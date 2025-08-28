Best running vests for everything from long distance to ultramarathons

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

When you first start running, outings usually involve chucking on some sports clothes and jogging out your front door. But as time goes on, ritualistic tendencies creep in.

Before long, you find yourself setting up your smartwatch, stocking up on energy gels and slipping on your specialist sunglasses before starting your comprehensive warm-up routine. If this is the case, you’re going to need somewhere to stash these supplies: that’s where a running vest comes in handy.

“Running vests are for all runners; it doesn’t matter if you’re doing one mile or 100 miles,” running coach, author and ultrarunner Sabrina Pace-Humphreys says. “There’s a bit of a stereotype on social media that you can’t wear them for shorter distances, but that’s rubbish. If you want to carry things with you like a phone, food, drinks and a running jacket in case it rains, a running vest can help.

“To find the right one, test what works for you – it’s very much a case of individual preference. However, you always want to look out for adjustable straps, enough storage for your needs, easily accessible pockets for everything you want to store, breathable materials, and you want to be able to wash it easily because these things get really smelly, really quickly.”

To help you find the right running vest for you, the IndyBest fitness team and I took Pace-Humphrey’s advice and set about testing a selection of the best, with the aim of tracking down products capable of going the distance. You can find a list of our favourites below.

How we tested the best running backpacks

Each vest was tested while carrying the mandatory supplies for most races, including a small first aid kit, a litre of water, a foil blanket, base layer, waterproof jacket and head torch. Distances varied from 10km to 16 miles, during which time liquid, gels or food were taken from the bag while in transit. Each vest was rated on:

Comfort: If an item of clothing is uncomfortable, you shouldn’t wear it for a run. Running vests needed to fit well enough and be made from quality materials so they did not rub, pinch or chafe during lengthy exercise sessions.

If an item of clothing is uncomfortable, you shouldn’t wear it for a run. Running vests needed to fit well enough and be made from quality materials so they did not rub, pinch or chafe during lengthy exercise sessions. Accessibility: One of the big benefits of a running vest over a backpack, belt or bumbag is that you can access your stashed items while on the go and stay hydrated without reaching for a bottle. Points were on offer for clever storage options and adjustable fits which made drinking straws and belongings easy to reach without interrupting a run.

One of the big benefits of a running vest over a backpack, belt or bumbag is that you can access your stashed items while on the go and stay hydrated without reaching for a bottle. Points were on offer for clever storage options and adjustable fits which made drinking straws and belongings easy to reach without interrupting a run. Storage: Storage options need to be both accessible and ample. If a running vest was comfortable and could carry everything needed for a long run in its many accessible pockets, it earned top marks.

The best running vests 2025 are: