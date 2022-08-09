Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While the summer holidays are still very much in session (hurrah!), the new school term will be here before we know it. And to help the kids actually enjoy getting their stationery (somewhat) organised, you can now bag them a Lego pencil holder for free.

Usually £13.49 when bought on its own, the gift can be yours completely free when you spend £65 or more on the Lego dots, city or friends range – and there’s plenty to choose from.

The set is designed to look like an actual pencil, and hails from Lego’s dots range – an arts and crafts-themed line that’s aimed at encouraging creativity and self expression through decorating everyday objects with colourful tiles.

The container acts like a canvas of sorts, that little builders can make and remake using various colour combinations. It should help encourage organisation too, with room for pencils, pens, rubbers and other stationery bits and bobs.

The deal is only up for grabs until 28 August (or until stocks last) though, so we’d suggest getting a wiggle on if you want to bag it for your studious tot. Read on for everything you need to know about the creative set as well as inspiration on what else to buy.

Lego dots pencil holder: Free with Lego dots, City and Friends sets over £65, Lego.com

(Lego)

This 476-piece set isn’t just practical but encourages creativity and self expression too, the trademark of Lego’s dotty range. Designed for kids aged six-years and above, the quirky pencil-themed organiser can be decorated with mini colourful tiles – this way, kids can reflect their personality and mood in their work space, whether it’s for homework or creative projects.

The stationary divider can be scooted along to create different sized spaces for their bits and bobs – maybe they want to keep their pencils and pens in one section and rubbers and sharpeners in another – encouraging good organisational skills while keeping their desk neat and tidy.

Usually retailing at £13.49, you’ll need to spend £65 or more on any Lego dots, city or friends sets between now and 28 August to bag the back to school organiser. That leaves a lot to choose from, so keep reading for inspiration on what else to buy.

Claim now

Can’t decide what else to buy? We’ve thrown together a few builds we think that little one’s wil love, including some IndyBest tried and tested favourites.

Lego dots big message boards: £34.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Landing a spot in our edit of the best kids’ Lego sets, this colourful message board comes with over 800 little tiles for creating unique messages and designs and would, as our tester suggested, make a great addition to any bedroom. “Our Lego-indifferent tween tester loved changing the words on the largest 51cm wide board to spell out different messages and also liked the Lego Dots bag tags (£24.99, Lego.com) to create her own bespoke accessories” they added.

Buy now

Lego City fire rescue helicopter: £24.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Flying into our best kids’ Lego sets edit for its hand-on appeal, this 212-piece set for kids aged five and above features a motorbike, stretcher and three mini-figures from the Lego City Adventures TV series and, of course, the rescue chopper. Our tester said: “There are stackable Lego flames to build a blaze, ‘water’ cannons to put out the fire and rotating blades on the rescue helicopter.”

They added: “It’s great for kids to construct by themselves too, particularly using the interactive building guide on the free Lego app and the useful turn and rotate tools that help them figure out each step without assistance.”

Buy now

Lego Friends friendship tree house: £69.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Jam-packed with hidden treasures, this 1,114-piece set for kids aged eight and above is all about working together to raise money for the HeartLake City community.

The five mini-figures (and a bunny, of course) have plenty to keep them busy, from telescopes and bird box making to a swing and slide. There’s even a bee yard for making their own honey while the elevator will actually move up and down using the spinning turbine.

Buy now

Lego dots Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse back-to-school project box: £39.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Creative, charming and for kids aged six and above, this familiar Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse design would be ideal for desk organisation whether they’re Disney obsessed or not. It features a chest with two drawers for storing sharpeners and rubbers, and you can also build a note holder for homework or creative doodling, bag tags and a picture frame for decorating their desk. The 669-piece set can also be personalised with Lego dots tiles for a creative twist on a children’s classic.

Buy now

