow, blue bow, pink triangle, blue triangle, charcoal mughal flower, pink gingham, blue gingham
  • Why we love it
    • Durable
    • Softer with each wash
    • Hand printed
  • Take note
    • Expensive

The standout feature of this fitted sheet from Willa & Bear is the muslin composition. Muslin fabric is famous for its durability, withstanding multiple washes which makes sense when it comes to baby bedding. In fact, they get softer with each wash and we can attest this.

Block printed by hand, this is a premium piece of bedding. The brand’s signature double layer of cotton muslin is super breathable and lightweight, plus we love the unique nautical inspired print, although rest assured there are nine more to choose from. Presented in a gift bag, while we can’t ignore the expensive price tag, it would make a wonderful present.

ErgoPouch organic fitted sheet

  • Best: For sensitive skin
  • Material: Organic cotton, elastane
  • Size : 130cm x 70cm , 80cm x 40cm
  • Colours: Wheat, sage, grey marle
  • Why we love it
    • GOTS-certified materials
    • Comes in two sizes
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Australian sleep brand ergoPouch has been providing babies and children safe sleep solutions since 2009. Scooping many awards for its sleep bags, expectations were high for its fitted sheet, particularly given the price tag. But from simply unpackaging the organic fitted sheet, the quality was obvious. Made from 95 per cent GOTS-certified organic cotton, plus five per cent elastane for a bit of stretch, it’s soft to the touch with a jersey feel, while the elasticated edging offered a snug fit.

This fitted sheet is available in two sizes; crib size for those sleeping in a Moses basket or bedside crib and cot size. While the cot size would fit a traditional cot mattress we also found it fit our cot bed mattress snugly thanks to the stretchiness. Available in three colours (wheat, grey marle and sage), the premium fabric is dyed with non-toxic water-based dyes, but we were also pleased to learn that all of ergoPouch’s products are reviewed by the Eczema Association of Australasia as being skin-friendly. While it’s pricey we can’t deny the welcoming natural sleep space it provides.

Dunelm pack of 2 100% cotton eucalyptus jersey fitted sheets

  • Best: Stylish print
  • Material: Cotton jersey
  • Size: 32cm x 72cm, 60cm x 120cm, 70cm x 140cm
  • Colour : Eucalyptus
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Available in three sizes
    • OEKO-TEX certified
  • Take note
    • Sides could be tighter

You may often ask yourself what you did with your home before Dunelm. And it’s not only for adult spaces, as Dunelm has plenty to offer in the nursery department too, with a great example being this two pack of affordable fitted sheets.

We love the nature-inspired eucalyptus print on both of these, meaning when wash day arrives your cot can still look stylish. But it’s not all about style. Made from 100 per cent cotton, this collection is verified by OEKO-TEX and is soft to the touch. The jersey-like quality means it’s a doddle to stretch over the mattress, although we did find the sides sagged a little, but overall a great choice for just £7 per sheet.

Scandiborn avery row cotbed fitted sheet

  • Best: Luxury buy
  • Material: 100 per cent organic GOTS cotton percale
  • Size: 140cm x 70cm
  • Colours: Wild chamomile
  • Why we love it
    • Breathable
    • Premium sustainable materials
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Limited sizing

This fitted sheet is such an elegant choice, with delicate chamomile details and neutral colourway. British brand Avery Row only works with sustainable materials, and its range of fitted sheets have been lovingly crafted using organic cotton percale. We can’t deny the luxury hotel quality feel, which we feel goes a way to justify the cost.

Designed to be a snug fit, this fitted sheet certainly hugged our mattress, creating a super flat surface for our tester to sleep soundly, but you may struggle if your mattress is any deeper than 10cm.

ErgoPouch baby tuck sheet

  • Best: For a secure fit
  • Material: 55 per cent Bamboo Viscose , 40 per cent Organic Cotton , 5 per cent Elastane,
  • Size : 44cm x 45cm, 73cm x 63cm
  • Colours: Sage, grey marle, rust, wheat
  • Why we love it
    • Innovative
    • Multi-tog function
    • Premium sustainable materials
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Still requires additional fitted sheet

While the baby world is full of parenting hacks and gadgets, we don’t often see many new launches in the baby bedding department. Say hello – or goodnight (hopefully!) – to the baby tuck sheet from ErgoPouch. Essentially a fitted sleeve, the innovative tuck sheet has been designed for babies that crave closeness with a hugging fit.

But how does it work? Slide the tuck sheet onto your mattress (you will still need a fitted sheet for underneath) unzip and place baby under with their feet touching the end of the cot. There are two zips to alter the firmness as your baby grows, but you must ensure you can fit two fingers between the sheet and your baby. Providing a close sleeping environment, we like that you can flip the sheet round to adjust the tog rating. The differing sides are clearly labelled 1.0 and 0.2 tog side. Both feel wonderfully soft but the thicker tog is made from 55 per cent bamboo, 40 per cent organic cotton and five per cent elastane, while the lighter side is 40 per cent organic cotton and five per cent elastane. It comes with a handy temperature guide, so parents know how to layer according to the room’s temperature.

Our little tester seemed very content with this close sleep environment, and it has the potential to be a miracle product for newborn babies suffering with startle reflex. Plus, it removes the worry of blankets as it can’t come untucked.

The verdict: Cot bedding

The Mamas & Papas two pack of jungle cot sheets performed across the board. Super soft? Tick. Washed well? Tick. Fun design? Double tick, thanks to the two-pack design. Fairly priced and great quality, we couldn’t fault them. If your budget is tight we highly recommend Clair de Lune’s two-pack fitted cot bed sheets despite the low price tag, as quality hasn’t been compromised.

Looking for a way to keep baby close, snug and sleeping soundly? Read our review of the best Moses baskets

