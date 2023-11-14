Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

When setting up a sleep space for your baby you may envisage cute little cushions, a snuggly throw and a gaggle of plush toys to watch over your snoozing angel. While that may sound dreamlike, your baby’s bedding actually needs to be kept simple. As babies can’t regulate their temperature like adults, baby sleep charity The Lullaby Trust recommends using a firmly tucked-in sheet and blanket, which is not above shoulder height. A safe alternative is a baby sleep bag.

As the official advice is not to use pillows or duvets with babies under the age of 12 months, we have searched for the best sheets to go in your baby’s cot or crib. Most fitted sheets are available in cot bed size, the most common sleep set-up for babies aged over six months, but many have Moses basket and traditional cot sizes available too, just be sure to check the dimensions before purchasing.

As with most baby sleep essentials, cotton takes centre stage. Breathable, light and soft on baby’s precious skin, it’s the most commonly used material. Look out for organic cotton and bamboo blends for sustainability and breathability. For safety make sure you remove any soft toys, loose bedding, pillows or quilts before your baby sleeps in this space.

How we tested

A selection of the best fitted cot sheets we tested for this review (Rebecca Moore)

Using our Coxley cot bed from Mamas & Papas (£599, Mamasandpapas.com) and Little Green Sheep Twist mattress (from £186.96, Thelittlegreensheep.co.uk) we went about our business testing a range of fitted sheets for our cot during naps and overnight sleeping, over the course of a month.

We kept a close eye on the quality of the fabric, the impact of washing and how well it fit our mattress. As the cot is a central part of any nursery, aesthetics weren’t overlooked either. Given the hefty price the cot and the mattress have already incurred parents, we also paid special attention to the value for money.

It’s important to flag that all babies sleep differently and they can’t verbalise their feedback, but creating a safe and comfortable sleeping environment for your little one gives them the best chance for sleep success.

The best fitted cot sheets for 2023 are: