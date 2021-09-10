10 best kids’ waterproof trousers that are perfect for outdoor adventures

One thing you can rely on is that autumn and winter bring with it plenty of rainy days. Don’t let the weather get in the way of your kids having fun outdoors – invest in the right pair of waterproof trousers and they’ll be set for year-round adventures, come rain or shine.

A decent pair of waterproof trousers make all the difference (as any parent who’s had to deal with children complaining of soggy socks mid-walk will agree!). Always look for trousers that have been treated with a durable water repellency coating (DWR) to ensure they are waterproof, rather than simply showerproof (you’ll notice the rain drops will bead upon the surface of the fabric and run off).

Another important factor when choosing the right waterproof trousers for your child is to make sure they have taped or sealed seams. This stops any rain or water creeping in through the seams of the trousers, making them 100 per cent waterproof.

And, if the trousers have stirrups, make sure these go over the wellies, not inside, for the best waterproof protection.

It’s worth considering how often your child will wear their waterproof trousers (if it’s a lot, you want them to be super-easy to clean), what kind of temperatures or time of year they’ll get used the most (some waterproof trousers are fully lined and padded for cold weather) and how easy they are to get on and off, especially for kids who dress themselves.

Read more:

How we tested

Coming in at a range of budgets and styles (pull-on trousers and dungarees/overalls), our group of testers, ranging from two to 12-years-old, put these waterproof trousers to the test on muddy walks, rainy afternoons at Forest School and some epic puddle jumping sessions, to bring you our honest review.

Judging the trousers on quality, comfort, value for money, style and how well they kept our little testers warm and dry, these are the ones that we think are really worth adding to your child’s wet-weather kit this year.

The best kid’s waterproof trousers for 2021 are:

Best overall – Frugi puddle buster trousers: £28, Welovefrugi.com

– Frugi puddle buster trousers: £28, Welovefrugi.com Best affordable waterproof trousers – Dry Kids unlined PU dungarees: £17.95, Drykids.co.uk

– Dry Kids unlined PU dungarees: £17.95, Drykids.co.uk Best for on-the-go – JoJo Maman Bébé pack-away waterproof trousers: £19, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

– JoJo Maman Bébé pack-away waterproof trousers: £19, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk Best for school – Regatta kids’ pack it waterproof overtrousers: £22, Regatta.com

– Regatta kids’ pack it waterproof overtrousers: £22, Regatta.com Best premium buy – Isbjörn light weight rain pants: £58.50, Littletrekkers.co.uk

– Isbjörn light weight rain pants: £58.50, Littletrekkers.co.uk Best colour choices – Gosoaky unisex waterproof rain pants: £36, Kidly.co.uk

– Gosoaky unisex waterproof rain pants: £36, Kidly.co.uk Best for younger children – Kidunk eco trouser all seasons: £27.49, Kidunk.com

– Kidunk eco trouser all seasons: £27.49, Kidunk.com Best for cold weather – Polarn O. Pyret waterproof padded kids winter trousers: £64, Polarnopyret.co.uk

– Polarn O. Pyret waterproof padded kids winter trousers: £64, Polarnopyret.co.uk Best for older kids – Solognac 100 kids’ waterproof overtrousers: £19.99, Decathlon.co.uk

– Solognac 100 kids’ waterproof overtrousers: £19.99, Decathlon.co.uk Best for style – Töastie waterproof dungarees: £58, Toastiekids.com

Frugi puddle buster trousers Best: Overall Score: 10/10 We love how Frugi has thought of everything with these waterproof trousers. The seams are fully welded, so there’s no chance of any rain leaking through, the trousers are lightweight and can pack down nicely to fit in any nursery or school bag. The elasticated cuffs make them a great choice for puddle jumping (we can confirm they really stand up to the job and didn’t let a drop of water in, despite our two-year-old’s best efforts), while the adjustable (and removable) stirrups help to keep the trousers in place over wellies. The roomy, dungarees were easy to get on and off, and elasticated straps mean there’s room to accommodate a growth spurt, no problem. Thoughtful details like the reflective raindrop design around the hem of the trousers, a hanger loop (perfect for school pegs) and a printed name badge with room for three names – these trousers are made to last and be passed down – made the Puddle Buster trousers worthy of our Best Buy. The fact they are produced from recycled plastic bottles just makes us love them even more. Buy now £ 28 , Welovefrugi.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dry Kids unlined PU dungarees Best: Affordable waterproof trousers Score: 9/10 Coming in at under £18, we think these dungarees are amazing value. Available in sizes two to 12 years, they are cut generously with plenty of room for warm layers underneath. This also made them really easy to get on and off, for our five-year-old tester. They are unlined, which makes them a great choice for milder autumn days and spring showers, as well as being lightweight enough to not get in the way of any outdoor fun. These were a staple on many a muddy bike ride and didn’t slow our five-year-old down in the slightest as they whizzed through puddles. Elasticated cuffs and stirrups prevent the legs from riding up, while the adjustable shoulder straps and poppers at the waist helped to get the best fit for our tester. There’s a good range of colours to choose from, including purple or pink for a pop of colour, and each pair of dungarees have reflective visibility strips around the legs. Buy now £ 17.95 , Drykids.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} JoJo Maman Bébé pack-away waterproof trousers Best: For on-the-go Score: 9/10 These super-soft waterproof trousers pack away into their own bag (which doubles as a pocket), so are ideal for throwing into your change bag in case of any unexpected showers. Available in blue, red, pink and yellow, they are just the thing for keeping out the wind and rain on walks and at the playground. Made with 100 per cent recycled polyester (around nine plastic bottles) they are also another great eco-conscious choice. Don’t be fooled by the low price, these durable trousers can withstand a lot, even leaving our two-year-old tester completely dry after having a tantrum mid-walk, sitting in the middle of a huge puddle and refusing to move for a good five minutes. Now that is impressive! With elasticated and adjustable stirrups to prevent legs riding up, as well as ankle zips to help get them over wellies easily, and fully taped seams, these trousers mean business. Buy now £ 19 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Regatta kids’ pack it waterproof overtrousers Best: For school Score: 8/10 Incredibly lightweight and with an elasticated waist, making them easy to pull on and off, these tick the boxes for affordable, everyday waterproof trousers for school. Coming with their own convenient little storage bag, these trousers can be bundled up and stored away in a school bag for Forest School sessions or school trips, without taking up much space or weighing your child down. Made from Isotex 5000 – a waterproof, windproof and breathable fabric – these trousers kept our eight-year-old tester warm and dry on rainy walks and bike rides. Taped seams added extra protection from the weather and, while they don’t have elasticated cuffs, there is a popper fastener around the ankle of the trousers to help keep out any puddle water. Our testers rated the side pocket openings, which meant they could reach inside their own trouser pockets while wearing the waterproofs. A clever little touch for older kids. Buy now £ 22 , Regatta.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Isbjörn light weight rain pants Best: Premium buy Score: 8/10 For outdoorsy kids, these high-performance waterproof trousers are a worthwhile investment. Yes, they are on the pricier side compared to some other products in our round-up, but you’d struggle to beat Isbjörn on quality and durability. The Swedish brand knows a thing or two about producing top-notch outerwear, and these trousers impressed us with their exceptional comfort – in fact, the soft elasticated, drawstring waistband and highly breathable fabric helped them win the accolade for being the “comfiest” out of all of the waterproof trousers, as voted for by our tricky-to-please testers. Coated with eco-friendly water and soil repellent, the brand claims these trousers will stay looking new for longer. Now, while we haven’t had months and months to put this claim to the test, we will say that they have fared aesthetically better than a number of other trousers, despite being put through the same amount of mud rolling and puddle jumping. Ideal for everyday play, as well as hiking trips and other outdoor pursuits, these windproof and waterproof trousers are made to last and we think they’re a worthwhile buy for a family of little adventurers. Buy now £ 58.50 , Littletrekkers.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gosoaky unisex waterproof rain pants Best: Colour choices Score: 9/10 There’s a lot to love about these cute waterproof trousers from Amsterdam-based brand, Gosoaky. Available in more alternative choices of colour, including lemon yellow, sea grass and evening pink, they feel modern and stylish, while still delivering all the high-quality details you’d expect from a pair of waterproof trousers at this price point. The wide, straight fit legs make them easy to get on and off impatient toddlers and pre-schoolers, while the ankle poppers help to create a close fit around wellies – essential for keeping socks and feet dry. Fully sealed seams keep any rain out and protect your little one from the wind, when out and about. Cute touches like the large “mitten-shaped” pockets, a subtle penguin emblem embossed on the trouser leg, and the label inside with space for three different owners’ details (these are high quality and designed to be passed from sibling to sibling), make these waterproof trousers stand out from the crowd, as does Gosoaky’s eco ethos. No animal products or toxic chemicals are used in any of its materials, the brand only works with certified suppliers, assuring fair pay and safe working conditions, and for every product you buy, it supports a penguin-focused project in the Antarctic. Buy now £ 36 , Kidly.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kidunk eco trouser all seasons Best: For younger children Score: 9/10 Designed with adventurous kids in mind, these trousers are packed with clever design touches. Made from 100 per cent recycled material the fleece-lined trousers manage to be cosy and breathable at the same time. They are comfortable enough to wear on their own, or layer over thin trousers for added warmth. The knees are reinforced – ideal for any knee-skidders out there – and the clever elasticated ankles have a longer layer over the top to tuck over wellies. What we found really ingenious, was how the trousers had a zip detail around the top for you to zip together with one of the brand’s jackets, to create an all-in-one if you wanted. Marketed as water-resistant rather than waterproof, we were impressed with how the rain and puddle water just rolled off the trousers, and we never experienced any leaking, even after a few weeks of our four-year-old tester wearing these, day in and day out. The fact that the trousers can be machine washed at 40 degrees Celsius and tumbled dried on low makes life that bit easier if you have a kid drawn to mud (err, everyone?). Buy now £ 27.49 , Kidunk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Polarn O. Pyret waterproof padded kids winter trousers Best: For cold weather Score: 9/10 When the temperature drops, these high-tech trousers will keep your child super-snug and cosy. Perfect for winter, playing in the snow or skiing holidays, bundle your child up in these padded trousers and you can relax knowing they’ll be perfectly protected from the elements. Fully waterproof, even when faced with torrential rain (we got drenched, our tester stayed dry) and heavy snow, these trousers are such fantastic quality – something you’d expected from a respected kidswear brand like Polarn O. Pyret. Touches like the fleece lining around the seat (to keep bottoms warm when sitting down in the snow!), reinforced knees, replaceable foot straps, 360 degree visibility reflectors and leg cuffs, make these practical and comfortable choice for cold days. The braces are adjustable (or can even be removed if you prefer) as is the waist, so the trousers can grow and adapt with your child – after all, these are built to withstand many years of outdoor play. Polarn O. Pyret is all about clothing sustainability and use eco-friendly water repellent as well as recycled materials where possible. Although we couldn’t put these to the test in freezing conditions, the quality is undeniable and our testers loved running about in them in the rain, declaring they looked “very cool”. Buy now £ 64 , Polarnopyret.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Solognac 100 kids’ waterproof overtrousers Best: For older kids Score: 8/10 If, like us, you sometimes find it a struggle to convince older kids to wear waterproofs, these might do the job. Cut in a classic, straight leg with an elasticated waist, our 12-year-old approved of the simple “grown up” style and deep khaki colourway. The fabric and sealed seams leave these trousers fully waterproof, as well as proving a great barrier against a chilly wind. They feel durable and good quality, without having all the bells and whistles which can often put fussy pre-teens off. We’re sold! One thing worth mentioning – we found the sizing came up a bit short on our average-height 12-year-old, so do check against the size chart and go by height rather than age for the very best fit. Buy now £ 19.99 , Decathlon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Töastie waterproof dungarees Best: For style Score: 10/10 “And the award for best dressed puddle jumper goes to…”, well, anyone wearing these Töastie dungarees! Proving that kids’ outerwear can be stylish, this British brand is all about high-end, eco-friendly and timeless pieces that grown-ups will love, and kids will want to wear. Made from recycled plastic bottles, the fabric feels soft to the touch, while the breathable airtex lining is just as cosy and comfortable for tiny explorers. Practical features like the adjustable, elasticated foot stirrups, soft, adjustable shoulder straps, side poppers and fully taped seams, sit alongside sweet design touches including the cute pig embellishment on the front pocket and reflective pig motifs on the trouser legs, to create a dreamy, kid-friendly package. Our two-year-old tester was crazy about these and regularly insisted on wearing them around the house, as well as on our muddy dog walks. Honestly, it’s a good job these are machine washable as they have already had a lot of use! Buy now £ 58 , Toastiekids.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Kids’ waterproof trousers Our top spot has to go to the Frugi puddle buster trousers. Completely waterproof and windproof, with strong eco-credentials, kid-friendly design and room to grow with your child, they ticked every box for us. A special mention must go to Töastie for the sweetest outerwear we’ve seen, its approach to sustainability and the outstanding quality of materials used. Voucher codes For the latest discount on kids essentials, try the links below: Very discount codes

eBay discount codes Check out our round-up of the best kids’ wellies and puddle suits for the winter months

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.