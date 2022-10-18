Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lego has announced the latest entry into its Marvel line of products, with a highly detailed take on Iron Man’s “Hulkbuster” suit – and the name is certainly fitting for the 4,000-piece build.

The Hulkbuster suit, also called “Veronica” by Iron Man (aka Tony Stark), featured in the 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron as a failsafe against the Hulk, if he ever gets out of control, which (spoiler alert) he does.

Not only is this Lego set large enough to feature as a prominent display piece, it’s also large enough to fit another Lego Iron Man suit inside it, much like in the film.

In line with Lego’s range of other collectable sets, such as The Mandalorian razor crest set and Black Panther bust, it’s a highly intricate build with adult fans of Lego in mind.

To find out when the Hulkbuster set is being released, where to buy it and how much it costs, keep reading this article.

Lego Marvel Iron Man Hulkbuster set: £474.99, Lego.com – available from 9 November 2022

(Lego)

Model number: 76210

76210 Number of pieces: 4,049

4,049 Dimensions: H 52cm, W 47cm, D 24cm

H 52cm, W 47cm, D 24cm Age rating: 18+

Consisting of 4,049 pieces and standing at 52cm tall, the Hulkbuster is not only impressive in size, it also boasts an incredible amount of detail.

The red and gold set depicts the MK44 – the 44th version of the Iron Man suit – and features posable arms, a light brick on the chest as well as a light brick on each hand.

There is also an accessible cockpit, which can fit the Lego kids’ version of Iron Man inside (£39.99, Lego.com). The set also includes a Tony Stark minifigure and an information plate, ready for display.

This premium and highly collectable Lego set is an excellent display piece for any fans of Iron Man films and the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The set will be available to purchase directly from Lego on 9 November 2022, but members of the Lego VIP programme can pre-order the set earlier, from 4 November 2022.

Lego Marvel Iron Man figure: £39.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Model number: 76206

76206 Number of pieces: 381

381 Age rating: 9+

What’s most interesting about the Hulkbuster set is that it’s designed to be paired with another toy from its range with the more-modest Iron Man posable figurine.

It’s fully jointed, meaning it can strike a number of different heroic poses, as well as having a light-up brick located in its chest to mimic Iron Man’s own arc reactor.

While it’s designed for kids aged nine and up, it also makes a suitable display piece on its own and even comes with its own plaque.

