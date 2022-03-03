Mother’s Day is just around the corner so make sure you put Sunday 27 March in your diary straight away. Sending your mum a beautiful bouquet of flowers is one of the best ways to tell her how much you love her – and is guaranteed to put a smile on her face.

Some say that Mother’s Day has become way too commercialised in recent years and insist that mums know how much they’re loved anyway. But we reckon that the joy your mum will get from a tangible expression of your feelings is definitely worth the effort.

Florists have done themselves proud this year and created a stunning selection of bouquets to choose from.

From pretty pink tulips to jolly springtime brights, we’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day flowers of 2022. There’s a host of prices to suit different budgets and the bouquets we’ve chosen are all available to order online for nationwide UK delivery. While most of the arrangements we’ve chosen are hand-tied, handy letterbox options are available, too.

Finally, for a touch of originality, we’ve thrown in a wildcard entry at the end – so if you’d prefer to send your mum something edible to celebrate the big day there’s a tasty suggestion for her to enjoy.

How we tested

We made our choices from the vast assortment of Mother’s Day blooms on sale this year, judging them on price, packaging, appearance, scent and style. All the flowers we tested lasted for at least five days – and some of them bloomed for even longer.

The best Mother’s Day flowers for 2022 are:

Best overall – The Real Flower Company enchanted mother’s day bouquet: £52, Realflowers.co.uk

Best for originality – Biscuiteers Mother's Day flowers biscuit tin: £38, Biscuiteers.com