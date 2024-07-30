Our favourite budget-friendly whey protein powder just got cheaper

Support truly

Protein powder may be a convenient way to incorporate extra protein into our diets but it does come at a price. It’s not uncommon for protein powders to cost up to £2 per serving, which adds £14 to the cost of your weekly shop if you’re drinking it daily.

As you’d expect, our team have tried and tested a whole host of different protein powders, and always keeps an eagle eye on prices, so that we can stock up when our favourites are reduced. Right now, the best budget buy in our review, the highly-rated Myprotein impact whey protein, just got even more affordable.

Thanks to a 60 per cent reduction on all bag sizes from 500g to 5kg, a 1kg bag of impact whey protein is now just £17.49 – that’s 52p per serving. With more than 35 different flavours to try, you’re bound to find your favourite.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Myprotein impact whey protein powder and why it’s one of the best.

Myprotein impact whey protein powder 1kg: Was £41.99, now £17.49, Myprotein.com

“Rich in essential amino acids and BCAAs (branched chain amino acids), it’s the UK’s favourite brand of protein powder,” noted our review of the best protein powders.

“Informed Sport certified, it contains 2g of leucine per serving, which is needed for protein synthesis, and also contributes to post-workout recovery,” added our tester.

It has “around 1g to 1.5g of sugar per serving, depending on the flavour”, so “it hasn’t been bulked out with sweeteners, despite all the unusual and saccharin-sounding flavours, and contains just 1.9g of fat and 1.8g of carbs per shake”.

Now all you need to do is choose one of the many flavours – will it be chocolate brownie or milk tea?