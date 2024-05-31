Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

We won’t be the first to tell you that staying hydrated when you’re exercising is an absolute must. Whether you’re going for a quick jog, running a marathon or hiking through the hills, a decent water bottle can be the difference between a great time and a dangerous one.

Yes, carrying around a chunky heavy metal bottle can seem a lot more hassle than it’s worth but there are solutions. Enter foldable soft water bottles, which have been the go-to for endurance runners and hikers for a long time.

Made from lightweight materials, investing in one will save you from adding extra strain to your workout by lugging a heavy bottle around. What’s more, it’s unbelievably easy to store – once you’ve finished your drink, you can slip it into your pocket.

If this has piqued your interest, we’ve found quite possibly the perfect design. Meet Myprotein’s soft tunning bottle. Not only does it look like it’s been made very well, but it’s also currently 30 per cent off.

Myprotein soft running bottle: Was £12, now £8.99, Myprotein.com

( My Protein )

This bottle looks like something out of an incredibly chic survival pack. With its slinky camo green flexible material, you can stay both action-ready and well-hydrated.

The bottle holds 500ml of water, or whatever else you fancy, and conveniently slips into your running vest, making it a great pick for avid runners this summer.

The cleverness behind the bottle is that it continues to shrink as you drink, making it lighter and less restrictive over time. Water and hydration should never be compromised, especially while exercising in the great outdoors, and now you don’t have to.

