While gardens across the county begin to bask in some much-needed sunshine, as parents we naturally want to encourage our children to spend more time out in the fresh air. We may have dreams of our toddler becoming our gardening assistant, or content with reading a book in the shade, but in reality pre-schoolers need much more stimulation than that.

Without the need of blowing up a bouncy castle, filling a paddling pool with bucket loads of tepid water, or spending a small fortune on a trampoline, let us introduce a soon-to-be garden favourite… the sand and water play table.

These play tables provide a great alfresco play station, and while fun may be order of the day, they’re a brilliant way of helping younger children develop key skills.

From spinning wheels, navigating pumps, turning on taps, raking up sand, and creating waterfalls, they all contribute to improving fine motor skills. It also introduces young ones to the notion of cause and effect, problem solving and allowing them to let their imaginations run wild.

Predominantly, play tables are recommended for use for children aged around 18-months plus, but will entertain throughout the preschool years – so choose the right one and it’ll be a worthwhile garden centrepiece, for the young ones at least.

How we tested

With the help of our three-year-old tester we looked at a range of sand and water play tables. We considered the playability, with waterfall towers and spinning wheels placed in high regard and the accessories included, after all a plastic sailing boat goes a long way.

We also took into account whether there were separate compartments for sand and water or whether they had to be played independently, and special features such as blackboard facilities and colouring table options gained bonus points too. It may be a predominantly plastic market thanks to its waterproof nature, so wooden options were a welcome change to sleep-deprived eyes. These ones had the biggest fun factor.

The best sand and water play tables for 2022 are:

– Little Tikes foamo 3-in-1 water table: £69.99, Smythstoys.com Best compact table – Ecoiffier sand and water table: £24.99, Tptoys.com