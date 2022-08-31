Lego’s sale has landed with up to 40% off ‘hard to find’ sets

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lego has had something of a renaissance over the past few years, with the Danish brick company expanding its collections to have something for every age, ability and interest.

From its Technic car range that’s perfect for petrolheads to its galaxy explorer spaceship, Harry Potter sets, “beatifically realistic” flower bouquet and advent calendar range, there’s a build for every type of Lego fan.

But given the intricacy of many of the sets, they can often be pricey. Which means it was music to our ears when the brick brand launched a stellar sale with up to 40 per cent off selected products.

In the sale, you’ll find savings on Mario sets, “hard to find” products and smaller builds that are ideal for entertaining little ones.

Whether you’re after a complex construction to engage the entire family or a birthday present for budding young builders, here are our top picks from the chock-a-block Lego sale.

Lego camp nou FC Barcelona: Was £289.99, now £173.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Hailing from Lego’s Icons range, this realistic and intricate 5,509-piece build is packed with authentic features to delight football fans. Set to work building the pitch, players’ tunnel, the VIP entrance and press section. There’s also stickers and flags to adorn the stadium in FC Barcelona’s team colours, as well as a miniature team bus, buildable scoreboard and 1899 banner that celebrates the team’s founding.

While we haven’t reviewed this exact set, we did test the similar Old Trafford stadium build in our round-up of the best Lego sets for adults, with our writer praising it as “clever and engaging”. You can save a whopping 40 per cent on the Barcelona FC set right now.

Buy now

Lego Queer Eye, the fab 5 loft: Was £89.99, now £53.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best Lego sets for adults, the brick brand’s buildable depiction of the Queer Eye stars in their original Atlanta loft was said to be “almost as fun as the real thing”. The set comes with “brilliant” minifigures of each presenter, Bruley the dog and two versions of Kathi Dooley, a character in the show who received one of the most famous makeovers.

“The loft itself is enjoyable to build and took us around four hours – but we took extra time cooing over the quirky details,” our tester said. From hairdresser Jonathan’s swivelling salon chair to culture expert Karamo’s couch and a clothing rack for fashion designer Tan, the TV-inspired set is perfect for bingers of the cult show – and now, you can save 40 per cent too.

Buy now

Lego Lugi’s mansion haunt-and-seek expansion set: Was £69.99, now £48.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Young fans of Super Mario will love this 877-brick build of Lugi’s mansion, now reduced by 30 per cent. Designed for years eight and above, the set features four modular sections connected by a rotating hallway and four characters, including Toad, garbage-can ghost, grabbing ghost and King Boo. Fun features such as a rotating central hallway and three hidden gems will keep kids engaged for hours.

Buy now

Lego the boombox: Was £89.99, now £62.99, Lego.com

(Lego )

Designed for children aged nine and upwards, Lego’s boombox build is made from 996 bricks and comes with four minifigures for imaginative play. Designed to be built alongside the free app, simply scan the model and watch it become the stage, as your child creates a music video to share with friends on the app. With hours of offline and digital creative fun to be had, kids can turn the heads, speakers and lights on each toy model to change the scenery and lighting in their music videos.

Buy now

Lego Dorrie’s beachfront expansion set: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Another set for Super Mario enthusiasts, the Dorrie’s beachfront build is reduced by 20 per cent right now. Comprising 229-pieces, it’s an easy-to-build set for little ones, and will transport them to the colourful beach in the Super Mario world. The build includes two microfigures, Dorrie and Huckit Crab, as well as a buildable sandcastle, water fountain, tree and launcher to flick a green shell at Huckit Crab.

Buy now

Lego Adidas originals superstar: Was £79.99, now £67.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Dubbed one of Lego’s coveted “hard to find” sets, the brand’s collaboration with Adidas led to the creation of this buildable superstar trainer. Designed for display, the brick shoe is accompanied by a stand and even an authentic shoebox for extra realism. Right shoe or left shoe? You can decide yourself with the 17 extra elements to build either one. Realistic details include the famous shell toe, three serrated stripes, the Adidas logo on the tongue, shoelaces and other superstar graphics. Right now, you can save 15 per cent on the fun build.

Buy now

Lay the bricks for memory lane with our round-up of the best Lego sets for adults