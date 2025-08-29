Cybex orfeo pram review, tried and tested by an expert

Assembly

The orfeo is very straightforward to set up – all you need to do is get it out of the box and put the wheels on. It also comes with a rain cover, which is a big bonus. The seat can lie totally flat, too (unlike various competitor prams), and it is quick and easy to adjust at the back.

Safety

The one-pull safety harness (it adjusts using one strap only) is easy to use and very sturdy – both my children felt secure when sitting in this buggy. The buckle is also strong and complex enough to withstand my toddler’s attempts to undo it.

The pram feels durable and is easy to set up (Lizzie Edmonds/The Independent)

The brake pedal at the back is firm and secure, and – crucial for a holiday – I found it was easy to use when wearing flip flops. If you use the wider Cybex range of car seats, this buggy is compatible with the travel system.

Practicality

The pram weighs 6.8kg and feels lightweight and easy to push. Despite the weight, it doesn’t feel flimsy. The handling is super easy, and it glides with ease on smooth surfaces, changing direction seamlessly, even when you’re pushing the buggy with one hand. Obviously, as this is a compact travel pram, taking it up mountains isn’t going to be where it shines, but the wheels are large enough to deal with the types of terrain you’d expect on holiday or around your average hometown.

Does the orfeo have a huge storage compartment? No, but show me a travel pram that does. There's enough space for a couple of water bottles, a small picnic blanket and a couple of hats. But you don’t really buy a compact pram with the idea that you’ll be storing the weekly shop in it. The storage is about in line with other travel prams on the market. It can store everything you need for a day out and no more.

Design

The orfeo has a very easy fold, which is perfect when you quickly need to collapse the pram in an airport queue, or when getting into a taxi. I didn’t love that the hood didn’t seem to fold up very neatly, though – it sort of flops out the back and relies on a Velcro strap to hold it in place. The Joolz aer2, for example, folds up much more cleanly. However, this is 100 per cent a cosmetic issue and has no impact on functionality.

The buggy is quick and easy to fold down (Lizzie Edmonds/The Independent)

My main gripe with this pram is the sun hood. It is nowhere near big enough. It doesn’t come down far enough to block out the sun when your baby is in the lie flat position. If you have a baby or toddler who has FOMO, you need a sunshade or a breathable blanket to put over the top, so they don’t get distracted at nap time. The hood’s functionality is fine when the seat is upright, however.

Comfort

The seat is nicely padded for a compact pram, meaning naps on the go are comfortable and supportive for smaller children. The orfeo also has an integrated footrest, so little legs can stretch out. The harness comes with thick, padded strap protectors, so there’s no chance of the straps cutting into your child’s neck, either.

As with most travel prams, you cannot adjust the handlebars, but while my husband (6ft 2in) and I (5ft 9in) are tall, the handlebars didn’t feel too low, meaning the pram was comfortable to push around.