Kally’s pregnancy pillow supported our bump and now helps us with late-night feeds

Pregnancy pillows are great tools for preventing and easing the discomfort you get with a growing bump – everything from backache to pelvic-girdle pain and leg cramps can be eased.

Plus, these handy supports can even be used to help you maintain more comfortable, gravity-efficient positions in labour, and can be excellent props for breast or bottle feeding once the baby has arrived.

One such brand that has developed a pregnancy pillow is Kally Sleep. It first released a range of sleep problem-solving products back in December 2018, starting with the very popular flagship product, the Kally body pillow.

Since then, the brand has continued to create sleep-solving pillows for every type of issue, whether it’s snoring, neck, back and hip pain, anxiety, a sports-related injury or, of course, sleeping with a baby bump.

Said to aid body aligning side sleep, Kally claims that its body pillow has helped over 40,000 people to get a better night’s sleep. And we wanted to see if it could truly live up to those claims.

Read more:

How we tested

We tested this pillow for several weeks throughout our third trimester both during sleep and while resting on the sofa in the day. We then continued to use the support to help with feeding once the baby had arrived. Here’s what we thought...

Kally pregnancy pillow: £39.99, Kallysleep.com

(Kally)

Rating: 8/10

Design and features

The body pillow by Kally is a sausage-shaped, full-body support, aiming to take the weight and pressure off joints and muscles, while aligning the spine to ease any uncomfortable back pain. Made from hollowfibre filling with a cotton and polyester blended outer casing, the pillow is easy to manipulate into our chosen position. Plus, it also comes with a cover, which is available in a range of different colours.

That outer layer is easily removable using the handy zip, and can be washed with our other bedding at 30 degrees. The pillow’s inner can also be washed at 40 degrees, and then needs to be dried flat and plumped up by hand afterwards.

The pillows’s shape is easy to manipulate, and aligns with the spine to ease back pain (Ella Delancey Jones )

One thing we do have to note here, is that it is fairly large in size – it measures up at 160cm x 30cm x 35cm, and for reference, a standard double bed is 190cm in length. That being said, it’s not too weighty. Sitting at 1.8kg, it’s easy enough to heft it around with us if we are moving from bed to sofa, and not too difficult to put on the cover ourselves without help (especially in our third trimester!).

In terms of delivery, the pillow arrived folded up in a zipped package which makes for easy storage when not in use, and was easily fluffed up once opened.

Comfort and performance

Kally states that the pillow is versatile: to be used however we find most comfortable. This might be spooning it with the pillow between our knees and elbows, as a back support, or using it as a regular pillow. We found it was most comfortable used in the “hugging” position, although if you sleep with a partner, you may find it’s like having an extra person in the bed!

Read more: 10 best maternity pyjamas perfect for growing bumps and easy nursing

Comfort-wise, the pillow arrived fairly firm and after several uses we found it was slightly “squidiger” in the middle, but this was easily fixed by regularly fluffing and plumping up the filling by hand, which helped to keep the pillow’s shape across the weeks of testing. The filling is of good quality, plump in all the right places and feels substantial, but still able to mould around our head and legs comfortably.

During pregnancy, we enjoyed the feeling of the pillow between our knees, and the pillow was malleable enough to take some of the pressure off our bump, too. Postpartum, we used the pillow as a support for breastfeeding, which we found easy as the weight of the pillow was easy to shift, even when holding a little one.

The verdict: Kally pregnancy pillow

The Kally body pillow is slightly more expensive than some standard body pillows out there, but for the price you can feel the quality of the soft cover and the plentiful hollowfibre filling. Another plus is how versatile the pillow is. Useful for pregnant and postpartum mothers, it’s something that can be stored easily or kept around the house to ease any niggles and pains that may crop up down the line.

If you’re a mum-to-be, nursing, suffer from neck or back pain, aching muscles, or you just want a better night’s sleep, we think it’s worth giving the Kally body pillow a go. Finally, if you’re still on the fence, it’s worth noting that you have 14 nights to try it out – and if it’s not for you, you can request a full refund.

Kally pregnancy pillow Buy now £ 39.99 , Kallysleep.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Voucher codes For the latest discounts on other maternity essentials, try the links below: Very discount codes

Boots discount codes We also put Purflo’s breathe pregnancy pillow to the test – so did it deliver on support?

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.