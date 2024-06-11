The Myprotein Marvel protein powder will have you bulking like a superhero

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Here’s one for all the Marvel fans out there. Myprotein has collaborated with the comic book and movie giants to create the ultimate protein powder for superhero lovers everywhere.

Here at IndyBest, we’re big fans of Myprotein’s products, which regularly feature in our roundups, including our pick of the best protein powders and shakes. And now, the fitness and wellbeing brand has given its classic impact whey protein powder a super twist.

Joining forces with Marvel, Myprotein has launched a new flavour to get mouths watering and muscles growing. The chocolate peanut pretzel powder not only sounds delicious but contains a whopping 19 g of protein per serving, which means our spidey senses are telling us it’s a must-buy.

Here’s everything you need to know about this hero-worthy protein powder.

Myprotein, impact whey protein – Marvel: £27.99, Myprotein.com

Not only does the tub look the part, featuring many of Marvel’s iconic superhero symbols, but the contents are pretty cool, too. While each serving packs an impressive 19g of protein, there’s just over 100 calories per shake. Guilt-free and delicious.

The decadent chocolate and salty peanut flavour is sure to have you convinced this is a pudding rather than a workout supplement, and the results and benefits of the powder speak for themselves. Protein is essential for our body’s natural cell turnover and, when working out, this fundamental macronutrient can help build muscle and repair tissue aiding in recovery.

Myprotein’s impact whey protein does this with ease. Our tester was a big fan of the quality of the ingredients, as well as the affordable price point. They said: “It also contains 2g of leucine per serving which is needed for protein synthesis and it also contributes to healing. It contains around 1g to 1.5g of sugar per serving – depending on the flavour – so it hasn’t been bulked out with sweeteners despite all the unusual and saccharin sounding flavours.”

So power up and train like a superhero with this chocolatey protein-packed powder.

