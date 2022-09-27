Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England hosted Germany at Wembley on Monday (26 September) evening for the UEFA Nations League, which resulted in a three-three draw. But despite playing at home, the football team donned their away kit.

While many have speculated this was chosen because they beat Germany in the 1966 World Cup final wearing their red kit, in actual fact, the move to wear the latest design was quite simply because the Three Lions wanted to promote the new World Cup kit.

The opinion among fans was mixed. One supporter noted: “The worst bit about this match is England playing in their away kit for a home match. Criminal offence.” While another stated: “The England away kit is beautiful. The release photos didn’t do it any justice”.

The new red shirt features a navy collar and will be worn by Harry Kane and co during the World Cup in Qatar in November this year.

If you’re a fan of the new design and want to show your support for the Lions during the World Cup and beyond, here’s where you can buy the shirt.

Nike England away stadium shirt 2022: £74.95, Englandstore.com

(England Store)

England released its away kits for the 2022 World Cup in September, and Gareth Southgate’s team chose to debut it during a UEFA Nations League match against Germany. The new kit will be worn by the Lions during the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

It features Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, which wicks sweat away from your skin to make sure you stay dry and comfortable. Featuring a navy blue collar, which contrasts against the red colour, it’s a great way to show your support for the team.

Should you be looking to match with your little ones, you’ll be glad to know it comes in kids sizing (£59.95, Englandstore.com) too.

Nike England away stadium shorts 2022: £37.95, Englandstore.com

(England Store)

If you’re looking to complete the look, the coordinating shorts are also available. The ideal addition to your kit collection, they’re available in sizes S to XXL. Similarly, if your mini-me is in need of a new pair too, much like the shirt, the shorts come in kids’ sizes (£32.95, Englandstore.com).

