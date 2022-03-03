The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
12 best Mother’s Day flowers and bouquets to put a spring in her step
Surprise your loved one with one of these beautiful arrangements
Mother’s Day is just around the corner so make sure you put Sunday 27 March in your diary straight away. Sending your mum a beautiful bouquet of flowers is one of the best ways to tell her how much you love her – and is guaranteed to put a smile on her face.
Some say that Mother’s Day has become way too commercialised in recent years and insist that mums know how much they’re loved anyway. But we reckon that the joy your mum will get from a tangible expression of your feelings is definitely worth the effort.
Florists have done themselves proud this year and created a stunning selection of bouquets to choose from.
From pretty pink tulips to jolly springtime brights, we’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day flowers of 2022. There’s a host of prices to suit different budgets and the bouquets we’ve chosen are all available to order online for nationwide UK delivery. While most of the arrangements we’ve chosen are hand-tied, handy letterbox options are available, too.
Finally, for a touch of originality, we’ve thrown in a wildcard entry at the end – so if you’d prefer to send your mum something edible to celebrate the big day there’s a tasty suggestion for her to enjoy.
Read more:
How we tested
We made our choices from the vast assortment of Mother’s Day blooms on sale this year, judging them on price, packaging, appearance, scent and style. All the flowers we tested lasted for at least five days – and some of them bloomed for even longer.
The best Mother’s Day flowers for 2022 are:
- Best overall – The Real Flower Company enchanted mother’s day bouquet: £52, Realflowers.co.uk
- Best for sustainability – Arena Flowers Mother’s Day elegance bouquet: £75, Arenaflowers.com
- Best for brights – Bloom & Wild the Nina: £33, Bloomandwild.com
- Best luxury choice – Wild at Heart spring romance: £85, Wildatheart.com
- Best flower care advice – Serenata flowers vintage elegance: £49.99, Serenataflowers.com
- Best for attention to detail – Flying Flowers pretty pinks: £29.99, Flyingflowers.co.uk
- Best value for money – Next Mother’s Day lilac gift bag: £30, Flowers.next.co.uk
- Best single-flower bouquet – Flowerbx French kiss Dutch tulip: £45, Flowerbx.com
- Best for helping others – Bunches darling decadence: £46, Bunches.co.uk
- Best for shopping local – Interflora Mother’s Day hand-tied bouquet: £60, Interflora.co.uk
- Best for show stopping blues and purples – Moonpig the promise: £70, Moonpig.com
- Best for originality – Biscuiteers Mother’s Day flowers biscuit tin: £38, Biscuiteers.com
The Real Flower Company enchanted Mother’s Day bouquet
Best: Overall
Rating: 10/10
This sumptuous, scented bouquet from The Real Flower Company is a visual delight. A confection of pastel pink scented roses, clematis and broom, it’s hand-tied, so it’s quick and easy to pop into a vase without any faff. It comes in six different sizes, from a posy of six roses priced at £52 to an ultimate bouquet of 35 roses at £180. We tested a large bouquet of 20 roses and were impressed that it was still going strong after seven days.
When they arrived, the flowers were wrapped in brown paper, accompanied by soft green ribbon, and came with three sachets of flower food. The Real Flower Company uses seasonal flowers and foliage from the company’s sustainable flower farm in Hampshire or its sister farm in Kenya.
Arena Flowers Mother’s Day elegance
Best: For sustainability
Rating: 9/10
We were charmed by this bunch of white avalanche roses, rosaline spray roses, yellow lisianthus, peach “pom-pom-like” germini, white asters and eucalyptus - and loved the fact that ethics and sustainability are part of the Arena Flowers ethos. All Arena flowers are sourced from ethical suppliers and Fairtrade-certified farms and every bit of packaging is recycled, recyclable or compostable.
An extra thoughtful touch this year is that Arena Flowers is donating £1 from every Mother’s Day bouquet sold to Sue Ryder, the charity that supports people through difficult times of their lives, whether it’s a terminal illness, the loss of a loved one or a neurological condition. The elegance bouquet will be available to buy next week.
Bloom & Wild the Nina
Best: For brights
Rating: 10/10
Bloom & Wild are second-to-none in the online florist stakes so we couldn’t wait to see this year’s Mother’s Day offerings. As you’d expect, there’s a host of arrangements to choose from (we counted 54) but we plumped for the Nina, a brightly-coloured and sweet-smelling melange of freesias, waxflower, sweet William, stocks and tulips that reminded us of a country hedgerow in spring. They were letterbox flowers (sent in a box that fits through the letterbox) so we had to arrange them ourselves but with easy-to-follow styling tips this was fun to do and added to the Bloom & Wild charm.
Wild at Heart spring romance
Best: Luxury choice
Rating: 10/10
Wild at Heart is one of the best-known names in floristry, founded by Nikki Tibbles, and renowned for luxurious arrangements for weddings, parties and high-profile events. If you’re keen to splash the cash on an extra-special bouquet for your darling mum this year we reckon this one is the bee’s knees. Wrapped in beautiful Wild at Heart paper and tied with eco-friendly hessian, it’s a treat for the eyes, with a beguiling mix of peach and soft pink roses, tulips, berries and seasonal foliage. It comes in five sizes, from small at £85 to supreme deluxe at £275.
Serenata Flowers vintage elegance
Best: For flower care advice
Rating: 9/10
We can’t think of any mum who wouldn’t love Serenata’s pretty-as-a-picture bouquet. A gorgeous arrangement of chrysanthemums, roses, antirrhinum, and delphiniums in soft pinks and blues, set off by white matricaria, it’s lovely to behold and would suit any décor, traditional or modern. It arrived well packaged in a jolly turquoise box, with flower food and chirpy flower care instructions. “Feel free to talk to your flowers,” advises Serenata, and “settle them somewhere they will feel comfortable, away from direct sun, draft and fruit”.
Flying Flowers pretty pinks
Best: For attention to detail
Rating: 9/10
Flying Flowers deliveries always make us smile when they arrive on the doorstep. Packed in a jaunty bright pink and lime green box with a “Hello Petal” greeting on the top and a reminder to do your bit for the planet by popping it into your recycling, our flowers were packed in a specially formulated, non-toxic gel to keep stems hydrated. Wrapped in bright green paper, this pretty in pink bouquet of pink roses, carnations, chrysanthemums, pistache and thiaspi green bell, smells exquisite and is delivered in bud to guarantee freshness.
Plus, if you use the code ‘FREECHOC’ your mum will get some free chocs too.
Next Mother’s Day lilac gift bag
Best: Value for money
Rating: 8/10
Swathed in brown paper and soft mauve tissue paper and nestling in a stylish box emblazoned with the words “just for you”, Next’s Mother’s Day offering is delicate and pretty. Featuring lilac roses, pink santini, lilac stocks, purple tulips, lilac statice and mini pitto stems, it’s excellent value and looks straight out of a cottage garden in springtime. Next offers free next day delivery, seven days a week so if you’re pressed for time but want to tell your mum how much you care this could be just the ticket.
Flowerbx French kiss Dutch tulip
Best: Single-flower bouquet
Rating: 8/10
Flowerbx is one of the chicest brands around, founded by fashion whizz Whitney Bromberg Hawkings and specialises in elegant, single-flower bouquets. Flowerbx deliveries cut a dash from the outset, with their classy white boxes, stylish branding and flowers wrapped in brown paper. These pink Mother’s Day tulips, tinged with white and costing £45 for 25 stems or £70 for 50 stems, are a knock-out, reminding us of strolling down a Parisian boulevard on a sunny day. Flowerbx’s cut-to-order flowers are sourced directly from growers and there’s an option to buy the perfectly shaped vase for your flowers at the same time.
Bunches darling decadence
Best: For helping others
Rating: 8/10
Carnations symbolise love and devotion so they’re the perfect flower to tell your mum how much you adore her. This offering is a gorgeous arrangement of gold carnations, L’or Du Roselily Isabella Lilies, white roses, pink lisianthus, alstroemeria, wax flower and eucalyptus. Packed in 100 per cent recyclable packaging and popped into an unspillable tub of water, it arrived with care tips, flower food and a packet of sunflower seeds. Since launching in 1989, Bunches has donated more than 10 per cent of its profits to charitable projects in the UK and abroad.
Interflora Mother’s Day hand-tied bouquet
Best: For shopping local
Rating: 9/10
The beauty of an Interflora bouquet is that each one is utterly unique, handcrafted by a local florist and delivered fresh to your door on the day you choose. Interflora has been delivering flowers in the UK for nearly 100 years and currently supports 900 artisan florists across the country – so they’ve got heaps of experience.
Our Mother’s Day bouquet was created by Bouquet Florist in Wareham, Dorset and featured pink roses, lilies, pink daisies and eryngium. Wrapped in kind-to-the-planet packaging and tied up with recycled ribbon, it attracted compliments galore and stayed fresh for longer than Interflora’s guaranteed seven days.
Moonpig the promise
Best: For showstopping blues and purples
Rating: 8/10
From cards to flowers, Moonpig is all about celebrating the important moments in life – and Mother’s Day is no exception. If your mum isn’t keen on pink, this vibrant blue and purple bouquet is a stunner – the exact opposite of a wallflower in fact. Our bouquet, with oriental lilies, blue delphiniums, blue eryngium, blue limonium, purple lisianthus, purple veronica, eucalyptus, cwebe ferns and birch twigs, arrived in tip-top condition, well hydrated and with easy-to-follow care tips and two sachets of flower food.
Moonpig flowers arrive in bud to preserve their freshness and are guaranteed for five days so it was fun to watch them emerge to their full, show stopping glory. The flowers should be available from next week.
Biscuiteers Mother’s Day flowers biscuit tin
Best: For originality
Rating: 9/10
Mums with a sweet tooth will be charmed by a box of edible flowers this year. Biscuiteers launched in 2007 with a mission to offer stylish and personalised iced biscuits – and this year’s Mother’s Day box definitely has the wow factor. The nine lemon biscuits, hand-made in the shapes of flowers, leaves and a perfume bottle, and iced in soft pinks and greens, taste every bit as good as they look. Beautifully presented in a square-edged keepsake tin, they have a shelf life of at least three months and you can add a gift message of your choice. It’s a cute, original and fun present.
The verdict: Mother’s Day flowers
It was a tough call but The Real Flower Company’s enchanted Mother’s Day bouquet, a sweeping blend of pastel pink roses and clematis, is ultra-special. If you really want to splash the cash this year then Wild at Heart’s everlasting love bouquet is a knock-out, but for a less pricey bouquet, we’d opt for Bloom & Wild’s Nina, a cheery arrangement of freesias, waxflower, sweet William, stocks and tulips.
